Crystal Palace v Tottenham Premier League predictions, betting odds & tips: Spurs can keep up the pace

Where to watch Crystal Palace v Tottenham

You can watch Crystal Palace v Tottenham in the Premier League at 8pm on Friday 27 October, live on Sky Sports Main Event & Premier League.

Match prediction & best bet

Tottenham to win & under 3.5 goals

1pt 7-4 Coral , Ladbrokes

Crystal Palace v Tottenham odds

Crystal Palace 10-3

Tottenham 5-6

Draw 3-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Crystal Palace v Tottenham team news

Crystal Palace

Palace hope to have Jeffery Schlupp available following a thigh injury, but Eberechi Eze, James Tomkins and Dean Henderson remain sidelined. Matheus Franca could be fit enough for the bench but Michael Olise and Nathan Ferguson are also set to miss out.

Tottenham

Yves Bissouma returns from suspension but is only one booking away from another ban. Pape Sarr is expected to be fit despite going off in Monday's win over Fulham but Destiny Udogie must be assessed. Rodrigo Bentancur, Ivan Perisic, Ryan Sessegnon and Manor Solomon remain out.

Crystal Palace v Tottenham predictions

Ange Postecoglou has brought the excitement back to Tottenham, who have made their best start to a season since they claimed a historic double in 1960-61.

A new-look Spurs have won seven and drawn two of their opening nine games to move two points clear of Manchester City and fierce rivals Arsenal at the Premier League summit.

With 23 points collected from his first nine league games, Postecoglou has made the most impressive managerial start in Premier League history, and the dream beginning may be extended with victory over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Having no European football to contend with is proving beneficial for the north London side, who ground out a 2-0 victory at home to Fulham on Monday evening.

It's been a case of no Harry Kane, no problem for Tottenham, who have a new double act in Heung-Min Son and James Maddison that is proving every bit as profitable for the team as when they were spearheaded by the England international.

In the absence of Kane, Son has relished the chance to be Spurs' main man and he took his league tally to seven in Monday’s win over the Cottagers, while Maddison has provided that creative spark from midfield that had been lacking.

Maddison has settled in effortlessly since making the switch from Leicester, chipping in with three goals and five assists, while Yves Bissouma, who returns from a one-game suspension, gives him the freedom to express himself.

The Eagles sit in a respectable 11th place, and a 1-0 win away at Manchester United at the end of September has been the highlight of their season.

But Roy Hodgson’s side have scored just seven goals in nine league games - only second-bottom Bournemouth have scored fewer this term, and that is a problem intensified by Eberechi Eze's injury.

Palace were blown away 4-0 by Newcastle last time out, which was an uncharacteristically heavy defeat given their usual level of organisation under Hodgson.

However, the Magpies scored four times from only seven shots on target and Palace’s home games this season have seen them beat Wolves 3-2, lose 1-0 to Arsenal and play out goalless draws with Fulham and Forest.

Six of Palace’s nine league games have featured no more than two goals and for all Spurs’ free-flowing football, maximum points won’t just be handed to them.

Six of Tottenham’s seven league victories this season have featured no more than three goals and it is likely that Spurs will have to work hard for their rewards.

Key stat

Tottenham have won their last three Premier League meetings with Crystal Palace to nil.

Probable teams

Crystal Palace (4-3-3): Johnstone; Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Doucoure, Hughes, Schlupp; Ayew, Mateta, Edouard.

Subs: Matthews, Clyne, Riedewald, Ebiowei, Holding, Rak-Sakyi, Franca.

Tottenham (4-2-3-1): Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Sarr, Bissouma; Kulusevski, Maddison, Richarlison; Son.

Subs: Emerson, Davies, Skipp, Veliz, Gil, Lo Celso, Dier, Hojbjerg.

Inside info

Crystal Palace

Star man Marc Guehi

Top scorer Odsonne Edouard

Penalty taker Jean-Phillipe Mateta

Card magnet Joel Ward

Assist ace Jean-Philippe Mateta

Set-piece aerial threat Joachim Andersen

Tottenham

Star man Heung-Min Son

Top scorer Heung-Min Son

Penalty taker Heung-Min Son

Card magnet Yves Bissouma

Assist ace James Maddison

Set-piece aerial threat Cristian Romero

Crystal Palace v Tottenham b et builder predictions

Tottenham to win

With Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise sidelined, there should be little for this red-hot Spurs outfit to fear as Palace are finding goals seriously hard to come by.

James Maddison to have a shot on target

The silky midfielder has had 15 shots on target in the Premier League this season, which is two more than leading scorer Son.

Jordan Ayew to be booked

The Palace man has committed 15 fouls across his nine Premier League appearances this season, picking up yellows at home to both Arsenal and Fulham.

Pays out at 9-1 with bet365

