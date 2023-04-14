Racing Post logo
Premier League

Chelsea v Brighton predictions and odds: Seagulls can heap more misery on misfiring Blues

Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Chelsea v Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday

Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi
Brighton manager Roberto de ZerbiCredit: Alessandro Sabattini

When to bet on Chelsea v Brighton

Saturday 3pm

Best bet

Brighton draw no bet
2pts 10-11 BoyleSports, Hills

Chelsea v Brighton odds

Chelsea 33-20
Brighton 17-10
Draw 5-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

T&C's apply18+begambleaware.org

Chelsea v Brighton team news

Chelsea
Armando Broja and Kalidou Koulibaly are out for Chelsea, while Carney Chukwuemeka is a doubt.

Brighton
The Seagulls will be without the injured Adam Lallana, Jeremy Sarmiento and Jakub Moder, while Levi Colwill is ineligible to face his former club and Tariq Lamptey is a doubt.

Chelsea v Brighton predictions

Frank Lampard has failed to make an immediate impact on his return to Chelsea and the new Blues boss could be in for another frustrating afternoon when his side welcome highflyers Brighton to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have not even scored since they dismissed manager Graham Potter at the start of the month and Lampard's first two matches have ended in defeats away to Wolves in the Premier League and Real Madrid in the Champions League.

The Blues have a huge task on their hands overturning that 2-0 deficit against Real Madrid in their quarter-final second leg next Tuesday and they may already be thinking about that match rather than Saturday's clash with Brighton in the league.

Chelsea look highly unlikely to make the European places in the Premier League this term, whereas Brighton are firmly in the mix for the top five and they could lay down a marker with victory in the capital.

Key stat

Chelsea are winless in their last five games, failing to score in their last four assignments.

Probable teams

Chelsea (4-3-3): Arrizabalaga; James, Fofana, Badiashile, Chilwell; Gallagher, Fernandez, Kovacic; Sterling, Havertz, Felix.

Brighton (4-2-3-1): Steele; Veltman, Webster, Dunk, Estupinan; Gross, Caicedo; March, Mac Allister, Mitoma; Ferguson.

Inside info

Chelsea

Penalty taker Kai Havertz
Assist ace Raheem Sterling
Set-piece aerial threat Benoit Badiashile
Card magnet Mateo Kovacic

Brighton

Penalty taker Alexis Mac Allister
Assist ace Solly March
Set-piece aerial threat Lewis Dunk
Card magnet Moises Caicedo

author image
Liam FlinRacing Post Sport
Published on 14 April 2023Last updated 14:20, 14 April 2023
icon
