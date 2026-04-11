Chelsea vs Manchester City predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

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Chelsea vs Manchester City kick-off, date & TV info

Date Sunday, April 12

Kick-off 4.30pm

Venue Stamford Bridge, London

Competition Premier League

TV Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event

Chelsea take on Manchester City at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Sunday and the Blues have failed to win any of their last 12 games against City.

Pep Guardiola's men have impressed in recent weeks, beating Arsenal in the EFL Cup final and thrashing Liverpool 4-0 in the FA Cup quarter-finals, while Liam Rosenior's Chelsea have lost four of their last five matches.

Chelsea vs Manchester City betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Manchester City

3pts 23-20 Coral

Best player bet

Nico O'Reilly to score or assist a goal

3-1 bet365

Longshot

Bernardo Silva to be shown first card

14-1 Hills

Chelsea vs Manchester City preview

Arsenal's 2-1 home defeat to Bournemouth on Saturday means Manchester City have been slashed from 11-2 to 2-1 to win the Premier League and the Citizens should avoid a slip-up against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea's last victory against City came in the Champions League final in May 2021, when Kai Havertz scored the only goal of the game to seal victory for Thomas Tuchel's Blues.

The Londoners' lean run against Pep Guardiola's men looks set to continue on Sunday, despite the fact that Chelsea won their last game 7-0.

That rout came against League One strugglers Port Vale in last weekend's FA Cup quarter-finals but City's 4-0 defeat of Liverpool was a far more impressive result.

Pep's men had produced an assured display to beat Premier League leaders Arsenal 2-0 in last month's EFL Cup final at Wembley and they should be too strong for Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Blues boss Liam Rosenior is feeling the heat after an 8-2 aggregate defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League round of 16.

His side also lost 1-0 at home to Newcastle and 3-0 at Everton in March's Premier League fixtures, despite having 67 and 64 per cent of possession in those two games.

That lack of ruthlessness does not bode well for Chelsea's clash with City, who have won eight of the last 12 meetings between these clubs to nil.

They were on course for a 1-0 win in January's reverse fixture until Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez bundled in an injury-time equaliser at the Etihad Stadium.

Rosenior has dropped Fernandez for this game after the Argentina World Cup winner said in an interview that he was open to a summer move to Real Madrid.

Enzo Maresca's attempt to assert his authority at Chelsea ended badly and it is a bold move from his successor to discipline one of the club's most expensive and important players.

Rosenior's show of strength is unlikely to be backed up by a positive result against City, who have responded superbly to their disappointing Champions League defeat against Real Madrid.

Marauding O'Reilly can rattle Chelsea's defence

Left-back Nico O'Reilly scored both of City's goals in the EFL Cup final and he has struck three times in his last four Premier League starts.

The England international, who also notched in December's league-phase win away to Real Madrid, had four shots in last month's 1-1 draw at West Ham and should cause problems for Chelsea.

Punters could strike gold with Silva card bet

Bernardo Silva's future at City is unclear but there has been no drop in intensity from the skipper, who was booked in four of his last six Premier League games.

Silva, sent off for handball in the 20th minute of City's home leg against Real Madrid last month, was also cautioned against Liverpool in the FA Cup and looks a big price to collect the first card.

Chelsea vs Manchester City Bet Builder

Under 3.5 goals

Chelsea failed to score in their last three defeats to Newcastle, PSG and Everton and 12 of Manchester City's 15 Premier League away games have yielded under 3.5 goals.

Manchester City to be leading at half-time

City have been leading at half-time in six of their last eight Premier League matches and they also scored the first goal in last month's 1-1 draw at West Ham.

Moises Caicedo to be shown a card

Chelsea's midfield enforcer has picked up seven of his nine Premier League bookings at Stamford Bridge and was cautioned in six of his last seven appearances against City.

Pays out at 14-1 with bet365

Key stats for Chelsea vs Manchester City

♦ Chelsea have lost five of their last six matches against top-flight teams in all competitions

♦ Both teams have scored in 12 of the Blues' last 15 Premier League games

♦ Chelsea were trailing at half-time in all four of their March defeats

♦ Only two of Manchester City's last 16 Premier League games featured four or more goals

♦ City have opened the scoring in seven of their last eight Premier League matches

Chelsea vs Manchester City betting odds

Sign up with Sky Bet to bet on Chelsea vs Manchester City in the Premier League. Here are the latest odds for Sunday's match.

Market Odds Chelsea 21-10 Manchester City 11-10 Draw 11-4

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Chelsea vs Manchester City team news and predicted line-ups

Chelsea

Enzo Fernandez has been left out of the squad for disciplinary reasons. Benoit Badiashile (illness) should return but Reece James, Trevoh Chalobah, Levi Colwill, Jamie Gittens and Filip Jorgensen are sidelined.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Sanchez; Gusto, Fofana, Adarabioyo, Cucurella; Santos, Caicedo; Neto, Palmer, Estevao; Pedro.

Subs: Hato, Lavia, Garnacho, Delap, Essugo, Badiashile, Acheampong.

Manchester City

John Stones (calf) will be assessed but fellow defenders Ruben Dias and Josko Gvardiol are injured.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Donnarumma; Nunes, Khusanov, Guehi, O'Reilly; Silva, Rodri; Semenyo, Cherki, Doku; Haaland.

Subs: Kovacic, Foden, Marmoush, Reijnders, Ake, Savinho, Gonzalez.

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FAQs

When is Chelsea vs Manchester City in the Premier League?

Chelsea vs Manchester City takes place on Sunday, April 12 and kicks off at 4.30pm BST.

Where is Chelsea vs Manchester City being played?

The venue for the game is Stamford Bridge in London.

Where can I watch Chelsea vs Manchester City?

Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event are showing the game live in the UK.

What is the match betting for Chelsea vs Manchester City?

Chelsea are 21-10 to win, Manchester City are an 11-10 chance and the draw is 11-4.

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