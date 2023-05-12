Chelsea v Nottingham Forest predictions and odds: Blues can heap more road woe on Forest
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Chelsea v Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Saturday
When to bet on Chelsea v Nottingham Forest
3pm Saturday
Best bet
Chelsea to win & both teams to score
1pt 12-5 general
Chelsea v Nottingham Forest odds
Chelsea 1-2
Nottingham Forest 5-1
Draw 7-2
Odds correct at time of publishing
Chelsea v Nottingham Forest team news
Chelsea
Reece James and Mason Mount are unlikely to feature again this season and are joined on the sidelines by Ben Chilwell, Marc Cucurella, Kalidou Koulibaly andd Armando Broja, while Wesley Fofana is a doubt.
Nottingham Forest
Neco Williams, Chris Wood, Omar Richards, Scott McKenna, Dean Henderson, Emmanuel Dennis, Jack Colback, Gulian Biancone, Jonjo Shelvey and Gustavo Scarpa are all sidelined.
Chelsea v Nottingham Forest predictions
Chelsea are finally off the mark under interim manager Frank Lampard after last Saturday’s 3-1 win at Bournemouth and a visit from travel-sick Nottingham Forest offers the perfect opportunity to follow up.
It has been a season to forget for the beleaguered Blues, who are on course for a bottom-half finish and were on a seven-game winless run prior to picking off the Cherries.
However, there is plenty of quality at Lampard’s disposal and they can claim maximum points at home to their relegation-threatened opponents.
Forest have won two of their last three Premier League matches to enhance their survival hopes but both victories came at their beloved City Ground.
Away from home, Steve Cooper’s side have suffered defeat in 13 of their 17 top-flight fixtures, falling to seven straight defeats with their sole success coming at rock-bottom Southampton.
To their credit, the Tricky Trees have scored in four of their last five away defeats, which includes games at Tottenham and Liverpool, so they could notch a consolation goal against a depleted Blues backline that have managed only one clean sheet in nine.
Key stat
Both teams have scored in nine of Nottingham Forest's last 11 league matches.
Probable teams
Chelsea (4-3-3): Kepa; Chalobah, Silva, Badiashile, Azpilicueta; Kante, Fernandez, Gallagher; Madueke, Havertz, Sterling.
Subs: Mudryk, Kovacic, Felix, Hall, Pulisic, Ziyech, Loftus-Cheek, Mendy.
Nottingham Forest (3-4-2-1): Navas; Felipe, Niakhate, Worrall; Aurier, Mangala, Danilo, Lodi; Johnson, Gibbs-White; Awoniyi.
Subs: Ayew, Freuler, Toffolo, Surridge, Lingard, Boly, Kouyate.
Inside info
Chelsea
Penalty taker Kai Havertz
Assist ace Raheem Sterling
Set-piece aerial threat Thiago Silva
Card magnet Conor Gallagher
Nottingham Forest
Penalty taker Morgan Gibbs-White
Assist ace Morgan Gibbs-White
Set-piece aerial threat Taiwo Awoniyi
Card magnet Felipe
