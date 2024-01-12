Chelsea v Fulham predictions, odds and betting tips: Cottagers can frustrate wasteful Blues

Paddy Power are offering £40 in free bet builder bets when you bet on Chelsea v Fulham. You can grab your free bets here .

We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch Chelsea v Fulham

You can watch Chelsea v Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday January 13, live on TNT Sports 1 at 12.30pm

Match prediction & best bet

Fulham or draw double chance

2pts 13-10 general

You can bet on Chelsea v Fulham here and get £40 in free bets with Paddy Power

Chelsea v Fulham odds

Chelsea 8-13

Fulham 17-4

Draw 17-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Chelsea v Fulham team news

Chelsea

Nicolas Jackson is at the Africa Cup of Nations and fellow forward Christopher Nkunku is injured. Ben Chilwell and Benoit Badiashile are available and Carney Chukwuemeka will be assessed. Reece James, Romeo Lavia and Robert Sanchez remain sidelined.

Fulham

Centre-back Tim Ream returned to the matchday squad at Liverpool on Wednesday and is pushing for a start. Alex Iwobi, Calvin Bassey and Fode Ballo-Toure are at Afcon and Adama Traore is injured but Harrison Reed has recovered from illness.

Chelsea v Fulham predictions

Having finished eight points behind Fulham in last season's Premier League, Chelsea reasserted their dominance over their west London rivals with a 2-0 victory at Craven Cottage on October 2.

The Blues have struggled to kick on since then, however, and despite winning three of their last four league games they are only four points clear of the Cottagers going into Saturday's return fixture at Stamford Bridge.

It looks a trappy betting heat between two teams who have been streaky this season. Fulham thumped Nottingham Forest and West Ham 5-0 at the start of December before suffering three defeats to nil against Newcastle, Burnley and Bournemouth.

They were 1-0 down inside five minutes against Arsenal at Craven Cottage on New Year's Eve but rallied to claim a deserved 2-1 win and Marco Silva's men should be confident of troubling Chelsea.

The Blues have won their last three home matches in the Premier League after a run of just two victories in the previous 17 on their own patch.

They beat Brighton 3-2 at the start of December before seeing off bottom club Sheffield United 2-0 and Crystal Palace 2-1 thanks to an 89th-minute penalty from Noni Madueke.

It is fortunate for manager Mauricio Pochettino that Chelsea's home form has improved as they had suffered four straight defeats on the road before a 3-2 win at Luton last time out.

Two late goals from the Hatters set up a needlessly tense finale for the Blues and their lack of ruthlessness also cost them in Tuesday's EFL Cup semi-final first leg at Middlesbrough.

Chelsea had more than 70 per cent of the possession and allowed their Championship hosts only two shots on target, but still ended up with a 1-0 deficit to overturn in the second leg.

With Nicolas Jackson on international duty and Christopher Nkunku unable to train due to a hip injury, the Blues are hard to trust at short odds against a Fulham side who lost 2-1 at Liverpool in their League Cup semi-final first leg.

The Cottagers took a first-half lead at Anfield through former Chelsea man Willian and held firm until the 68th minute, when a deflected Curtis Jones strike sparked Liverpool's comeback.

Fulham's away record is uninspiring, with one win in ten in the league, but they drew 2-2 at Arsenal despite being down to ten men and conceded in the 87th and 88th minutes of last month's 4-3 loss at Liverpool.

Given Chelsea's stretched squad, wastefulness in front of goal and defensive vulnerability – they have conceded an average of 1.55 goals per game in the top flight – the Cottagers can be backed to avoid defeat.

Key stat

Chelsea have won only five of their last 20 home Premier League matches

Probable teams

Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Petrovic; Gusto, Disasi, Silva, Colwill; Gallagher, Fernandez; Sterling, Palmer, Mudryk; Broja

Subs: Caicedo, Madueke, Gilchrist, Washington, Chilwell, Chukwuemeka, Badiashile

Fulham (4-2-3-1): Leno; Castagne, Adarabioyo, Diop, Robinson; Palhinha, Cairney; Decordova-Reid, Pereira, Willian; Jimenez

Subs: Wilson, Vinicius, Muniz, Ream, Lukic, Reed, Tete

Inside info

Chelsea

Star man Enzo Fernandez

Top scorer Cole Palmer

Penalty taker Cole Palmer

Card magnet Enzo Fernandez

Assist ace Conor Gallagher

Set-piece aerial threat Thiago Silva

Fulham

Star man Joao Palhinha

Top scorer Raul Jimenez

Penalty taker Andreas Pereira

Card magnet Joao Palhinha

Assist ace Andreas Pereira

Set-piece aerial threat Tosin Adarabioyo

Chelsea v Fulham b et builder predictions

Bernd Leno over 2.5 saves

The opposition goalkeeper has made five, seven and five saves in Chelsea's last three league and cup matches and Fulham's Leno should get a chance to shine

Second half to have more goals

Only ten of the 31 goals conceded by Chelsea this season have come before half-time and Fulham's first 20 games have featured only 25 first-half goals

Joao Palhinha to be shown a card

Fulham's midfield enforcer was booked in last term's 0-0 draw at Stamford Bridge and has picked up five yellow cards in his last nine league appearances

Pays out at 9-2 with bet365

Grab a £40 Paddy Power football free bet on Chelsea v Fulham

We’ve already mentioned that Paddy Power are offering £40 in free bet builder bets when you bet on Chelsea v Fulham in the Premier League.

You can follow these simple steps outlined below to grab your £40 free bet to place on Chelsea v Fulham in the Premier League. It's fast, secure and straightforward.

Head over to Paddy Power through this link and click the 'Sign Up' button on their homepage Create your username and password Place a £10 sportsbook bet on any football market at minimum odds of 2.0 (EVS) Once your qualifying bet has settled you will be awarded a total of £40 in bet builder bets

Paddy Power Premier League betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this Paddy Power betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

New customers only. Available to residents of UK or Ireland

Open a new account using promo code YSKASB

Deposit a minimum of £10 via cards (Apple Pay deposits excluded)

Place a sports (Fixed odds) bet (minimum stake £10) on any football market, at odds of at least 2.0 (EVS)

Qualifying bet needs to be settled before 23:59 on 01/03/2024

Further T&Cs apply

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.