Chelsea v Fulham predictions, odds and betting tips: Cottagers can frustrate wasteful Blues
Free Premier League tips, best bets and predictions for Chelsea v Fulham.
Where to watch Chelsea v Fulham
You can watch Chelsea v Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday January 13, live on TNT Sports 1 at 12.30pm
Match prediction & best bet
Fulham or draw double chance
2pts 13-10 general
Chelsea v Fulham odds
Chelsea 8-13
Fulham 17-4
Draw 17-5
Odds correct at time of publishing
Chelsea v Fulham team news
Chelsea
Nicolas Jackson is at the Africa Cup of Nations and fellow forward Christopher Nkunku is injured. Ben Chilwell and Benoit Badiashile are available and Carney Chukwuemeka will be assessed. Reece James, Romeo Lavia and Robert Sanchez remain sidelined.
Fulham
Centre-back Tim Ream returned to the matchday squad at Liverpool on Wednesday and is pushing for a start. Alex Iwobi, Calvin Bassey and Fode Ballo-Toure are at Afcon and Adama Traore is injured but Harrison Reed has recovered from illness.
Chelsea v Fulham predictions
Having finished eight points behind Fulham in last season's Premier League, Chelsea reasserted their dominance over their west London rivals with a 2-0 victory at Craven Cottage on October 2.
The Blues have struggled to kick on since then, however, and despite winning three of their last four league games they are only four points clear of the Cottagers going into Saturday's return fixture at Stamford Bridge.
It looks a trappy betting heat between two teams who have been streaky this season. Fulham thumped Nottingham Forest and West Ham 5-0 at the start of December before suffering three defeats to nil against Newcastle, Burnley and Bournemouth.
They were 1-0 down inside five minutes against Arsenal at Craven Cottage on New Year's Eve but rallied to claim a deserved 2-1 win and Marco Silva's men should be confident of troubling Chelsea.
The Blues have won their last three home matches in the Premier League after a run of just two victories in the previous 17 on their own patch.
They beat Brighton 3-2 at the start of December before seeing off bottom club Sheffield United 2-0 and Crystal Palace 2-1 thanks to an 89th-minute penalty from Noni Madueke.
It is fortunate for manager Mauricio Pochettino that Chelsea's home form has improved as they had suffered four straight defeats on the road before a 3-2 win at Luton last time out.
Two late goals from the Hatters set up a needlessly tense finale for the Blues and their lack of ruthlessness also cost them in Tuesday's EFL Cup semi-final first leg at Middlesbrough.
Chelsea had more than 70 per cent of the possession and allowed their Championship hosts only two shots on target, but still ended up with a 1-0 deficit to overturn in the second leg.
With Nicolas Jackson on international duty and Christopher Nkunku unable to train due to a hip injury, the Blues are hard to trust at short odds against a Fulham side who lost 2-1 at Liverpool in their League Cup semi-final first leg.
The Cottagers took a first-half lead at Anfield through former Chelsea man Willian and held firm until the 68th minute, when a deflected Curtis Jones strike sparked Liverpool's comeback.
Fulham's away record is uninspiring, with one win in ten in the league, but they drew 2-2 at Arsenal despite being down to ten men and conceded in the 87th and 88th minutes of last month's 4-3 loss at Liverpool.
Given Chelsea's stretched squad, wastefulness in front of goal and defensive vulnerability – they have conceded an average of 1.55 goals per game in the top flight – the Cottagers can be backed to avoid defeat.
Key stat
Chelsea have won only five of their last 20 home Premier League matches
Probable teams
Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Petrovic; Gusto, Disasi, Silva, Colwill; Gallagher, Fernandez; Sterling, Palmer, Mudryk; Broja
Subs: Caicedo, Madueke, Gilchrist, Washington, Chilwell, Chukwuemeka, Badiashile
Fulham (4-2-3-1): Leno; Castagne, Adarabioyo, Diop, Robinson; Palhinha, Cairney; Decordova-Reid, Pereira, Willian; Jimenez
Subs: Wilson, Vinicius, Muniz, Ream, Lukic, Reed, Tete
Inside info
Chelsea
Star man Enzo Fernandez
Top scorer Cole Palmer
Penalty taker Cole Palmer
Card magnet Enzo Fernandez
Assist ace Conor Gallagher
Set-piece aerial threat Thiago Silva
Fulham
Star man Joao Palhinha
Top scorer Raul Jimenez
Penalty taker Andreas Pereira
Card magnet Joao Palhinha
Assist ace Andreas Pereira
Set-piece aerial threat Tosin Adarabioyo
Chelsea v Fulham bet builder predictions
Bernd Leno over 2.5 saves
The opposition goalkeeper has made five, seven and five saves in Chelsea's last three league and cup matches and Fulham's Leno should get a chance to shine
Second half to have more goals
Only ten of the 31 goals conceded by Chelsea this season have come before half-time and Fulham's first 20 games have featured only 25 first-half goals
Joao Palhinha to be shown a card
Fulham's midfield enforcer was booked in last term's 0-0 draw at Stamford Bridge and has picked up five yellow cards in his last nine league appearances
Pays out at 9-2 with bet365
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
Published on 12 January 2024inPremier League
Last updated 14:21, 12 January 2024
- Newcastle v Manchester City predictions, odds and betting tips: City set to extend their winning streak
- Mark Langdon's Bets Club: Weekend football betting and tipping podcast
- Burnley v Luton predictions, odds and betting tips: Clarets could be frustrated
- FA Cup third round: cards and goalscorer predictions
- Premier League relegation predictions, betting odds and tips
