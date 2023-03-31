Chelsea v Aston Villa predictions: Villans poised for at least a point

Where to watch Chelsea v Aston Villa

Sky Sports Main Event & Premier League, 5.30pm Saturday

Best bet

Aston Villa or draw double chance

1pt 5-4 Coral

Chelsea v Aston Villa odds

Chelsea 4-6

Aston Villa 9-2

Draw 29-10

Odds correct at time of publishing

Chelsea v Aston Villa team news

Chelsea

Thiago Silva and Armando Broja are sidelined.

Aston Villa

Matty Cash was injured with Poland. Philippe Coutinho (hamstring) remains a doubt.

Chelsea v Aston Villa predictions

Just goal difference separates Chelsea and Aston Villa in the Premier League, a stat which on its own suggests that Graham Potter's inconsistent Blues are no bet at odds-on in the Saturday evening showdown from Stamford Bridge.

Any notion that Potter's side were starting to turn a corner by winning a trio of tussles with Leeds, Dortmund and Leicester, was resoundingly countered by a hugely disappointing 2-2 draw with Everton immediately before the international break.

Capable of producing some decent stuff but just as capable of shooting themselves in the foot, the mid-table Londoners are where they are in the standings for a reason.

And against opponents who are on the up and much improved since Unai Emery took the reins off Steven Gerrard, a lay of the Blues looks the value.

And Villa are definitely on the up with eight wins and four losses in their 14 league games under Emery. Sixteenth when the Spaniard took charge, they are now 11th and nine points clear of Palace immediately below them.

Indeed, they are only four points off sixth place and with Diego Carlos and Boubacar Kamara fit again, and with Ollie Watkins leading the line with real impact there are grounds for believing they could yet go higher.

They are certainly far better organised under Emery than they were under his predecessor.

There's a solid set-up when Kamara and Douglas Luiz are paired together at the heart of a narrow midfield four with John McGinn and probably Jacob Ramsey on either side. Emi Buendia looks happy and contributes in the number ten role and Watkins, with goals in six of his last eight starts, is going to have his backers in first-scorer betting given the form he is in.

They produced one of their best displays of the season last time out – a 3-0 win, albeit only over Bournemouth – so they are running at a decent level.

Chelsea have also been clicking into gear and Potter is getting something of a tune, belatedly, out of his all-star squad.

More of those stars are available to him after the international break which either gives him abundant options or clouds the selection picture depending on how full your glass is.

Kai Havertz, with goals in each of his last three games, will be very hard to drop if fit.

These are two teams with the potential for decent ends to the season but Chelsea aren't convincing enough to warrant backing at short odds.

Key stat

Villa are the only side in the Premier League yet to lead an away game at half-time

Probable teams

Chelsea (3-4-3): Kepa; W Fofana, Koulibaly, Badiashile; James, Fernandez, Kovacic, Chilwell; Sterling, Havertz, Felix.

Subs: Chalobah, Cucurella, Azpilicueta, Kante, Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Gallagher, Chukwuemeka, Mudryk

Aston Villa (4-4-1-1): Martinez; Young, Carlos, Mings, Moreno; McGinn, Kamara, Luiz, Ramsey; Buendia; Watkins.

Subs: Konsa, Digne, Chambers, Traore, Duran, Bailey, Coutinho

Inside info

Chelsea

Penalty taker Kai Havertz

Assist ace Mason Mount, Raheem Sterling

Set-piece aerial threat Kalidou Koulibaly

Card magnet Kalidou Koulibaly

Aston Villa

Penalty taker Ollie Watkins

Assist ace Douglas Luiz

Set-piece aerial threat Ollie Watkins

Card magnet Emi Martinez

