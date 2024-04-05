Crystal Palace vs Manchester City prediction, betting tips and odds: Champions can take charge after the break

BetMGM are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on Crystal Palace vs Manchester City. You can grab your free bets here .

Where to watch Crystal Palace vs Manchester City

You can watch Crystal Palace vs Manchester City in the Premier League at 12.30pm on Saturday, April 6, live on TNT Sports 1

Match prediction & best bet

Draw-Manchester City double result

1pt 16-5 Hills

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City odds

Crystal Palace 11-1

Manchester City 1-3

Draw 9-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City team news

Crystal Palace

Winger Michael Olise (thigh) will be assessed but Marc Guehi, Chris Richards, Rob Holding, Cheick Doucoure, Sam Johnstone, Matheus Franca and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi remain sidelined.

Manchester City

Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne should return to City's starting 11 after being rested against Aston Villa. Goalkeeper Ederson is a doubt and defenders Kyle Walker and Nathan Ake are injured.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City predictions

Shackled by Premier League title rivals Arsenal last weekend, Manchester City turned on the style in Wednesday's 4-1 win over Aston Villa and they are hot favourites to beat Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Victory in the 12.30pm kick-off would take the champions level on points with leaders Liverpool but they have had some testing encounters with Palace in recent seasons.

In December the Eagles came from 2-0 down to earn a 2-2 draw at the Etihad Stadium, where they won 2-0 in 2021-22 and had led 2-0 at half-time the following season before City roared back to win 4-2.

The Citizens' last two trips to Selhurst Park have produced tight contests. Palace restricted the visitors to four shots on target in a 0-0 draw in March 2022 and last season City needed a 78th-minute penalty from Erling Haaland to seal a 1-0 win.

Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne should be restored to the starting line-up after missing the win over Villa, in which Phil Foden fired a fabulous hat-trick after Rodri and Villa's Jhon Duran had exchanged early goals.

The manner of that midweek victory will have pleased Pep Guardiola, whose side managed just one shot on target – courtesy of defender Nathan Ake – in last Sunday's goalless stalemate against Arsenal.

They may have to be patient against a Palace side who have not conceded a first-half goal in their last seven Premier League matches, including 3-1 defeats to Chelsea and Tottenham and Tuesday's 1-0 loss at Bournemouth.

Guardiola was able to shuffle his pack against Villa and star goalkeeper Ederson is closing in on a return from injury.

Palace boss Oliver Glasner, in contrast, is still working with a massively depleted squad although Michael Olise, whose injury-time penalty earned the Eagles a point at the Etihad in December, should be back in action soon.

The Glasner era began with a 3-0 home victory over Burnley, who had Josh Brownhill sent off in the 35th minute. Since then, though, Palace have lost 3-1 at Tottenham, conceding three times in the last 13 minutes, and they also let 1-0 leads slip in disappointing draws with Luton and Nottingham Forest.

Glasner's men conceded another costly late goal on Tuesday at Bournemouth, where Justin Kluivert scored a 79th-minute winner for the Cherries.

The Eagles' injury problems mean they may have to name an unchanged starting 11 against City and the champions could take advantage of any Palace fatigue in the second half.

Key stat

Crystal Palace have not conceded a first-half goal in their last seven Premier League matches.

Probable teams

Crystal Palace (3-4-2-1): Henderson; Ward, Andersen, Lerma; Munoz, Wharton, Hughes, Mitchell; Eze, Ayew; Mateta

Subs: Ozoh, Schlupp, Edouard, Ahamada, Tomkins, Clyne, Olise

Manchester City (4-1-4-1): Ortega; Lewis, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol; Rodri; Silva, De Bruyne, Foden, Doku; Haaland

Subs: Grealish, Stones, Alvarez, Nunes, Kovacic, Gomez, Bobb

Inside info

Crystal Palace

Star man Eberechi Eze

Top scorer Jean-Philippe Mateta

Penalty taker Jean-Philippe Mateta

Card magnet Jefferson Lerma

Assist ace Jordan Ayew

Set-piece aerial threat Joachim Andersen

Manchester City

Star man Rodri

Top scorer Erling Haaland

Penalty taker Erling Haaland

Card magnet Rodri

Assist ace Phil Foden

Set-piece aerial threat Erling Haaland

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City b et builder predictions

More goals to be scored in second half

Four of Crystal Palace's last six league games have been goalless at half-time and this could be another slow-burner.

Rodri to score or assist a goal

The Manchester City ace claimed a goal and an assist against Aston Villa on Wednesday and has 13 goal contributions in 27 league starts.

Eberechi Eze to have two or more shots

Palace's star attacker averages 2.9 shots per game in the league this season and has had at least two attempts in all eight of his home appearances.

Pays out at 13-2 with bet365

