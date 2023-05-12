Racing Post logo
Premier League

Chelsea v Nottingham Forest predictions and odds: Blues can heap more road woe on Forest

Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Chelsea v Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Saturday

Frank Lampard could be set for back-to-back Premier League wins as Chelsea manager
Frank Lampard could be set for back-to-back Premier League wins as Chelsea managerCredit: TF-Images

When to bet on Chelsea v Nottingham Forest

3pm Saturday

Best bet

Chelsea to win & both teams to score
1pt 12-5 general

Chelsea v Nottingham Forest odds

Chelsea 1-2
Nottingham Forest 5-1
Draw 7-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

T&C's apply18+begambleaware.org

Chelsea v Nottingham Forest team news

Chelsea
Reece James and Mason Mount are unlikely to feature again this season and are joined on the sidelines by Ben Chilwell, Marc Cucurella, Kalidou Koulibaly andd Armando Broja, while Wesley Fofana is a doubt.

Nottingham Forest
Neco Williams, Chris Wood, Omar Richards, Scott McKenna, Dean Henderson, Emmanuel Dennis, Jack Colback, Gulian Biancone, Jonjo Shelvey and Gustavo Scarpa are all sidelined.

Chelsea v Nottingham Forest predictions

Chelsea are finally off the mark under interim manager Frank Lampard after last Saturday’s 3-1 win at Bournemouth and a visit from travel-sick Nottingham Forest offers the perfect opportunity to follow up.

It has been a season to forget for the beleaguered Blues, who are on course for a bottom-half finish and were on a seven-game winless run prior to picking off the Cherries.

However, there is plenty of quality at Lampard’s disposal and they can claim maximum points at home to their relegation-threatened opponents.

Forest have won two of their last three Premier League matches to enhance their survival hopes but both victories came at their beloved City Ground.

Away from home, Steve Cooper’s side have suffered defeat in 13 of their 17 top-flight fixtures, falling to seven straight defeats with their sole success coming at rock-bottom Southampton.

To their credit, the Tricky Trees have scored in four of their last five away defeats, which includes games at Tottenham and Liverpool, so they could notch a consolation goal against a depleted Blues backline that have managed only one clean sheet in nine.

Key stat

Both teams have scored in nine of Nottingham Forest's last 11 league matches.

Probable teams

Chelsea (4-3-3): Kepa; Chalobah, Silva, Badiashile, Azpilicueta; Kante, Fernandez, Gallagher; Madueke, Havertz, Sterling.
Subs: Mudryk, Kovacic, Felix, Hall, Pulisic, Ziyech, Loftus-Cheek, Mendy.

Nottingham Forest (3-4-2-1): Navas; Felipe, Niakhate, Worrall; Aurier, Mangala, Danilo, Lodi; Johnson, Gibbs-White; Awoniyi.
Subs: Ayew, Freuler, Toffolo, Surridge, Lingard, Boly, Kouyate.

Inside info

Chelsea

Penalty taker Kai Havertz
Assist ace Raheem Sterling
Set-piece aerial threat Thiago Silva
Card magnet Conor Gallagher

Nottingham Forest

Penalty taker Morgan Gibbs-White
Assist ace Morgan Gibbs-White
Set-piece aerial threat Taiwo Awoniyi
Card magnet Felipe

author image
Aaron AshleyRacing Post Sport
Published on 12 May 2023Last updated 13:59, 12 May 2023
icon
