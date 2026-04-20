Crystal Palace vs West Ham predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

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Crystal Palace vs West Ham kick-off, date & TV info

Date Monday, April 20

Kick-off 8pm

Venue Selhurst Park, London

Competition Premier League

TV Sky Sports Premier League & Main Event

There's a London derby to look forward to tonight as Crystal Palace host West Ham in a crucial Premier League encounter.

The Eagles have been in action twice since West Ham beat Wolves 4-0 on April 10, and that freshness could prove fruitful as the Hammers eye a vital three points in their battle against relegation.

Crystal Palace vs West Ham betting tips & predictions

Best bet

West Ham

2pts 21-10 bet365

Best player bet

Jarrod Bowen to score or assist

7-5 Hills, Paddy Power

Longshot

West Ham to win 2-1

11-1 bet365

Crystal Palace vs West Ham preview

Following last season's historic FA Cup success, more landmarks beckon for Crystal Palace after they reached the semi-finals of the Conference League on Thursday night.

West Ham fans will have fond memories of Uefa's third-tier club competition – but European nights couldn't be further from their thoughts at present as they target Premier League safety.

While Palace's 2-1 win over Newcastle last Sunday has all but confirmed their top-flight status for another season, West Ham have only a one-point buffer to the bottom three, in part thanks to Georginio Rutter's dramatic 95th-minute equaliser for Brighton at Tottenham on Saturday.

However, they are improving and can land a massive blow to rivals Spurs in the battle to avoid relegation. The Hammers thumped Wolves 4-0 in their last league outing ten days ago and they have won three of their last five away games.

Another victory at Selhurst Park would be a huge boost in their survival efforts before a visit from former boss David Moyes, the architect of their Conference League triumph, and his Everton outfit at 3pm on Saturday.

The side immediately below them in 18th position, Tottenham, play bottom club Wolves at the same time, so the trip across the capital is must-win for the Irons. Fortunately for them, they may be playing Palace at the perfect time.

After beating Fiorentina 3-0 in the first leg of their Conference League quarter-final, Thursday's trip to Tuscany was always a case of getting the job done. A 2-1 defeat in Italy didn't take any of the gloss off Palace's achievements and Shakhtar Donetsk await the Eagles in the last four.

Oliver Glasner's selections in both games against the Serie A side show he has settled on his strongest side and he is expected to rotate against West Ham as he seeks to protect his star players from injury.

Several members of the Palace squad were also seen celebrating with fans after sealing their club's first-ever European semi-final, suggesting the Conference League is now their focus.

West Ham need to take advantage and they certainly have the talent to do so, with Jarrod Bowen reinvigorated since the turn of the year and January signings Axel Disasi, Pablo and Taty Castellanos all impressing in the Irons' recent recovery.

Back Bowen to produce again

Perhaps weighed down by the responsibility of having to carry West Ham in recent seasons, Bowen struggled to make an impact before Christmas.

However, the Hammers skipper has truly come to the party in recent months and has provided seven assists in 13 appearances in 2026. He has also scored in his last two games against Palace.

Familiar scoreline could repeat

Crystal Palace's last two matches have finished 2-1, beating Newcastle and losing to Fiorentina. The Eagles also won September's reverse game by that scoreline.

Crystal Palace vs West Ham Bet Builder

Two, three or four match goals

The last three meetings have featured two, two and three goals, while both sides' last league fixtures also fell between the two-to-four goals range.

Konstantinos Mavropanos 0.5 shots

West Ham's Greek defender scored two goals against Wolves and his prowess at attacking set-pieces makes him a live candidate to register an effort on goal.

Mateus Fernandes to be shown a card

The Portuguese midfielder has added real drive to the Hammers' midfield but has received seven yellow cards since joining the club last summer.

Pays out at 7-1 with bet365

Key stats for Crystal Palace vs West Ham

♦ Crystal Palace are unbeaten in six home games in all competitions

♦ West Ham have won three of their last five away games

♦ Jarrod Bowen has provided seven assists in 13 games in 2026

♦ Four of West Ham's last seven goals have come from corners, with Konstantinos Mavropanos scoring three of those

♦ The last three meetings have all featured fewer than four goals

Crystal Palace vs West Ham betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on Crystal Palace versus West Ham in the Premier League. Here are the latest odds for today's match at Selhurst Park:

Market Odds Crystal Palace 29-20 West Ham 2-1 Draw 11-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Crystal Palace vs West Ham team news and predicted line-ups

Crystal Palace

Maxence Lacroix, Adam Wharton and Jean-Philippe Mateta are unlikely to be risked from the start after suffering knocks against Fiorentina on Thursday.

Predicted line-up (3-4-2-1): Henderson, Canvot, Richards, Riad; Munoz, Hughes, Kamada, Mitchell; Sarr, Pino; Larsen.

Subs: Clyne, Sosa, Lerma, Cardines, Rodney, Johnson, Mateta.

West Ham

Nuno Espirito Santo has reported no new injury concerns and could name the same starting 11 who helped West Ham beat Wolves 4-0.

Predicted line-up (4-4-1-1): Hermansen; Walker-Peters, Mavropanos, Disasi, Diouf; Bowen, Soucek, Fernandes, Summerville; Pablo; Castellanos

Subs: Wan-Bissaka, Todibo, Scarles, Potts, Magassa, Traore, Wilson.

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FAQs

When is Crystal Palace vs West Ham in the Premier League?

Crystal Palace vs West Ham takes place on Monday, June 20 and kicks off at 8pm BST.

Where is Crystal Palace vs West Ham being played?

The venue for the game is Selhurst Park, London.

Where can I watch Crystal Palace vs West Ham?

Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League are showing the game live in the UK.

What is the match betting for Crystal Palace vs West Ham?

Crystal Palace are 29-20 to win, West Ham are a 2-1 chance and the draw is 11-5 with bet365.

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