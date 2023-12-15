Burnley v Everton predictions, odds and betting tips: Dyche's Toffees can grind out victory at Turf Moor
Free Premier League tips, best bets and predictions for Burnley v Everton. Analysis of form and stats + £30 Unibet betting offer
Where to watch Burnley v Everton
You can watch Burnley v Everton in the Premier League on Saturday December 16, live on Sky Sports Premier League & Main Event at 5.30pm
Match prediction & best bet
Draw-Everton double result
Burnley v Everton odds
Burnley v Everton team news
Burnley
Charlie Taylor is suspended and Jack Cork, Lyle Foster and Luca Koleosho are sidelined. Josh Cullen and Aaron Ramsey will be assessed.
Everton
Jarrad Branthwaite and Idrissa Gueye serve one-match bans. Seamus Coleman, Andre Gomes, Ashley Young and Michael Keane are fitness doubts.
Burnley v Everton predictions
Sean Dyche had a Burnley pub named in his honour during his decade in charge of the Clarets and the Everton manager is hoping to enjoy three points – as well as one or two pints – on his return to Turf Moor.
While Dyche is now the toast of the Toffees, Burnley counterpart Vincent Kompany has not had much to celebrate since leading his side to the Championship title in commanding style last season.
The Clarets have picked up just eight points from 16 matches on their return to the Premier League and their only victories came against fellow promoted clubs Luton and Sheffield United.
The ten-man Blades were battered 5-0 in Burnley's most recent home fixture but Kompany's men had lost their previous seven home league matches.
Bookmakers expect Everton, like Manchester City, Aston Villa, Tottenham, Manchester United, Chelsea, Crystal Palace and West Ham before them, to take maximum points at Turf Moor as the Toffees have responded superbly to their ten-point deduction.
They lost their first game after that punishment, going down 3-0 against Manchester United at Goodison Park despite having 24 shots to the Red Devils' nine.
Since then Dyche's men have won 1-0 at Nottingham Forest and beaten Newcastle 3-0 and Chelsea 2-0 at home, so they start the weekend four points above the relegation zone despite that hefty deduction.
Burnley lost five games in a row by an aggregate score of 14-3 leading up to November's international break, although their performances in four subsequent fixtures have been more encouraging.
They were unfortunate to lose 2-1 at home to West Ham, whose goals came in the 86th and 91st minutes, before the cathartic drubbing of Sheffield United, the only team below them in the table after 16 games.
A 1-0 loss at Wolves and a 1-1 draw at Brighton followed that victory and the Clarets are capable of frustrating Everton until half-time at Turf Moor.
The Guinness advertising slogan 'Good things come to those who wait' could be the tagline for Everton's recent run as they have been drawing at half-time in each of their last five victories.
Burnley, in contrast, tend to run out of steam late in games. They have conceded 19 league goals in ten matches since the start of October and 13 of them came after half-time so the draw-Everton double result is worth a bet.
The Toffees are missing suspended centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite and midfielder Idrissa Gueye but they have some decent attacking options on the bench including striker Beto, winger Arnaut Danjuma and youngster Lewis Dobbin, whose goal wrapped up the points against Chelsea last weekend.
Key stat
Everton have been drawing at half-time in six of their seven league wins this season.
Probable teams
Burnley (4-4-2): Trafford; Vitinho, O'Shea, Beyer, Roberts; Gudmundsson, Berge, Brownhill, Odobert; Amdouni, Rodriguez
Subs: Delcroix, Ekdal, Redmond, Tresor, Bruun Larsen, Ramsey, Zaroury
Everton (4-4-1-1): Pickford; Patterson, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko; Harrison, Garner, Onana, McNeil; Doucoure; Calvert-Lewin
Subs: Godfrey, Danjuma, Beto, Dobbin, Chermiti, Hunt, Virginia
Inside info
Burnley
Star man Jay Rodriguez
Top scorer Josh Brownhill
Penalty taker Jay Rodriguez
Card magnet Jordan Beyer
Assist ace Josh Brownhill
Set-piece aerial threat Jay Rodriguez
Everton
Star man Abdoulaye Doucoure
Top scorer Abdoulaye Doucoure
Penalty taker Dominic Calvert-Lewin
Card magnet Abdoulaye Doucoure
Assist ace Jack Harrison
Set-piece aerial threat James Tarkowski
Burnley v Everton bet builder predictions
Everton to win
Burnley ended their seven-game losing run at Turf Moor by thrashing ten-man Sheffield United but in-form Everton can claim a fifth win in six away matches
Dwight McNeil to have a shot on target
The former Burnley winger has scored in two of Everton's last three matches and had at least one shot on target in each of his last five appearances
Over 2.5 Everton cards
The Toffees have picked up at least three cards in four of their last six league matches and Sean Dyche should have his players fired up for their Turf Moor test
Pays out at 11-2 with bet365
Published on 15 December 2023inPremier League
Last updated 16:22, 15 December 2023
