Burnley v Manchester United predictions, betting odds and bet-builder tips: Clarets can claim at least a point

Where to watch Burnley v Manchester United

TNT Sport 1, 8pm Saturday

Best bet

Burnley or draw double chance

1pt 11-10 Hills

Burnley v Manchester United odds

Burnley 17-5

Manchester United 3-4

Draw 16-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Burnley v Manchester United team news

Burnley

Lyle Foster is suspended and Michael Obafemi, Darko Churlinov and Hjalmar Ekdal remain injured.

Manchester United

Antony and Jadon Sancho are not being considered for selection and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia and Amad Diallo are sidelined. Harry Maguire, Mason Mount, Raphael Varane and Sofyan Amrabat are all injury doubts.

Burnley v Manchester United predictions

Manchester United's miserable start to the season continued in the Champions League on Wednesday with a 4-3 loss away to Bayern Munich and their woes could continue this weekend with a failure to defeat Burnley at Turf Moor.

Problems are piling up for Erik ten Hag, who has overseen United's worst start to a season since 1986.

The Red Devils have lost four of the opening six competitive games for the first time since the distant Ron Atkinson era and they have had little time to recover physically and mentally for a tricky Premier League away game.

Burnley's season got off to a disappointing start with losses at home to Manchester City (0-3), Aston Villa (1-3) and Tottenham (2-5), but they were much improved in Monday's 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest and will have finished the game feeling a lot more confident about their survival prospects.

It's worth remembering that Burnley were slow starters last season – winning one of their first five Championship games – before settling into their stride and going on to dominate the division. And there were signs against Nottingham Forest that they are coming to terms with Premier League football.

Vincent Kompany has not been afraid to make big changes in each of the last two summer transfer windows, but he has done so with the expectation that short-term pain would likely give way to long-term gain.

When Kompany's Clarets were hammered by Spurs there were plenty of critics questioning their capacity to compete.

But they re-emerged from the international break as far more cohesive unit and benefited from a much-needed confidence boost when high-profile summer signing Zeki Amdouni broke the deadlock at the City Ground.

Forest bounced back and claimed a point, but Burnley looked the more polished side after Amdouni's goal and their encouraging performance gives them something to build on.

While Burnley are growing in stature, United look a little lost after registering four losses in five games.

Injuries are piling up with as many as 12 at risk of missing the Burnley match, and talk of a title challenge has quickly been replaced by questions over Ten Hag's future.

The Dutchman needs a positive result to stem the flow of criticism, but his team look in a vulnerable state and they could be about to lose more ground on their top-four rivals.

Key stat

Manchester United have lost four of their last five matches in all competitions.

Probable teams

Burnley (4-2-3-1): Trafford; Roberts, Al Dakhil, Beyer, Taylor; Cullen, Brownhill; Gudmundsson, Berge, Koleosho; Amdouni.

Subs: Muric, Delcroix, Manuel, Cork, Rodriguez, Tresor, Ramsey, Zaroury.

Manchester United (4-2-3-1): Onana; Dalot, Lindelof, Martinez, Reguilon; Casemiro, Eriksen; Pellistri, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund.

Subs: Heaton, McTominay, Garnacho, Bayindir, Maguire, Evans, Mejbri, Martial.

Inside info

Burnley

Star man Josh Cullen

Top scorer Zeki Amdouni/Josh Brownhill

Penalty taker Zeki Amdouni

Card magnet Josh Cullen

Assist ace Josh Brownhill

Set-piece aerial threat Jordan Beyer

Manchester United

Star man Marcus Rashford

Top scorer Casemiro

Penalty taker Bruno Fernandes

Card magnet Bruno Fernandes

Assist ace Bruno Fernandes

Set-piece aerial threat Victor Lindelof

Burnley v Manchester United b et-builder predictions

Burnley or draw double chance

Burnley put their first point on the board on Monday and can avoid defeat against out-of-form Manchester United, who have lost three on the spin in all competitions.

Zeki Amdouni to score at any time

Burnley attacker Zeki Amdouni will be feeling confident after his equaliser against Nottingham Forest and could find the net for the second time in six days.

Under 3.5 goals

Burnley showed defensive improvement in their 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest and their contest with United could be a low-scoring affair.

Pays out at 8-1 with Paddy Power

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.