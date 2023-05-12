Racing Post logo
Premier League

Crystal Palace v Bournemouth predictions and odds: Cherries can secure safety in style

Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Crystal Palace v Bournemouth at Selhurst Park in the Premier League on Saturday

Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke could hurt Palace on Saturday
Bournemouth striker Dominic SolankeCredit: Robin Jones - AFC Bournemouth

When to bet on Crystal Palace v Bournemouth

3pm Saturday

Best bet

Bournemouth draw no bet
1pt 2-1 general

Crystal Palace v Bournemouth odds

Crystal Palace 5-6
Bournemouth 16-5
Draw 27-10

Odds correct at time of publishing

Crystal Palace v Bournemouth team news

Crystal Palace
Nathan Ferguson, James Tomkins and James McArthur are all sidelined for the hosts.

Bournemouth
Bournemouth are without Hamed Traore, Ryan Fredericks, Junior Stanislas and Marcus Tavernier. Kieffer Moore is a doubt.

Crystal Palace v Bournemouth predictions

Both these sides eased their relegation fears with good runs in April, with Roy Hodgson returning to steer Crystal Palace to safety. Bournemouth can mathematically confirm their top-flight status with one more point but may take all three away from Selhurst Park.

The Cherries are nine points above the drop zone while Palace are a point better off, but the pair’s comfortable position shouldn’t dull Saturday’s clash, and both sides head into the game in form. Palace have taken seven points from their last three at home, while the Cherries have won their last three on the road.

Despite Palace’s bounce under Hodgson, they are arguably already tailing off. The Eagles failed to score against Everton, Wolves and Tottenham in their last four, narrowly beating West Ham 4-3 in the other.

Bournemouth head into this game with five wins from their last eight and are in excellent form on the road. The Cherries can capitalise on Palace’s dip and secure their top-flight place for next season.

Key stat

Bournemouth won three Premier League away games in April, one more than they did between August and March.

Crystal Palace v Bournemouth probable teams

Crystal Palace (4-3-3): Johnstone; Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Eze, Doucoure, Schlupp; Olise, Ayew, Zaha

Bournemouth (4-2-3-1): Neto; Smith, Senesi, Kelly, Vina; Rothwell, Lerma; Christie, Billing, Ouattara; Solanke

Inside info

Crystal Palace

Penalty taker Wilfried Zaha
Assist ace Michael Olise
Set-piece aerial threat Joachim Andersen
Card magnet Cheick Doucoure

Bournemouth

Penalty taker Dominic Solanke
Assist ace Dominic Solanke
Set-piece aerial threat Jefferson Lerma
Card magnet Adam Smith

Today's top sports betting stories

Aaron RoganRacing Post Sport
Published on 12 May 2023Last updated 12:27, 12 May 2023
