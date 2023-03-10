Crystal Palace v Man City predictions: Citizens unlikely to fill their boots
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Crystal Palace v Man City in the Premier League on Saturday
Where to watch Crystal Palace v Man City
Sky Sports Main Event & Premier League, 5.30pm Saturday
Best bet
Man City to win & under 3.5 goals
1pt 11-10 Coral, Ladbrokes
Crystal Palace v Man City team news
Crystal Palace
Midfielder Cheick Doucoure is suspended.
Man City
Phil Foden has overcome a knock. Rico Lewis could keep Kyle Walker out of the firing line.
Crystal Palace v Man City predictions
A match-up where the away team's centre-forward has scored more goals on his own than the entire home team does rather lend itself to a predictable outcome.
Erling Haaland managed three goals in 19 minutes when City last met Palace back in August. The Eagles have managed three goals in the last 50 days.
Haaland now has 27 to his name, Palace 21, hence there are 11 places, 31 points and a goal difference of 52 separating these two.
So, as stated, a predictable outcome then.
Well, maybe, although that's also what the layers think so there's precious little value in a routine City win and it may not be a formality anyway.
Certainly Palace have a fair record against City under that club's former player and coach Patrick Vieira – it reads won one, drawn one, lost one.
Even in the defeat in August when Haaland filled his boots, Palace had been 2-0 up at the break and all-square with 20 minutes to go. The hosts won it 4-2.
And Palace aren't being battered by anyone at the moment. They aren't winning games – their last triumph, 2-0 at Bournemouth, came on New Year's Eve – but their last nine matches have produced five draws and four one-goal defeats, most recently at Aston Villa last week.
Since the turn of the year they have drawn with Manchester United, Newcastle, Brighton and Liverpool, and that's a good record.
We know they don't score any goals – even talisman Wilf Zaha hasn't notched in four months although clearly he's been dogged by injuries and they are thrilled to have him back.
But they boast a tighter defensive record than either Tottenham or Man United and if Vieira plumps for the 5-4-1 set-up which he deployed to some effect at the Etihad in the summer, they should back themselves to make life tough for the champions.
Back in the day City would have been sure to find a way, however resolute and well-drilled the opponent. This season has been more of a struggle – they have failed to win eight of their 24 games although last week's excellent 2-0 win against Newcastle flattered the Toon rather than the victors.
What unfolds in terms of possession is easy enough to predict – City will have 75 per cent of the ball and upwards.
The battering, though, may not happen and a City win and under 3.5 goals is preferred to backing a romp for the visitors
Key stat
Palace have scored four goals in nine league games since the turn of the year, none earlier than the 69th minute
Probable teams
Crystal Palace (5-4-1): Guaita; Clyne, Richards, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Olise, Hughes, Lokonga, Schlupp; Zaha.
Subs: Tomkins, Ward, Milivojevic, McArthur, Ahamada, Eze, Ayew, Mateta, Edouard.
Man City (4-2-3-1): Ederson; Lewis, Akanji, Dias, Ake; Rodri, Gundogan; Foden, De Bruyne, Grealish; Haaland.
Subs: Laporte, Stones, Walker, Phillips, Silva, Alvarez, Mahrez
Inside info
Crystal Palace
Penalty taker Wilfried Zaha
Assist ace Michael Olise
Set-piece aerial threat Joachim Andersen
Card magnet Marc Guehi
Man City
Penalty taker Erling Haaland/Riyad Mahrez
Assist ace Kevin De Bruyne
Set-piece aerial threat Erling Haaland
Card magnet Erling Haaland
Today's top sports betting stories
