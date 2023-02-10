Crystal Palace v Brighton predictions: Seagulls can rise above rivals
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Crystal Palace v Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday
When to bet
3pm Saturday
Best bet
Brighton
1pt Evs bet365, Betfair, Hills
Team news
Crystal Palace
The Eagles are set to be without Wilfried Zaha, James McArthur, Nathan Ferguson, Joachim Andersen and Joel Ward.
Brighton
Jakub Moder and Levi Colwill are both out, while Evan Ferguson and Adam Lallana are doubts. Alexis Mac Allister is back from suspension.
Match preview
Brighton have not beaten Crystal Palace since March 2019 but that may be about to change when the sides square up at Selhurst Park for the latest instalment of one of football's most intriguing rivalries.
While Brighton are thriving under Roberto De Zerbi, putting forward a serious bid for the European places in the Premier League, Crystal Palace are faltering under Patrick Vieira, starting 2023 with three defeats and two draws in five league games.
The Eagles have had a tough run of fixtures, facing Tottenham, Chelsea, Manchester United and Newcastle in January but it is hard to ignore the lack of urgency and attacking thrust from Vieira's side.
They have scored only 19 times in 21 league matches this term - they had scored 30 at this stage last year. They will not be helped by the absence of top scorer and talisman Wilfried Zaha for this derby clash and backing a Brighton victory looks a value bet.
Key stat
Brighton have won five of their six competitive matches in 2023.
Probable teams
Crystal Palace (4-2-3-1): Guaita; Clyne, Richards, Guehi, Mitchell; Doucoure, Hughes; Olise, Eze, Schlupp; Edouard.
Subs: Milivojevic, Tomkins, Lokonga, Ayew, Mateta, Ahamada, Riedewald.
Brighton (4-2-3-1): Sanchez; Lamptey, Dunk, Webster, Estupinan; Caicedo, Mac Allister; March, Gross, Mitoma; Welbeck.
Subs: Sarmiento, Enciso, Undav, Gilmour, Ferguson, van Hecke, Veltman.
Inside info
Crystal Palace
Penalty taker Odsonne Edouard
Assist ace Eberechi Eze
Set-piece aerial threat Marc Guehi
Card magnet Cheick Doucoure
Brighton
Penalty taker Alexis Mac Allister
Assist ace Solly March
Set-piece aerial threat Lewis Dunk
Card magnet Moises Caicedo
