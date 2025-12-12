Chelsea vs Everton predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Chelsea vs Everton kick-off, date & TV info

Date Saturday, December 13

Kick-off 3pm

Venue Stamford Bridge, London

Competition Premier League

Chelsea vs Everton betting tips & predictions

Best bet

1-1 correct score

1pt 13-2 Hills

Chelsea vs Everton preview

Chelsea were rightly praised last month after holding Premier League leaders Arsenal to a 1-1 draw despite playing with ten men from the 38th minute onwards.

But that effort appears to have taken its toll on the Blues, who lost 3-1 at Leeds and drew 0-0 at Bournemouth in subsequent league fixtures before this week's 2-1 Champions League defeat to Atalanta.

Saturday's opponents Everton also produced a stirring display after an early red card when they won 1-0 at Manchester United on November 24.

David Moyes's men have snuck up the table thanks to four victories to nil in their last five games and they can make life difficult for Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Key men Idrissa Gueye and Iliman Ndiaye are available before joining up with Senegal's squad for the Africa Cup of Nations and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall will be keen to make an impact against his former club.

Everton beat Nottingham Forest 3-0 last weekend, when striker Thierno Barry finally scored his first goal for the Toffees.

They look capable of frustrating out-of-sorts Chelsea, who may be jaded after their disappointing midweek trip to Italy, and the 1-1 draw appeals in the correct-score market.

Chelsea vs Everton Bet Builder

Under 3.5 goals

Chelsea have scored only three goals in their last four games and Everton's defence looks hard to break down.

Everton or draw double chance

The Toffees have won four of their last five league matches to nil and they kick off Saturday's game just one point behind Chelsea.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to have one or more shots on target

The former Chelsea midfielder should start in the number-ten role for Everton and he is their joint-top scorer with four league goals this season.

Pays out at 15-2 with bet365

Key stats for Chelsea vs Everton

♦ Five of Chelsea's seven Premier League wins came against teams who started the weekend in the bottom five

♦ Only nine of Chelsea's 25 league goals were scored in the first half

♦ Eight of the Blues' last nine league matches ended with under 3.5 goals

♦ Everton have won four of their last five league matches to nil

♦ The Toffees' away matches this term average just 2.14 goals per game

Chelsea vs Everton betting odds

Sign up with Betfair to bet on Chelsea vs Everton in the Premier League. Here are the latest odds for Saturday's match.

Market Odds Chelsea 7-10 Everton 4-1 Draw 29-10

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Chelsea vs Everton team news and predicted line-ups

Chelsea

Moises Caicedo completes a three-match ban so Andrey Santos could start in central midfield. Wesley Fofana and Cole Palmer have been passed fit but Liam Delap, Levi Colwill, Romeo Lavia and Dario Essugo are sidelined.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Sanchez; Gusto, Fofana, Chalobah, Cucurella; Santos, Fernandez; Estevao, Palmer, Garnacho; Pedro

Subs: James, Neto, Guiu, Badiashile, Adarabioyo, Gittens, Acheampong

Everton

Midfielders Idrissa Gueye and Tim Iroegbunam are available after suspension but Seamus Coleman, Jarrad Branthwaite and Merlin Rohl are injured.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Pickford; O'Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko; Garner, Gueye; Ndiaye, Dewsbury-Hall, Grealish; Barry

Subs: Beto, Iroegbunam, Alcaraz, Dibling, McNeil, Patterson, Aznou

FAQs for Chelsea vs Everton

When is Chelsea vs Everton in the Premier League?

The match kicks off at 3pm on Saturday, December 13.

Where is Chelsea vs Everton being played?

Saturday's game is taking place at Stamford Bridge in west London.

What is the match betting for Chelsea vs Everton ?

Chelsea are 7-10 favourites to beat 4-1 visitors Everton and the draw is 29-10.

