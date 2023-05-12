Crystal Palace v Bournemouth predictions and odds: Cherries can secure safety in style
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Crystal Palace v Bournemouth at Selhurst Park in the Premier League on Saturday
When to bet on Crystal Palace v Bournemouth
3pm Saturday
Best bet
Bournemouth draw no bet
1pt 2-1 general
Crystal Palace v Bournemouth odds
Crystal Palace 5-6
Bournemouth 16-5
Draw 27-10
Odds correct at time of publishing
Crystal Palace v Bournemouth team news
Crystal Palace
Nathan Ferguson, James Tomkins and James McArthur are all sidelined for the hosts.
Bournemouth
Bournemouth are without Hamed Traore, Ryan Fredericks, Junior Stanislas and Marcus Tavernier. Kieffer Moore is a doubt.
Crystal Palace v Bournemouth predictions
Both these sides eased their relegation fears with good runs in April, with Roy Hodgson returning to steer Crystal Palace to safety. Bournemouth can mathematically confirm their top-flight status with one more point but may take all three away from Selhurst Park.
The Cherries are nine points above the drop zone while Palace are a point better off, but the pair’s comfortable position shouldn’t dull Saturday’s clash, and both sides head into the game in form. Palace have taken seven points from their last three at home, while the Cherries have won their last three on the road.
Despite Palace’s bounce under Hodgson, they are arguably already tailing off. The Eagles failed to score against Everton, Wolves and Tottenham in their last four, narrowly beating West Ham 4-3 in the other.
Bournemouth head into this game with five wins from their last eight and are in excellent form on the road. The Cherries can capitalise on Palace’s dip and secure their top-flight place for next season.
Key stat
Bournemouth won three Premier League away games in April, one more than they did between August and March.
Crystal Palace v Bournemouth probable teams
Crystal Palace (4-3-3): Johnstone; Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Eze, Doucoure, Schlupp; Olise, Ayew, Zaha
Bournemouth (4-2-3-1): Neto; Smith, Senesi, Kelly, Vina; Rothwell, Lerma; Christie, Billing, Ouattara; Solanke
Inside info
Crystal Palace
Penalty taker Wilfried Zaha
Assist ace Michael Olise
Set-piece aerial threat Joachim Andersen
Card magnet Cheick Doucoure
Bournemouth
Penalty taker Dominic Solanke
Assist ace Dominic Solanke
Set-piece aerial threat Jefferson Lerma
Card magnet Adam Smith
