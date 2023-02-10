Crystal Palace v Brighton predictions: Seagulls can rise above rivals

When to bet

3pm Saturday

Best bet

Brighton

1pt Evs bet365, Betfair, Hills

Team news

Crystal Palace

The Eagles are set to be without Wilfried Zaha, James McArthur, Nathan Ferguson, Joachim Andersen and Joel Ward.

Brighton

Jakub Moder and Levi Colwill are both out, while Evan Ferguson and Adam Lallana are doubts. Alexis Mac Allister is back from suspension.

Match preview

Brighton have not beaten Crystal Palace since March 2019 but that may be about to change when the sides square up at Selhurst Park for the latest instalment of one of football's most intriguing rivalries.

While Brighton are thriving under Roberto De Zerbi, putting forward a serious bid for the European places in the Premier League, Crystal Palace are faltering under Patrick Vieira, starting 2023 with three defeats and two draws in five league games.

The Eagles have had a tough run of fixtures, facing Tottenham, Chelsea, Manchester United and Newcastle in January but it is hard to ignore the lack of urgency and attacking thrust from Vieira's side.

They have scored only 19 times in 21 league matches this term - they had scored 30 at this stage last year. They will not be helped by the absence of top scorer and talisman Wilfried Zaha for this derby clash and backing a Brighton victory looks a value bet.

Key stat

Brighton have won five of their six competitive matches in 2023.

Probable teams

Crystal Palace (4-2-3-1): Guaita; Clyne, Richards, Guehi, Mitchell; Doucoure, Hughes; Olise, Eze, Schlupp; Edouard.

Subs: Milivojevic, Tomkins, Lokonga, Ayew, Mateta, Ahamada, Riedewald.

Brighton (4-2-3-1): Sanchez; Lamptey, Dunk, Webster, Estupinan; Caicedo, Mac Allister; March, Gross, Mitoma; Welbeck.

Subs: Sarmiento, Enciso, Undav, Gilmour, Ferguson, van Hecke, Veltman.

Inside info

Crystal Palace

Penalty taker Odsonne Edouard

Assist ace Eberechi Eze

Set-piece aerial threat Marc Guehi

Card magnet Cheick Doucoure

Brighton

Penalty taker Alexis Mac Allister

Assist ace Solly March

Set-piece aerial threat Lewis Dunk

Card magnet Moises Caicedo

