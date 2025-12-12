- More
Burnley vs Fulham predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder
Burnley face Fulham in the Premier League. Get match details, betting tips, predictions and TV info for the big game at Turf Moor
Burnley vs Fulham kick-off, date & TV info
Date Saturday, December13
Kick-off 5.30pm
Venue Turf Moor, Burnley
Competition Premier League
TV Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Premier League
Burnley are looking to snap a streak of six Premier League defeats in a row when they host Fulham, who have won only one of their seven away games this season.
The Cottagers are looking over their shoulders in the relegation battle and could do with three points against the struggling Clarets.
Burnley vs Fulham betting tips & predictions
Best bet
Fulham
2pts 19-20 general
Player shots
Alex Iwobi to have a shot on target
10-11 Coral, Ladbrokes
Longshot
Fulham to win 2-0
17-2 bet365, Hills
Burnley vs Fulham preview
Fulham have gone 29 league visits to Turf Moor without a victory, last securing an away win at Burnley back in 1951.
They will not get many better opportunities to snap that streak than they do on Saturday against a Clarets side who have been sinking like a stone in the Premier League.
Scott Parker’s men go into this game having lost six games on the spin after a bruising 2-1 defeat to Newcastle last weekend.
Burnley’s -18.5 expected goal difference figure is nearly ten lower than the second-worst team on that metric while they have taken the fewest shots in the league (122) while allowing the most (236). The Clarets have taken the fewest touches in their opponents box (236) and have the lowest possession figure in the league (40.6 per cent).
They were slightly better against the Magpies last time out but it remains the case that this is a poor Premier League side who look set for relegation unless something drastic changes.
The hosts take on a Fulham team who have had a tricky campaign themselves, only Burnley and Wolves have lost more games than the Cottagers after their 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace last weekend.
However, they had won three of their last five games before that and put four past Manchester City, so there have been signs of life for Marco Silva’s men.
Concerningly for Burnley, Fulham’s best performances have come against their fellow strugglers. They have already beaten Leeds, Brentford and Wolves this season, as well as securing victories over Sunderland and Tottenham.
The visitors’ away form is a big concern but they will not get many better chances for a victory on their travels than against Burnley, who have scored just five goals in seven games at Turf Moor.
Injuries are starting to bite for the home team and losing Kyle Walker, Lucas Pires and Hannibal to suspension is far from ideal.
Fulham by contrast have a relatively clean bill of health and their superior strength in depth should see them secure their first away league win at Turf Moor in 74 years.
Iwobi's attacking intent to be missed
This will be Alex Iwobi's final game for Fulham before he departs to the Africa Cup of Nations and the Cottagers will miss his all-action performances in the middle of the park.
The former Arsenal man has had four shots on target in his last five games and looks a solid selection for another against a leaky Burnley side.
Comfortable success fancied for visitors
Burnley have already lost four of their seven home games this season without scoring and they could suffer the same fate.
Chelsea and Arsenal have already won 2-0 at Turf Moor this term.
Burnley vs Fulham Bet Builder
Fulham to win
Burnley have lost six in a row and have scored only five goals in their seven home games.
Under 2.5 goals
All seven of Burnley's home games this term have gone under 2.5 goals and Fulham could cruise to a comfortable success.
Alex Iwobi to have a shot on target
The Nigerian midfielder has four shots on target in his last five games and against the team who have allowed the most attempts on goal in the league, he is fancied for another.
Pays out at 13-2 with bet365
Key stats for Burnley vs Fulham
♦ Fulham are unbeaten in their last 11 Premier League games against promoted teams
♦ Scott Parker has lost 22 of his last 29 Premier League matches as a manager
♦ No top-flight team have scored fewer goals at home this season than Burnley's five
♦ Burnley have lost six games in a row
♦All seven of the Clarets' home games have gone under 2.5 goals
Burnley vs Fulham betting odds
Sign up with bet365 to bet on Burnley vs Fulham in the Premier League. Here are the latest odds for Saturday's match.
|Market
|Odds
|Burnley
|3-1
|Fulham
|10-11
|Draw
|5-2
Odds correct at time of publishing
Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.
Burnley vs Fulham team news and predicted line-ups
Burnley
Kyle Walker, Lucas Pires and Hannibal are all suspended, while Axel Tuanzebe, Jordan Beyer, Bashir Humphreys, Connor Roberts and Zeki Amdouni are injured.
Predicted line-up (4-3-3): Dubravka; Sonne, Ekdal, Esteve, Hartman; Ugochukwu, Cullen, Florentino; Tchaouna, Broja, Anthony
Subs: Bruun Larsen, Foster, Flemming, Worrall, Edwards, Laurent, Tresor
Fulham
Ryan Sessegnon joins Rodrigo Muniz in the treatment room while Antonee Robinson is nearing a return from the knee injury which has kept him out all season.
Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Leno; Tete, Andersen, Bassey, Castagne; Iwobi, Berge; Wilson, Smith-Rowe, Chukwueze; Jimenez
Subs: Robinson, King, Kevin, Lukic, Cairney, Traore, Diop
FAQs for Burnley vs Fulham
When is Burnley vs Fulham in the Premier League?
The Premier League clash kicks off at 5.30pm on Saturday, December 13.
Where is Burnley vs Fulham being played?
The fixture is taking place at Turf Moor, Burnley, England.
Where can I watch Burnley vs Fulham?
The match is being screened live on Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Premier League.
What is the match betting for Burnley vs Fulham?
Fulham are 10-11 to win while hosts Burnley are 3-1, the draw is available at 5-2.
