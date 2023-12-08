Crystal Palace v Liverpool Premier League predictions, betting odds & tips: Reds can shut out Palace on their way to top spot

Paddy Power are offering a £40 free bet on the Crystal Palace v Liverpool match. You can grab your free bet here . We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch Crystal Palace v Liverpool

You can watch Crystal Palace v Liverpool in the Premier League on Saturday December 9, live on TNT Sports 1 at 12.30pm

Match prediction & best bet

Liverpool to win to nil

2pts 9-5 Betfair , Paddy Power

Crystal Palace v Liverpool odds

Crystal Palace 11-2

Liverpool 11-20

Draw 7-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

Crystal Palace v Liverpool team news

Crystal Palace

Eberechi Eze and Cheick Doucoure are sidelined along with Dean Henderson, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi and Rob Holding. Full-back Tyrick Mitchell is a doubt so Nathaniel Clyne could start against his former club.

Liverpool

Goalkeeper Alisson faces a fitness test and Caoimhin Kelleher will again deputise if the Brazil international is unable to play. Alexis Mac Allister (knee) is a major doubt and the Reds are missing the injured Diogo Jota, Thiago Alcantara, Joel Matip, Andy Robertson and Stefan Bajcetic.

Crystal Palace v Liverpool predictions

After a frantic midweek round of Premier League fixtures, Liverpool have the chance to go top of the table when they take on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

The Reds claimed a hard-fought 2-0 win at bottom club Sheffield United on Tuesday, when they had to wait until the 94th minute to wrap up the points thanks to Dominik Szoboszlai's goal.

Jurgen Klopp's men controlled the game well against a Blades side hoping to hit the ground running in the first match of Chris Wilder's second spell in charge.

Liverpool restricted their hosts to just one shot on target and 24 per cent of possession at Bramall Lane and they should be backed to record another win to nil at Palace.

The Eagles played their way out of relegation trouble impressively after Roy Hodgson's return to the club in March but they have struggled to kick on under their veteran manager this season.

Hodgson is hoping to avoid a sixth defeat in eight league games when he faces his former club Liverpool and Palace cannot blame a particularly tough run of fixtures for their poor recent results.

They lost 4-0 at Newcastle and 2-1 at home to Tottenham in October but their last three defeats came against Everton and Bournemouth at Selhurst and to Luton at Kenilworth Road.

Palace were unfortunate at Luton, where they had eight shots on target to their hosts' three and hit the woodwork, but they struggled to create chances in last weekend's 1-1 draw at West Ham and Tuesday's 2-0 home loss to Bournemouth.

Inspirational midfielder Eberechi Eze is sidelined after suffering an injury at Luton – the only game this season in which he and classy winger Michael Olise both started – and only one of Palace's four league wins in 2023-24 came at home.

They have failed to score in ten of their last 19 league matches at Selhurst, including this term's defeats to nil against Arsenal, who played the final quarter of the game with ten men, and Bournemouth this week.

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson could return from injury although the Reds are missing defenders Joel Matip and Andy Robertson and have a major doubt over Alexis Mac Allister's fitness.

They have kept clean sheets in five of their ten league wins, conceding only 14 goals in 15 games despite having a player sent off in the 28th and 26th minutes of tough away fixtures at Newcastle and Tottenham.

Palace have scored only twice in their last seven meetings with Liverpool and they may struggle to stop Klopp's Reds going top of the table, at least until Arsenal play in the evening game.

Key stat

Crystal Palace have failed to score in ten of their last 19 Premier League home games

Probable teams

Crystal Palace (4-2-3-1): Johnstone; Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Clyne; Richards, Lerma; Olise, Schlupp, Ayew; Edouard

Subs: Hughes, Mitchell, Ahamada, Mateta, Franca, Tomkins, Riedewald

Liverpool (4-3-3): Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez; Szoboszlai, Endo, Gravenberch; Salah, Nunez, Diaz

Subs: Jones, Elliott, Gakpo, Mac Allister, Tsimikas, Quansah, Bradley

Inside info

Crystal Palace

Star man Michael Olise

Top scorer Odsonne Edouard

Penalty taker Odsonne Edouard

Card magnet Jordan Ayew

Assist ace Jordan Ayew

Set-piece aerial threat Joachim Andersen

Liverpool

Star man Mohamed Salah

Top scorer Mohamed Salah

Penalty taker Mohamed Salah

Card magnet Darwin Nunez

Assist ace Mohamed Salah

Set-piece aerial threat Virgil van Dijk

Crystal Palace v Liverpool b et builder predictions

Liverpool to be leading at half-time

Crystal Palace have scored only three first-half goals in 15 Premier League matches this season and were trailing at the break in their last two games

Darwin Nunez to score or assist a goal

The all-action Liverpool striker has contributed seven goals and six assists in just 1,106 minutes of club football this term and he can cause problems for Palace

Jordan Ayew to have two or more shots

Palace's experienced winger has had at least two shots in eight of his 14 league starts this season and he had six attempts at goal in Tuesday's loss to Bournemouth

Pays out at 5-1 with Paddy Power

