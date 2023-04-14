Chelsea v Brighton predictions and odds: Seagulls can heap more misery on misfiring Blues

When to bet on Chelsea v Brighton

Saturday 3pm

Best bet

Brighton draw no bet

2pts 10-11 BoyleSports, Hills

Chelsea v Brighton odds

Chelsea 33-20

Brighton 17-10

Draw 5-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

Chelsea v Brighton team news

Chelsea

Armando Broja and Kalidou Koulibaly are out for Chelsea, while Carney Chukwuemeka is a doubt.

Brighton

The Seagulls will be without the injured Adam Lallana, Jeremy Sarmiento and Jakub Moder, while Levi Colwill is ineligible to face his former club and Tariq Lamptey is a doubt.

Chelsea v Brighton predictions

Frank Lampard has failed to make an immediate impact on his return to Chelsea and the new Blues boss could be in for another frustrating afternoon when his side welcome highflyers Brighton to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have not even scored since they dismissed manager Graham Potter at the start of the month and Lampard's first two matches have ended in defeats away to Wolves in the Premier League and Real Madrid in the Champions League.

The Blues have a huge task on their hands overturning that 2-0 deficit against Real Madrid in their quarter-final second leg next Tuesday and they may already be thinking about that match rather than Saturday's clash with Brighton in the league.

Chelsea look highly unlikely to make the European places in the Premier League this term, whereas Brighton are firmly in the mix for the top five and they could lay down a marker with victory in the capital.

Key stat

Chelsea are winless in their last five games, failing to score in their last four assignments.

Probable teams

Chelsea (4-3-3): Arrizabalaga; James, Fofana, Badiashile, Chilwell; Gallagher, Fernandez, Kovacic; Sterling, Havertz, Felix.

Brighton (4-2-3-1): Steele; Veltman, Webster, Dunk, Estupinan; Gross, Caicedo; March, Mac Allister, Mitoma; Ferguson.

Inside info

Chelsea

Penalty taker Kai Havertz

Assist ace Raheem Sterling

Set-piece aerial threat Benoit Badiashile

Card magnet Mateo Kovacic

Brighton

Penalty taker Alexis Mac Allister

Assist ace Solly March

Set-piece aerial threat Lewis Dunk

Card magnet Moises Caicedo

