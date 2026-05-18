Chelsea vs Tottenham predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

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Chelsea vs Tottenham kick-off, date & TV info

Date Tuesday, May 19

Kick-off 8.15pm

Venue Stamford Bridge, London

Competition Premier League

TV Sky Sports Premier League

Chelsea take on Tottenham in Tuesday's crucial Premier League fixture at Stamford Bridge, where Spurs are aiming to secure their top-flight status.

A victory would keep them up, and send West Ham down to the Championship, but FA Cup runners-up Chelsea are unlikely to go easy on their London rivals.

Chelsea vs Tottenham betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Tottenham or draw double chance

3pts 4-5 general

Best player bet

Pedro Porro to have one or more shots

8-11 Coral, Ladbrokes

Longshot

Kevin Danso to be shown the first card

11-1 bet365

Chelsea vs Tottenham preview

In May 2016, Tottenham's dream of winning the Premier League ended at Stamford Bridge, where nine Spurs players were booked in their bruising 2-2 draw with Chelsea.

A decade later, the London rivals meet in another crucial end-of-season fixture and the stakes are very different for Spurs.

They were odds-on for relegation last month but their survival prospects look a lot brighter after West Ham's 3-1 defeat at Newcastle on Sunday.

That result left the Hammers two points behind Tottenham, who have a goal-difference advantage of 13, so avoiding defeat at Chelsea would effectively seal Spurs's top-flight status.

Roberto De Zerbi led them to vital victories at Wolves and Aston Villa in their last two away fixtures and they are worth backing to frustrate the Blues.

Spurs are still hampered by a lengthy injury list but they will be fresher than their hosts, who lost 1-0 to Manchester City in Saturday's FA Cup final.

The following day, Chelsea confirmed Xabi Alonso's appointment as manager for next season, but interim boss Calum McFarlane has struggled to turn things around after Liam Rosenior's sacking.

The Blues have lost nine of their last 12 matches in all competitions. Seven of their 12 goals during that run came in an FA Cup quarter-final rout of Port Vale, who were relegated from League One, and Chelsea can expect far more resistance from Spurs.

Seven of Tottenham's nine league wins have come on the road and they faced only five shots on target in three away matches under De Zerbi, at Sunderland, Wolves and Villa.

Goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario is available again but his understudy Antonin Kinsky has bounced back impressively from his March nightmare against Atletico Madrid.

Rodrigo Bentancur and Joao Palhinha's partnership has stiffened the midfield and Spurs look a good bet to stand firm at Stamford Bridge.

Positive Porro should get shooting opportunities

West Ham's woes mean that Tottenham can take a low-risk approach against Chelsea but attack-minded right-back Pedro Porro should still have opportunities to get forward.

Porro averaged 1.4 shots per game in this season's Champions League and he has had ten attempts at goal in five league starts under De Zerbi.

Danso looks a leading card candidate in competitive clash

Centre-back Kevin Danso has played an important role for Spurs after captain Romero's season was ended by a knee injury.

Danso has been booked in each of his last four appearances. He was cautioned in the 47th minute of November's 1-0 home defeat to Chelsea and looks a tempting price to receive the first card in the return fixture.

Chelsea vs Tottenham Bet Builder

Half-time draw

West Ham's defeat at Newcastle means Tottenham do not have to chase maximum points at Stamford Bridge and four of their last five games were level at half-time.

Conor Gallagher to be shown a card

The Spurs midfielder was booked in recent away wins at Wolves and Aston Villa and he should be pumped up for the clash with his former club Chelsea.

Moises Caicedo to be shown a card

Chelsea's midfield enforcer has picked up eight yellow cards and one red in 17 home league games this season and he may well add to that tally in a feisty London derby.

Pays out at 14-1 with Coral

Key stats for Chelsea vs Tottenham

♦ Chelsea have lost ten of their last 13 matches against top-flight opponents

♦ Three of the Blues' last five Premier League defeats were by a 3-0 scoreline

♦ Chelsea have scored only two goals in their last seven league games

♦ Seven of Tottenham's nine league wins have come away from home this season

♦ Only one of Spurs's last seven matches produced over 3.5 goals

Chelsea vs Tottenham betting odds

Sign up with Sky Bet to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:

Market Odds Chelsea Evs Tottenham 5-2 Draw 5-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Chelsea vs Tottenham team news and predicted line-ups

Chelsea

Wingers Estevao and Jamie Gittens remain sidelined and youngster Jesse Derry is also unavailable. Joao Pedro and Romeo Lavia will be assessed and Levi Colwill is likely to drop to the bench as his workload is being carefully managed.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Sanchez; Gusto, Chalobah, Hato, Cucurella; Santos, Caicedo; Palmer, Fernandez, Neto; Delap

Subs: James, Colwill, Adarabioyo, Pedro, Garnacho, Fofana, Lavia

Tottenham

Striker Dominic Solanke misses out but goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario is available. Xavi Simons, Cristian Romero, Mohammed Kudus, Dejan Kulusevski, Wilson Odobert and Ben Davies are injured.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Kinsky; Porro, Danso, Van de Ven, Udogie; Bentancur, Palhinha; Kolo Muani, Gallagher, Tel; Richarlison

Subs: Dragusin, Spence, Maddison, Bissouma, Gray, Sarr, Bergvall

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FAQs

When is Chelsea vs Tottenham in the Premier League?

Chelsea vs Tottenham takes place on Tuesday, May 19 and kicks off at 8.15pm BST.

Where is Chelsea vs Tottenham being played?

The venue for the game is Stamford Bridge in London.

Where can I watch Chelsea vs Tottenham?

Sky Sports Premier League is showing the game live in the UK.

What is the match betting for Chelsea vs Tottenham?

Chelsea are evens to win, Tottenham are a 5-2 chance and the draw is 5-2 with Sky Bet.

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