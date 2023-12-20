Crystal Palace v Brighton predictions, odds and betting tips: Spoils could be shared in derby tussle

Paddy Power are offering £40 in free bets on the Crystal Palace v Brighton fixture. You can grab your free bet here . We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch Crystal Palace v Brighton

You can watch Crystal Palace v Brighton in the Premier League on Thursday, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League at 8pm.

Match prediction & best bet

Draw

1pt 5-2 bet365, Hills

You can bet on Crystal Palace v Brighton here and get £40 in free bets with Paddy Power

Crystal Palace v Brighton odds

Crystal Palace 23-10

Brighton 5-4

Draw 5-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

Crystal Palace v Brighton team news

Crystal Palace

Joel Ward (hamstring) has joined Cheick Doucoure (Achilles), Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (thigh), Rob Holding (ankle), Sam Johnstone (calf), Odsonne Edouard (knee) and Jefferson Lerma (thigh) on the absentee list, but Jordan Ayew is available after suspension.

Brighton

Ansu Fati, Pervis Estupinan, Tariq Lamptey (all thigh), Julio Encisco, Joel Veltman, Solly March (all knee) and Adam Webster (unspecified injury) remain unavailable. Danny Welbeck (hamstring) made his comeback as a substitute in Sunday's 2-0 loss at Arsenal.

Crystal Palace v Brighton predictions

Bitter rivals Crystal Palace and Brighton have played out 1-1 draws in each of their last four meetings at Selhurst Park and the trend of stalemates could continue in their pre-Christmas clash in south London.

Supporters of both clubs look forward to this derby, which is always fiercely contested despite being anything but local.

Brighton have had the upper hand since a 1-0 victory at the Amex in March but there has been a long-term pattern of tight encounters with none of the last nine meetings being decided by more than one goal.

The Seagulls were stronger last season, finishing 17 points and five positions higher, and are on course to be above Palace come the end of the current campaign.

But they have won just once on their last nine visits to Selhurst Park and approach the match on a bit of a downer after being outclassed in Sunday's 2-0 defeat at Arsenal.

Roberto De Zerbi's side never got going at the Emirates and were fortunate to escape a heavier defeat having lost the shot count 26 to six.

Three days previously Brighton had clinched top spot in Europa League Group B with a hard-fought 1-0 success at home to Marseille, so it was perhaps understandable that they were short of their best against the Gunners.

However, the Palace fixture is Brighton's sixth of a busy December schedule and it seems quite possible that De Zerbi's side will once again lack the zip of some of their early-season performances.

Palace may sense an opportunity as they attempt to build on last Saturday's remarkable 2-2 draw at Manchester City.

The Eagles were given little chance at the Etihad and their fate appeared to be sealed when they trailed 2-0 with just 20 minutes left on the clock.

However, Roy Hodgson's men produced a spirited finish to secure an excellent point and avoid sustaining a third straight defeat.

Palace's fans were jubilant after the final whistle at the Etihad but they have been rather less happy with some of the recent home performances and vented their frustrations after 2-0 loss against Bournemouth earlier this month.

Hodgson has been grappling with raised expectations and a crowded treatment room, although he received a boost at the Etihad when Eberechi Eze came off the bench for the final moments.

Eze could play an important role over the festive period but, given his recent lack of game time, it seems unlikely he will be risked from the start against Brighton.

Palace are boosted by the return of Jordan Ayew after suspension but, with Eze not fully fit and top scorer Odsonne Edouard injured, they will be a fair way short of full strength in offensive areas.

In the short term the Eagles must focus on grinding out results and they might have to accept a draw against Brighton.

Key stat

Crystal Palace's last four home matches against Brighton have finished 1-1.

Probable teams

Crystal Palace (4-3-3): Henderson; Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Hughes, Richards, Schlupp; Ayew, Mateta, Olise.

Subs: Matthews, Riedewald, Ozoh, Tomkins, Eze, Ahamada, Matheus Franca, Ebiowei, Adaramola.

Brighton (4-2-3-1): Verbruggen; Hinshelwood, Van Hecke, Dunk, Igor; Gilmour, Gross; Adingra, Pedro, Mitoma; Ferguson.

Subs: Steele, Milner, Lallana, Buonanotte, Dahoud, Moder, Baleba, Welbeck, McGill.

Inside info

Crystal Palace

Star man Michael Olise

Top scorer Jean-Philippe Mateta

Penalty taker Michael Olise

Card magnet Jordan Ayew

Assist ace Jordan Ayew

Set-piece aerial threat Joachim Andersen

Brighton

Star man Kaoru Mitoma

Top scorer Joao Pedro

Penalty taker Joao Pedro

Card magnet Lewis Dunk

Assist ace Kaoru Mitoma

Set-piece aerial threat Lewis Dunk

Crystal Palace v Brighton b et builder predictions

Crystal Palace v Brighton to draw

The points have been shared in five of the last eight Premier League meetings between Crystal Palace and Brighton and another draw could be on the cards this week.

Under 2.5 goals

The last eight matches between the teams have generated just 15 goals and it seem quite possible that the low-scoring trend could continue.

Kaoru Mitoma to be carded

There is always a competitive edge when these teams meet and combative Brighton attacker Kaoru Mitoma looks among the players most likely to overstep the mark

Pays out at 24-1 with Paddy Power

Grab a £40 Paddy Power Premier League free bet on Crystal Palace v Brighton

We’ve already mentioned that Paddy Power are offering a £40 free bet for Crystal Palace v Brighton.

Well, you can follow these simple steps outlined below to grab your £40 free bet to place on Crystal Palace v Brighton in the Premier League. It's fast, secure and straightforward.

Head over to Paddy Power through this link and click the Join button on their homepage Create your username and password Make a deposit of £10 or more using a card & place a bet on a sportsbook market with odds of 1-2 or greater You will be rewarded with £40 of free bet tokens added to your balance

Paddy Power Premier League 2023 betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this Premier League betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

New UK & ROI customers only

Minimum deposit £10 bet at minimum odds of 1-2 to qualify

Get £40 in free bets, valid for 30 days

SMS verification required

Bets placed on greyhound racing markets are excluded.

Only deposits via cards will qualify

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.