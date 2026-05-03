Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

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Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest kick-off, date & TV info

Date Monday, May 4

Kick-off 3pm

Venue Stamford Bridge, London

Competition Premier League

TV Sky Sports Premier League & Main Event

Chelsea looked an entirely different side in last weekend's FA Cup semi-final win over Leeds to the one that were demolished 3-0 at Brighton in their most recent league fixture.

The Blues cannot dwell on their win at Wembley, however, as they have ground to make up in the race for Champions League qualification following five league defeats on the spin, a run that called time on Liam Rosenior's disastrous tenure at Stamford Bridge.

Nottingham Forest could also be dining at Europe's top table if they win the Europa League, and with their Premier League status still uncertain, Vitor Pereira has a decision to make regarding his team selection in west London.

Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Chelsea to win to nil

2pts 9-4 bet365

Best player bet

Enzo Fernandez to score or assist

5-4 Paddy Power

Longshot

Chelsea 1-0

17-2 bet365

Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest preview

The timing of Monday's visit to Chelsea could hardly be worse for Nottingham Forest, with the Premier League's decision to make the most of a Bank Holiday weekend potentially impacting their survival hopes and European endeavours.

Forest have a 1-0 lead over Aston Villa heading into Thursday's second leg of their Europa League semi-final, but being 16th in the league means Vitor Pereira will have to be smart with his team selection as there are only 77 hours between the two fixtures.

By contrast, hosts Chelsea have had eight days to prepare since last Sunday's 1-0 FA Cup semi-final success over Leeds, their first outing since Liam Rosenior's short reign came to an end following a disastrous 3-0 defeat at Brighton.

That was their fifth league defeat in a row without scoring and Calum McFarlane, installed as an interim coach for the second time this season, may focus on results rather than performances as his team look to both win the FA Cup and potentially qualify for the Champions League.

Finishing in the top five will be a tall order but sixth place could yet offer another route to European football's top table should Aston Villa take fifth spot and win the Europa League.

McFarlane has accepted that Chelsea's hopes of qualifying for the Champions League are slim so is instead focusing on ensuring his players concentrate on their own performances and not results elsewhere.

To that end, Monday's visit of Forest looks like a prime opportunity for the Blues to snap their recent losing run.

Visiting boss Pereira has been posed with a real dilemma due to the time of the match. Does he prioritise Premier League survival, or is the tantalising prospect of a first European trophy since 1980 too good to jeopardise?

He will also be keen to maintain Forest's excellent form. They are unbeaten in nine games and have kept clean sheets in their last two, a 5-0 rout of Sunderland and their one-goal success over Villa in the Europa League.

Chelsea were 3-0 victors when these two met at the City Ground in October, but with the Blues still finding their way under McFarlane and Forest potentially distracted, a narrow home win looks possible this time.

Fernandez the fulcrum for Chelsea

Enzo Fernandez scored the only goal at Wembley and occupies a strange role in the current Chelsea discourse as their captain but also someone heavily linked with a move away.

Fernandez clearly was not inspired by Rosenior's tactics but the World Cup winner ran the show against Leeds at Wembley.

The Argentinian has scored eight goals and registered three assists in this season's Premier League and only Erling Haaland (27.6) has a higher xG goal involvement than Fernandez's 24.5.

A single goal could be enough

Chelsea only needed one goal to get past Leeds and a single strike could again be all it takes against a potentially distracted Forest.

The Blues won 1-0 at the City Ground on the final day of last season and could grind it out again.

Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest Bet Builder

Enzo Fernandez over 1.5 fouls

The Argentina star was fired up against Leeds and committed three fouls at Wembley. After recent comments suggesting he wants out, Fernandez may want to reiterate his loyalty with another fiery display.

Morgan Gibbs-White over 0.5 shots on target

Gibbs-White has had 30 shots in his last 11 Premier League matches, 14 of which have hit the target at an average of 1.27 per game.

Moises Caicedo to be shown a card

The Ecuadorian midfielder picked up his 13th caution of the season against Leeds last weekend and he was also carded on Forest's visit to Stamford Bridge last season.

Pays out at 15-1 with bet365

Key stats for Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest

♦ Chelsea have lost their last five league games without scoring

♦ At least one side has failed to score in all of Chelsea's last eight fixtures

♦ The Blues have won their last two meetings with Forest to nil

♦ Forest are unbeaten in nine matches in all competitions

♦ Morgan Gibbs-White has provided 16 goal involvements (13 goals, 3 assists) this season

Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest betting odds

Sign up with Paddy Power to bet on this match and get 50-1 for a goal at Stamford Bridge . Here are the latest odds:

Market Odds Chelsea 8-13 Nottingham Forest 15-4 Draw 3-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest team news and predicted line-ups

Chelsea

Reece James and Levi Colwill could return to the squad. However, limited changes from the team who beat Leeds in the FA Cup semi-finals are expected.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Sanchez; Gusto, Fofana, Chalobah, Cucurella; Lavia, Caicedo; Palmer, Fernandez, Neto; Pedro.

Subs: Hato, Tosin, Santos, Essugo, Guiu, Delap Garnacho.

Nottingham Forest

Zach Abbott is expected to replace the injured Ola Aina at right-back. Vitor Pereira may also rotate in midfield and attack with an eye on Thursday's Europa League semi-final second leg against Aston Villa.

Predicted line-up (4-4-2): Sels; Abbott, Milenkovic, Morato, Williams; Bakwa, Anderson, Dominguez, Gibbs-White; Jesus, Lucca.

Subs: Jair Cunha, Netz, Sinclair, Yates, McAtee, Awoniyi, Wood.

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Football accumulator tips for Monday, May 4

FAQs

When is Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest in the Premier League?

Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest takes place on Monday, May 4 and kicks off at 3pm BST.

Where is Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest being played?

The venue for Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest in the Premier League is Stamford Bridge.

Where can I watch Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest?

Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League are showing the game live in the UK.

What is the match betting for Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest?

Chelsea are 8-13 to win, Nottingham Forest are a 15-4 chance and the draw is 3-1 with Paddy Power.

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