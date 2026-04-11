Crystal Palace vs Newcastle predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

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Crystal Palace vs Newcastle kick-off, date & TV info

Date Sunday, April 12

Kick-off 2pm

Venue Selhurst Park, London

Competition Premier League

TV Sky Sports Action

Crystal Palace are enjoying a strong finish to the season and Thursday's 3-0 first-leg win at home to Fiorentina in the quarter-final of the Conference League means that they are as short as 5-4 to cap off the campaign with European silverware.

That will take maximum priority but they will be keen to keep the good run going at home to Newcastle, who are languishing in the bottom half of the table but are still within hailing distance of the European qualification spot.

Crystal Palace vs Newcastle betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Under 2.5 goals

1pt 11-10 general

Best player bet

Dan Burn to be shown a card

13-5 Coral, Ladbrokes



Longshot

Anthony Gordon first goalscorer

15-2 bet365

Crystal Palace vs Newcastle preview

A 3-0 win at home to Fiorentina on Thursday has Crystal Palace in a commanding position in their Conference League quarter-final tie and the midweek trip to Florence may be higher up the pecking order than a Premier League visit from Newcastle.

However, the Eagles are still only nine points clear of the relegation places and are not yet in a position to take liabilities, while Newcastle are hoping that a three-week layoff sparks a revival.

Palace’s only defeat in their last nine matches came away to an in-form Manchester United and five straight clean sheets at Selhurst Park shows they are a tough nut to crack.

The Magpies have been a side blighted by inconsistencies this season and road woes have continued to haunt them. They have registered just four wins in 15 Premier League away outings.

A Champions League campaign has proved too demanding for a thin squad and this could be a cagey contest against a Palace side who are giving little away.

Oliver Glasner’s outfit have played 23 matches in three competitions at Selhurst Park this season and 14 of those have yielded no more than two goals, the latest of which was a goalless draw with Leeds.

Newcastle, meanwhile, edged to a 1-0 win at Chelsea in their last road game and they have scored just 15 times in as many matches on their Premier League travels.

Eddie Howe’s men have failed to score in five top-flight away matches this season and their desperation to address a lack of firepower has resulted in Nick Woltemade being shifted into a deeper midfield role.

Palace's adoption of a back-three system provides substantial defensive solidity. And with the Eagles likely to make some changes with the Conference League their priority, this pair could cancel one another out.

Eight of their last ten meetings have featured two goals at most and this latest encounter could follow a similar narrative.

Burn has a fire inside

Along with hothead Joelinton, Dan Burn has been a leading card contributor for Newcastle this season and a physical battle with Jorgen Strand Larsen could put him in the referee's sights again.

Burn can also often fall victim of pace in behind and a record of seven yellows in 23 league games makes him a standout booking selection.

Gordon going through the gears

With Woltemade dropping deeper, Anthony Gordon has been deployed as striker and he has the pace to cause plenty of problems for Palace's defence.

In what could be a tight encounter, it may take a moment of brilliance from England's World Cup hopeful Gordon to break the deadlock and he has opened the scoring in his last three Premier League appearances against Manchester United, Chelsea and Sunderland.

Crystal Palace vs Newcastle Bet Builder

Joelinton to commit two or more fouls

The Brazilian battler has committed 38 fouls in 24 Premier League appearances and likes to test a referee's patience.

Adam Wharton to commit two or more fouls

Palace's holding midfielder committed three fouls in a 2-0 defeat at St James' Park in January and will be relied upon to stop Newcastle from playing.

Anthony Gordon to have one or more shots on target

Gordon is in a rich vein of goalscoring form and he has had a total of nine shots on target in his last five Premier League matches.

Pays out at 8-1 with bet365

Key stats for Crystal Palace vs Newcastle

♦ Newcastle have lost just one of their last nine Premier League games against Crystal Palace

♦ Crystal Palace have won just one of their last ten league games at Selhurst Park

♦ The Eagles have kept five straight clean sheets at home

♦ Eight of these sides' last ten meetings have yielded no more than two goals

♦ Anthony Gordon has scored in each of his last three Premier League matches

Crystal Palace vs Newcastle betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on Crystal Palace vs Newcastle in the Premier League. Here are the latest odds for Sunday's match.

Market Odds Crystal Palace 2-1 Newcastle 5-4 Draw 13-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Crystal Palace vs Newcastle team news and predicted line-ups

Crystal Palace

Jorgen Strand Larsen is back from a Conference League suspension so is expected to start with Jean-Philippe Mateta set for a rest. Evann Guessand picked up a knock in Thursday’s win over Fiorentina and is a doubt, while Cheik Doucoure and Eddie Nketiah are out.

Predicted line-up (3-4-2-1): Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Canvot; Munoz, Wharton, Hughes, Mitchell; Sarr, Pino; Larsen.

Subs: Kamada, Mateta, Guessand, Clyne, Johnson, Lerma, Riad, Sosa.

Newcastle

Sven Botman has undergone surgery and misses out alongside Emil Krafth, Bruno Guimaraes and Fabian Schar.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Ramsdale; Livramento, Thiaw, Burn, Hall; Tonali, Joelinton; Elanga, Woltemade, Barnes; Gordon.

Subs: Trippier, Ramsey, Osula, J Murphy, A Murphy, Wissa, Willock, Neave.

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FAQs

When is Crystal Palace vs Newcastle in the Premier League?

Crystal Palace vs Newcastle takes place on Sunday, April 12 and kicks off at 2pm BST.

Where is Crystal Palace vs Newcastle being played?

The venue for the game is Selhurst Park, London.

Where can I watch Crystal Palace vs Newcastle?

Sky Sports Action is showing the game live in the UK.

What is the match betting for Crystal Palace vs Newcastle?

Crystal Palace are 2-1 to win, Newcastle are a 5-4 chance and the draw is 13-5.

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