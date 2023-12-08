Crystal Palace v Liverpool Premier League predictions, betting odds & tips: Reds can shut out Palace on their way to top spot
Free Premier League tips, best bets and predictions for Crystal Palace v Liverpool. Analysis of form and stats + £40 Paddy Power Premier League free betting offer
Where to watch Crystal Palace v Liverpool
You can watch Crystal Palace v Liverpool in the Premier League on Saturday December 9, live on TNT Sports 1 at 12.30pm
Match prediction & best bet
Liverpool to win to nil
2pts 9-5 Betfair, Paddy Power
Crystal Palace v Liverpool odds
Crystal Palace 11-2
Liverpool 11-20
Draw 7-2
Odds correct at time of publishing
Crystal Palace v Liverpool team news
Crystal Palace
Eberechi Eze and Cheick Doucoure are sidelined along with Dean Henderson, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi and Rob Holding. Full-back Tyrick Mitchell is a doubt so Nathaniel Clyne could start against his former club.
Liverpool
Goalkeeper Alisson faces a fitness test and Caoimhin Kelleher will again deputise if the Brazil international is unable to play. Alexis Mac Allister (knee) is a major doubt and the Reds are missing the injured Diogo Jota, Thiago Alcantara, Joel Matip, Andy Robertson and Stefan Bajcetic.
Crystal Palace v Liverpool predictions
After a frantic midweek round of Premier League fixtures, Liverpool have the chance to go top of the table when they take on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.
The Reds claimed a hard-fought 2-0 win at bottom club Sheffield United on Tuesday, when they had to wait until the 94th minute to wrap up the points thanks to Dominik Szoboszlai's goal.
Jurgen Klopp's men controlled the game well against a Blades side hoping to hit the ground running in the first match of Chris Wilder's second spell in charge.
Liverpool restricted their hosts to just one shot on target and 24 per cent of possession at Bramall Lane and they should be backed to record another win to nil at Palace.
The Eagles played their way out of relegation trouble impressively after Roy Hodgson's return to the club in March but they have struggled to kick on under their veteran manager this season.
Hodgson is hoping to avoid a sixth defeat in eight league games when he faces his former club Liverpool and Palace cannot blame a particularly tough run of fixtures for their poor recent results.
They lost 4-0 at Newcastle and 2-1 at home to Tottenham in October but their last three defeats came against Everton and Bournemouth at Selhurst and to Luton at Kenilworth Road.
Palace were unfortunate at Luton, where they had eight shots on target to their hosts' three and hit the woodwork, but they struggled to create chances in last weekend's 1-1 draw at West Ham and Tuesday's 2-0 home loss to Bournemouth.
Inspirational midfielder Eberechi Eze is sidelined after suffering an injury at Luton – the only game this season in which he and classy winger Michael Olise both started – and only one of Palace's four league wins in 2023-24 came at home.
They have failed to score in ten of their last 19 league matches at Selhurst, including this term's defeats to nil against Arsenal, who played the final quarter of the game with ten men, and Bournemouth this week.
Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson could return from injury although the Reds are missing defenders Joel Matip and Andy Robertson and have a major doubt over Alexis Mac Allister's fitness.
They have kept clean sheets in five of their ten league wins, conceding only 14 goals in 15 games despite having a player sent off in the 28th and 26th minutes of tough away fixtures at Newcastle and Tottenham.
Palace have scored only twice in their last seven meetings with Liverpool and they may struggle to stop Klopp's Reds going top of the table, at least until Arsenal play in the evening game.
Key stat
Crystal Palace have failed to score in ten of their last 19 Premier League home games
Probable teams
Crystal Palace (4-2-3-1): Johnstone; Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Clyne; Richards, Lerma; Olise, Schlupp, Ayew; Edouard
Subs: Hughes, Mitchell, Ahamada, Mateta, Franca, Tomkins, Riedewald
Liverpool (4-3-3): Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez; Szoboszlai, Endo, Gravenberch; Salah, Nunez, Diaz
Subs: Jones, Elliott, Gakpo, Mac Allister, Tsimikas, Quansah, Bradley
Inside info
Crystal Palace
Star man Michael Olise
Top scorer Odsonne Edouard
Penalty taker Odsonne Edouard
Card magnet Jordan Ayew
Assist ace Jordan Ayew
Set-piece aerial threat Joachim Andersen
Liverpool
Star man Mohamed Salah
Top scorer Mohamed Salah
Penalty taker Mohamed Salah
Card magnet Darwin Nunez
Assist ace Mohamed Salah
Set-piece aerial threat Virgil van Dijk
Crystal Palace v Liverpool bet builder predictions
Liverpool to be leading at half-time
Crystal Palace have scored only three first-half goals in 15 Premier League matches this season and were trailing at the break in their last two games
Darwin Nunez to score or assist a goal
The all-action Liverpool striker has contributed seven goals and six assists in just 1,106 minutes of club football this term and he can cause problems for Palace
Jordan Ayew to have two or more shots
Palace's experienced winger has had at least two shots in eight of his 14 league starts this season and he had six attempts at goal in Tuesday's loss to Bournemouth
Pays out at 5-1 with Paddy Power
