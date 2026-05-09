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Crystal Palace vs Everton predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder
Crystal Palace vs Everton in the Premier League. Get match details, betting tips, predictions and TV info for the big game at Selhurst Park.
Crystal Palace vs Everton kick-off, date & TV info
Date Sunday, May 10
Kick-off 2pm
Venue Selhurst Park, London
Competition Premier League
TV Sky Sports F1
Crystal Palace have progressed to the final of the Conference League and there may be a slight comedown as they host Everton in the Premier League on Sunday.
The Toffees held Manchester City to a draw last time out and are still in with a chance of securing European football so they have plenty to play for.
Crystal Palace vs Everton betting tips & predictions
Best bet
Everton
2pts 8-5 Coral & Ladbrokes
Best player bet
Iliman Ndiaye to score or assist
13-8 Hills
Crystal Palace vs Everton preview
Crystal Palace have reached a European final in their first season in continental competition after a 5-2 aggregate win over Shakhtar Donetsk put them through to the Conference League final at the first time of asking.
That final in Leipzig is likely to be the sole focus for Oliver Glasner and his side for the remainder of the campaign and with Premier League safety all but assured, the Eagles are unlikely to be at full throttle in their remaining games, starting with this clash against Everton.
To add to that only Burnley have scored fewer goals at home than Glasner’s men, who have netted just 16 in 17 games at Selhurst Park, and given their other commitments, they look unlikely to start racking up goals now.
The Toffees on the other hand could still sneak into a European spot for the first time since 2018 so will be fully focused on the task at hand in their final three games of the season.
David Moyes’s men had a huge say in the title race when holding Manchester City to a 3-3 draw last time out and the visitors have been decent on their travels recently.
Everton have lost just two of their last nine away games - a 2-0 defeat to Arsenal and a 2-1 loss to West Ham in which they were controversially denied a late penalty.
In that nine-game span the Toffees have beaten Aston Villa, Newcastle and Fulham on the road and they should be able to repeat the trick against a Palace side who will have one eye on their European escapades.
Ndiaye crucial to visitors
Iliman Ndiaye's creativity is vital to this Everton team and the Senegalese star is fancied to score or assist at Selhurst Park.
The 26-year-old had three shots on target against Manchester City last time out and has six goals and three assists in 29 league games. He is also the Toffees' penalty-taker so looks a solid pick to make an attacking contribution.
Crystal Palace vs Everton Bet Builder
Everton to win
The Toffees have won seven of the last ten meetings between these two
Tim Iroegbunam to be shown a card
The Everton midfielder has been booked eight times in 14 Premier League starts this season
Brennan Johnson to have two or more shots
Brennan Johnson has had at least two shots in his last three games
Pays out at 10-1 with bet365
Key stats for Crystal Palace vs Everton
♦ Crystal Palace have won only one of the last 22 league games between these sides
♦ Only Burnley and Wolves have scored fewer goals than the Eagles this season
♦ The last three meetings between these two have all ended 2-1 to Everton
♦ David Moyes has six wins in his last eight trips to Selhurst Park as a manager
♦ The Toffees' last five games have gone over 2.5 goals
Crystal Palace vs Everton betting odds
Sign up with bet365 to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:
Odds correct at time of publishing
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Crystal Palace vs Everton team news and predicted line-ups
Crystal Palace
Eddie Nketiah is out while Borna Sosa, Evann Guessand and Cheick Doucoure are all doubts. Expect Oliver Glasner to rotate his side.
Predicted line-up (3-4-2-1): Henderson; Canvot, Richards, Riad; Clyne, Lerma, Hughes, Cardines; Johnson, Devenny; Strand Larsen
Subs: Munoz, Wharton, Mateta, Pino, Mitchell, Sarr, Kamada
Everton
Jarrad Branthwaite, Jack Grealish and Idrissa Gueye are all set to miss out. Thierno Barry will be pushing to start after scoring a brace from the bench against Manchester City
Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Pickford; O'Brien, Keane, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Garner, Iroegbunam; Rohl, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye; Barry
Subs: Beto, Coleman, McNeil, Patterson, Alcaraz, Dibling, Armstrong
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FAQs
When is Crystal Palace vs Everton in the Premier League?
Crystal Palace vs Everton takes place on Sunday, May 10, and kicks off at 2pm BST.
Where is Crystal Palace vs Everton being played?
The venue for the game is Selhurst Park in London.
Where can I watch Crystal Palace vs Everton?
Sky Sports F1 is showing the game live in the UK.
What is the match betting for Crystal Palace vs Everton?
Everton are 31-20 to win, Crystal Palace are a 9-5 chance and the draw is 23-10 with bet365.
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Published on inPremier League
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