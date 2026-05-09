Burnley vs Aston Villa predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

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Burnley vs Aston Villa kick-off, date & TV info

Date Sunday, May 10

Kick-off 2pm

Venue Turf Moor, Burnley

Competition Premier League

TV Sky Sports+

Relegated Burnley have the joint-worst home record in this season's Premier League and may not get much from an Aston Villa side targeting Champions League qualification on two fronts.

The Villans beat Nottingham Forest 4-0 on Thursday to reach the Europa League final, but boss Unai Emery insists that his aim is to return to the Europe's top table through the league, and even a much-changed team could have too much for the managerless Clarets.

Burnley vs Aston Villa betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Aston Villa to win and both teams to score

1pt 23-10 Paddy Power

Best player bet

Bashir Humphreys to be booked

6-1 Hills

Burnley vs Aston Villa preview

Already relegated and with an interim manager in charge, Burnley are unlikely to take any comfort from Unai Emery's comments that Aston Villa's priority remains to qualify for the Champions League through their Premier League position.

The Clarets were outclassed 3-1 at Leeds last Friday and although a much-changed Villa lost 2-1 at home to Tottenham a couple of days later, they responded by walloping Nottingham Forest 4-0 on Thursday to reach the Europa League final.

A victory over Freiburg on May 20 will earn Emery's side a place in the Champions League next season, yet the Basque boss is determined to ensure nothing is left to chance prior to their trip to Istanbul.

Winning at Turf Moor may be enough to seal fifth and even if Villa rotate their side, they should have too much quality for Burnley.

The Clarets' tally of 11 points is the joint-worst home total in the Premier League and they are winless in their last nine games.

Villa have failed to win their last five away league matches but with the Europa League sorted for now, Emery's focus is back on domestic matters.

The last six meetings have ended with both sides on the scoresheet and while Burnley can play their part, the visitors can become the 11th away team to win at Turf Moor.

Humphreys has to be a card candidate

An elegant and skilful defender, Bashir Humphreys has played across the back-line this season.

However, a by-product of his versatility has been that he has occasionally looked ragged, averaging 0.37 bookings per 90 minutes.

Humphreys' yellow at Leeds was his sixth of the campaign, while referee Anthony Taylor is going at 3.96 cautions a game this season.

Burnley vs Aston Villa Bet Builder

Emi Buendia to score or assist

Martin Dubravka over 3.5 saves

Over 2.5 goals

Pays out at 6-1 with Hills

Key stats for Burnley vs Aston Villa

♦ Burnley have the joint-worst home record in the Premier League, winning just two of 17 games

♦ The Clarets are winless in their last nine league fixtures and have won only one of their last 26

♦ Aston Villa are winless in their last five away league matches

♦ Both teams have scored in the last six league meetings between these two

♦ Martin Dubravka has made 127 saves in 2025-26, the most of any Premier League goalkeeper

Burnley vs Aston Villa betting odds

Sign up with Paddy Power to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:

Market Odds Burnley 4-1 Aston Villa 4-7 Draw 16-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Burnley vs Aston Villa team news and predicted line-ups

Burnley

Jordan Beyer, Josh Cullen and Connor Roberts remain sidelined. Axel Tuanzebe is nearing fitness but this game may come too soon.

Predicted line-up (5-4-1): Dubravka; Walker, Ekdal, Esteve, Humphreys, Hartman; Tchaouna, Laurent, Ward-Prowse, Anthony; Flemming.

Subs: Worrall, Lucas Pires, Mejbri, Florentino, Amdouni, Edwards, Broja.

Aston Villa

Boubacar Kamara and Amadou Onana are long-term absentees. Unai Emery is expected to rotate after his team's win over Nottingham Forest on Thursday.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Martinez; Cash, Lindelof, Mings, Maatsen; Bogarde, Tielemans; Sancho, Barkley, Buendia; Abraham.

Subs: Konsa, Torres, Digne, Luiz, McGinn, Rogers, Watkins.

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FAQs

When is Burnley vs Aston Villa in the Premier League?

Burnley vs Aston Villa takes place on Sunday, May 10 and kicks off at 2pm BST.

Where is Burnley vs Aston Villa being played?

The venue for the game is Turf Moor.

Where can I watch Burnley vs Aston Villa?

Sky Sports+ is showing the game live in the UK.

What is the match betting for Burnley vs Aston Villa?

Burnley are 4-1 to win, Aston Villa are a 4-7 chance and the draw is 16-5 with Paddy Power.

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