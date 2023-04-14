Chelsea v Brighton predictions and odds: Seagulls can heap more misery on misfiring Blues
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Chelsea v Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday
When to bet on Chelsea v Brighton
Saturday 3pm
Best bet
Brighton draw no bet
2pts 10-11 BoyleSports, Hills
Chelsea v Brighton odds
Chelsea 33-20
Brighton 17-10
Draw 5-2
Odds correct at time of publishing
Chelsea v Brighton team news
Chelsea
Armando Broja and Kalidou Koulibaly are out for Chelsea, while Carney Chukwuemeka is a doubt.
Brighton
The Seagulls will be without the injured Adam Lallana, Jeremy Sarmiento and Jakub Moder, while Levi Colwill is ineligible to face his former club and Tariq Lamptey is a doubt.
Chelsea v Brighton predictions
Frank Lampard has failed to make an immediate impact on his return to Chelsea and the new Blues boss could be in for another frustrating afternoon when his side welcome highflyers Brighton to Stamford Bridge.
Chelsea have not even scored since they dismissed manager Graham Potter at the start of the month and Lampard's first two matches have ended in defeats away to Wolves in the Premier League and Real Madrid in the Champions League.
The Blues have a huge task on their hands overturning that 2-0 deficit against Real Madrid in their quarter-final second leg next Tuesday and they may already be thinking about that match rather than Saturday's clash with Brighton in the league.
Chelsea look highly unlikely to make the European places in the Premier League this term, whereas Brighton are firmly in the mix for the top five and they could lay down a marker with victory in the capital.
Key stat
Chelsea are winless in their last five games, failing to score in their last four assignments.
Probable teams
Chelsea (4-3-3): Arrizabalaga; James, Fofana, Badiashile, Chilwell; Gallagher, Fernandez, Kovacic; Sterling, Havertz, Felix.
Brighton (4-2-3-1): Steele; Veltman, Webster, Dunk, Estupinan; Gross, Caicedo; March, Mac Allister, Mitoma; Ferguson.
Inside info
Chelsea
Penalty taker Kai Havertz
Assist ace Raheem Sterling
Set-piece aerial threat Benoit Badiashile
Card magnet Mateo Kovacic
Brighton
Penalty taker Alexis Mac Allister
Assist ace Solly March
Set-piece aerial threat Lewis Dunk
Card magnet Moises Caicedo
Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips
Today's top sports betting stories
Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport