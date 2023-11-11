Chelsea v Manchester City Premier League predictions, betting odds & tips: Citizens face stern test

Paddy Power are offering a £40 free bet on the Chelsea v Manchester City match. You can grab your free bet here . We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch Chelsea v Manchester City

You can watch Chelsea v Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday, November 12th, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League at 4.30pm.

Match prediction & best bet

Chelsea or draw double chance

1pt 11-10 general

Chelsea v Manchester City team news

Chelsea

Striker Armando Broja was close to making the bench on Monday and should be available. Romeo Lavia, Trevoh Chalobah, Ben Chilwell, Carney Chukwuemeka, Christopher Nkunku and Wesley Fofana are ruled out.

Manchester City

Manuel Akanji is expected to return to contention but Kevin De Bruyne, John Stones and Sergio Gomez are out.

Chelsea v Manchester City predictions

November looked as though it might be the cruellest month for Chelsea as they faced a run of five fixtures against the top eight teams in the Premier League.

However, they kicked off that sequence with a dramatic 4-1 triumph at Tottenham on Monday and the positive vibes can continue in Sunday's home clash with Manchester City.

The Blues endured a choppy start to the campaign and went into the Spurs game under a fair amount of pressure.

Injuries blighted Chelsea over the first three months of Mauricio Pochettino's reign but they had the majority of their big players available for Monday's trip to Tottenham and we may see a truer picture of the Blues' ability in the coming weeks.

Certainly their reinforcements had a significant impact on Monday as Chelsea fought back after going a goal down early on when Spurs were playing some scintillating football.

Chelsea's discomfort in playing against nine men was strange to see but the way they responded when it was still 11 versus 11 was perhaps a sign of their long-term potential.

Pochettino's side have already lost too much ground to be considered title contenders but they are likely to take some big scalps over the rest of the season and will fancy their chances of giving City a decent game.

The champions returned to the top of the Premier League after last Saturday's 6-1 demolition of Bournemouth and they have coped superbly with Kevin De Bruyne's lengthy absence.

However, the Belgian playmaker has still not returned to any form of training and City have some massive tests coming up as this trip to Chelsea is followed by home matches against Liverpool and Tottenham.

All of the Citizens' three defeats this season have come on the road but they have a strong recent record against the Blues, who they have beaten 1-0 in the last four Premier League meetings.

City have kept six successive clean sheets against Chelsea since losing 1-0 to the Londoners in the 2021 Champions League final.

Chelsea have gone through a tough couple of years since their memorable triumph in Portugal but there were plenty of positive signs from them on Monday and they may be ready to end their losing run against Pep Guardiola's side.

Key stat

Chelsea have lost just one of their last seven matches.

Probable teams

Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Sanchez; James, Disasi, Silva, Colwill; Caicedo, Fernandez; Palmer, Gallagher, Sterling; Jackson.

Subs: Petrovic, Ugochukwu, Broja, Cucurella, Badiashile, Maatsen, Mudryk, Gusto, Madueke.

Manchester City (4-2-3-1): Ederson; Walker, Dias, Akanji, Gvardiol; Rodri, Silva; Foden, Alvarez, Grealish; Haaland.

Subs: Ortega, Kovacic, Ake, Doku, Bobb, Lewis, Nunes, Phillips, Carson.

Inside info

Chelsea

Star man Raheem Sterling

Top scorer Nicolas Jackson

Penalty taker Cole Palmer

Card magnet Enzo Fernandez

Assist ace Conor Gallagher

Set-piece aerial threat Thiago Silva

Manchester City

Star man Erling Haaland

Top scorer Erling Haaland

Penalty taker Erling Haaland

Card magnet Rodri

Assist ace Phil Foden

Set-piece aerial threat Ruben Dias

Chelsea v Manchester City b et builder predictions

Chelsea or draw double chance

Chelsea have avoided defeat in three matches against top four teams this season and they can complete the set by taking at least a point against Manchester City.

Nicolas Jackson to score any time

Jackson will be full of confidence after his hat-trick against Tottenham and his pace could expose Manchester City's high defensive line.

Rodri to be shown a card

Rodri has a big part to play in snuffing out Chelsea counter-attacks and he may struggle to avoid a collecting fifth card of the Premier League season

Pays out at 16-1 with Paddy Power

