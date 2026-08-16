Champions Arsenal cut for Premier League title after Community Shield rout

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Arsenal are 6-4 to retain the Premier League title following Sunday's 3-0 victory over Manchester City in the Community Shield.

Bet365, BoyleSports and Hills were certainly impressed by the champions, clipping them from 6-4 to 5-4 in the title betting.

Bookmakers were expecting a tight contest in Cardiff, where City boss Enzo Maresca named a strong starting line-up including Erling Haaland and summer signing Elliot Anderson.

But Riccardo Calafiori put Arsenal ahead after just 23 seconds and Kai Havertz's header gave the Gunners a 2-0 half-time lead.

Captain Martin Odegaard capped a fine individual display by scoring Arsenal's third just after half-time.

Odegaard, who had an injury-hit 2025-26 season, is 25-1 to be named PFA Player of the Year and 20-1 to claim the most assists in the Premier League.

One of his rivals in that market is new teammate Christos Tzolis, who set up two of Arsenal's goals at the Principality Stadium.

The Greek winger has been trimmed from 18-1 to 14-1 by Hills to register the most assists this season. Bet365 go 3-1 that Tzolis creates at least ten league goals.

Community Shield form is not always reliable but punters convinced by Arsenal can get 150-1 that the Gunners win the league, EFL Cup, FA Cup and Champions League in 2026-27.

Arteta's men are 33-1 to emulate Arsene Wenger's Invincibles by going through the Premier League season unbeaten.

While the defending champions enjoyed an excellent start to the campaign, City stumbled out of the traps under Maresca.

They are out to 7-2 with bet365 to win the title – from 11-4 before Sunday's defeat.

The Citizens, who won the EFL Cup and the FA Cup in Pep Guardiola's final season, are 4-5 to lift a major trophy this term and 10-11 not to win any silverware.

City are 4-9 to beat 5-1 visitors Bournemouth in their Premier League opener on Sunday.

Arsenal's title defence starts on Friday night, when they are 2-11 to take three points against promoted Coventry at the Emirates Stadium. Frank Lampard's Sky Blues are 18-1 to defeat the champions.

Liverpool, at 6-1, and 8-1 shots Chelsea and Manchester United are rated as the biggest threats to Arsenal and City in the title betting. Tottenham are 28-1 to win the league with Aston Villa 66-1.

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