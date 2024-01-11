Burnley v Luton predictions, odds and betting tips: Clarets could be frustrated

Paddy Power are offering £40 in free bet builder bets when you bet on Burnley v Luton. You can grab your free bets here .

Where to watch Burnley v Luton

You can watch Burnley v Luton in the Premier League on Friday, January 12th, live on TNT Sports 1 at 7.45pm.

Match prediction & best bet

Luton or draw double chance

1pt 20-23 BoyleSports

Burnley v Luton odds

Burnley 20-21

Luton 29-10

Draw 13-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Burnley v Luton team news

Burnley

Sander Berge is available after a one-match ban but Hjlamar Ekdal and Luca Koleosho are ruled out. Charlie Taylor, Jordan Beyer and Lyle Foster are doubts.

Luton

Tom Lockyer and Marvelous Nakamba are out long-term, Issa Kabore is at the Africa Cup of Nations and Reece Burke and Dan Potts will need to be assessed.

Burnley v Luton predictions

Luton capped off a hugely impressive 2023 by winning two of their last three Premier League fixtures and they can make a solid start to 2024 when facing Burnley at Turf Moor.

With just over a half of the season gone it is no major surprise to see the three promoted clubs in the thick of the relegation scrap.

However, it was certainly not expected that Luton would be in with the best chance of survival.

Burnley are four points worse off than Luton having played one game more and have had a dreadful time at Turf Moor, taking just three points from ten home fixtures.

Successful survival missions are often anchored by home form, so it must be a huge concern to Burnley that their tally of nine home defeats already exceeds the eight losses from the 2021-22 Premier League campaign when they finished in 18th place.

The Clarets have mustered just 11 points and six of those have come in contests against fellow promoted clubs.

Vincent Kompany's side have tried to stick by the attacking principles that underpinned last season's Championship title triumph and they sit 13th in the possession table with a 47.2 per cent per game average.

Luton have done things differently and are second bottom in terms of possession with a 36.5 per cent share.

Earlier on in the season there were many times when Luton lacked composure in front of goal.

Elijah Adebayo was one of the biggest culprits, and he missed an absolute sitter, in the October 1-0 loss at home to Tottenham, but he has bounced back superbly and approaches the trip to Burnley on a run of four goals in his last six matches.

With Adebayo growing in belief and experienced duo Ross Barkley and Andros Townsend showing moments of quality, it no longer seems fanciful to suggest that Luton might be capable of staying up.

Hatters gaffer Rob Edwards knows that his team carry a threat from balls into the box and he will back them to restrict Burnley, who have lacked a reliable source of goals.

Lyle Foster leads Burnley's scoring charts with four goals, but only one of those has come during the last three months.

Burnley must find a way of being more effective in front of goal and they need to tighten up their defensive work.

There was a more solid look about them during last Friday's 1-0 loss at Tottenham in the FA Cup, although it came at a price as they lacked a threat at the other end.

Burnley will revert to a front-front foot approach this week but Luton have the edge in terms of discipline and sheer physicality and it may be enough to earn them at least a point.

Key stat

Burnley have lost nine of their ten home fixtures this season.

Probable teams

Burnley (4-4-2): Trafford; Vitinho, O'Shea, Beyer, Taylor; Gudmundsson, Berge, Brownhill, Odobert; Foster, Amdouni.

Subs: Muric, Delcroix, Zaroury, Redmond, Ramsey, Cullen, Bruun Larsen, Al Dakhil, Rodriguez.

Luton (3-4-2-1): Kaminski; Mengi, Osho, Bell; Ogbene, Sambi Lokonga, Barkley, Doughty; Townsend, Chong; Adebayo.

Subs: Krul, Woodrow, Morris, Mpanzu, Clark, Brown, Giles, Andersen, Berry.

Inside info

Burnley

Star man Dara O'Shea

Top scorer Lyle Foster

Penalty taker Josh Brownhill/Jay Rodriguez

Card magnet Jordan Beyer/Charlie Taylor

Assist ace Lyle Foster

Set-piece aerial threat Dara O'Shea

Luton

Star man Ross Barkley

Top scorer Elijah Adebayo

Penalty taker Carlton Morris

Card magnet Alfie Doughty

Assist ace Alfie Doughty

Set-piece aerial threat Elijah Adebayo

Burnley v Luton b et builder predictions

Luton or draw double chance

Luton have collected six points from their last three Premier League games and can avoid defeat against Burnley, who have lost nine of ten home league games.

Elijah Adebayo to score any time

The physical 26-year-old striker has notched in four of his last six league league games and he poses an obvious threat to Burnley.

Both teams to score

Nine of Luton's last 11 league games have generated goals for both teams and there is every chance of an entertaining game at Turf Moor.

Pays out at 12-1 with Paddy Power

