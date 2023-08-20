Crystal Palace v Arsenal predictions, betting odds and bet builder tips: Gunners set for another flying start

Where to watch Crystal Palace v Arsenal

Best bet

Arsenal-Arsenal double result

1pt 31-20 Coral, Ladbrokes

Crystal Palace v Arsenal odds

Crystal Palace 5-1

Arsenal 3-5

Draw 3-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Crystal Palace v Arsenal team news

Crystal Palace

Michael Olise has signed a new deal at Palace but remains sidelined with a thigh injury. Matheus Franca and Will Hughes are still working back to fitness but defender Marc Guehi should start.

Arsenal

Summer signing Jurrien Timber (knee) faces a long spell on the sidelines but Oleksandr Zinchenko could return to the squad. Gabriel Jesus (knee) is out for another couple of weeks while Folarin Balogun, Mohamed Elneny and Albert Sambi Lokonga are doubtful.

Crystal Palace v Arsenal predictions

Arsenal's dominance of their Premier League London rivals was a feature of their success last season and the Gunners will be targeting more derby delight when they travel to Crystal Palace.

These clubs met at Selhurst Park on the opening night of the 2022-23 campaign and Arsenal's 2-0 victory was the first of ten wins in 12 games against their fellow capital clubs Palace, Tottenham, Brentford, Fulham, Chelsea and West Ham.

The only slip-ups came in a 1-1 draw at home to Brentford and April's 2-2 at West Ham, where the Gunners had gone 2-0 up in the first ten minutes.

That trip to the London Stadium came during a four-game winless run in April which handed the initiative to title rivals Manchester City but before then Arsenal had won all five of their away capital clashes without conceding a goal.

They had the best away record in the division last term and are hot favourites to win at Selhurst, having kicked off the new campaign with a penalty-shootout success against City in the Community Shield and a 2-1 home win over Nottingham Forest.

Palace produced an impressive opening-weekend display in their win at promoted Sheffield United, although their 24 shots resulted in just one goal, scored by Odsonne Edouard shortly after half-time.

They will need to be more clinical if they are to upset Arsenal but club legend Wilfried Zaha has left for Galatasaray and Michael Olise, Palace's chief creator last season with 11 Premier League assists, is sidelined for the clash with the Gunners.

Olise's decision to sign a new contract, having been heavily linked with Chelsea, is a major boost for the Eagles, who are bidding to prove their late-season surge under Roy Hodgson was no fluke.

Hodgson returned to the club after Palace's 4-1 loss to Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, winning his first three fixtures against Leicester, Leeds and Southampton – the three teams relegated to the Championship.

His other two victories also came against bottom-seven clubs, West Ham and Bournemouth, and Palace won only one of their 22 fixtures against opponents in the top 12.

Arsenal flew out of the traps against Forest last time out, establishing a 2-0 first-half lead thanks to a slick finish from Eddie Nketiah and a Bukayo Saka cracker.

Gabriel Martinelli gave them the lead in the 20th and 28th minutes of last term's wins over Palace and the Arsenal-Arsenal double result is a tempting bet given that they were ahead at the break in four of their last six away games of 2022-23, including trips to Liverpool and Newcastle.

Key stat

Arsenal were leading at half-time and full-time in seven of their first ten league games last season

Probable teams

Crystal Palace (4-2-3-1): Johnstone; Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Doucoure, Lerma; Ayew, Eze, Schlupp; Edouard

Subs: Tomkins, Mateta, Ahamada, Riedewald, Richards, Clyne, Rak-Sakyi

Arsenal (4-3-3): Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Partey; Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli

Subs: Tomiyasu, Havertz, Trossard, Jorginho, Kiwior, Vieira, Smith Rowe

Inside info

Crystal Palace

Star man Eberechi Eze

Top scorer Eberechi Eze

Penalty taker Eberechi Eze

Card magnet Cheick Doucoure

Assist ace Jordan Ayew

Set-piece aerial threat Joachim Andersen

Arsenal

Star man Bukayo Saka

Top scorer Gabriel Martinelli

Penalty taker Bukayo Saka

Card magnet Thomas Partey

Assist ace Bukayo Saka

Set-piece aerial threat Gabriel

Crystal Palace v Arsenal b et builder predictions

Arsenal to be leading at half-time

The Gunners have been ahead at the break in nine of their last 13 league matches and took the lead in the 20th and 28th minutes of last term's games against Palace

Eberechi Eze to have a shot on target

The Eagles ace failed to hit the target with any of his eight shots at Bramall Lane but that was an anomaly for a player who scored six goals in his last nine outings in 2022-23

Under 4.5 cards

Only 13 yellow cards have been shown in the last six meetings between these clubs, who picked up just two bookings between them in their opening games

Pays out at 11-2 with bet365

