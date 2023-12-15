Burnley v Everton predictions, odds and betting tips: Dyche's Toffees can grind out victory at Turf Moor

Unibet are offering £30 in free bets on the Burnley v Everton. You can grab your free bet here . We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch Burnley v Everton

You can watch Burnley v Everton in the Premier League on Saturday December 16, live on Sky Sports Premier League & Main Event at 5.30pm

Match prediction & best bet

Draw-Everton double result

1pts 9-2 bet365, Hills

You can bet on Burnley v Everton here and get £30 in free bets with Unibet

Burnley v Everton odds

Burnley 13-5

Everton 23-20

Draw 5-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

Burnley v Everton team news

Burnley

Charlie Taylor is suspended and Jack Cork, Lyle Foster and Luca Koleosho are sidelined. Josh Cullen and Aaron Ramsey will be assessed.

Everton

Jarrad Branthwaite and Idrissa Gueye serve one-match bans. Seamus Coleman, Andre Gomes, Ashley Young and Michael Keane are fitness doubts.

Burnley v Everton predictions

Sean Dyche had a Burnley pub named in his honour during his decade in charge of the Clarets and the Everton manager is hoping to enjoy three points – as well as one or two pints – on his return to Turf Moor.

While Dyche is now the toast of the Toffees, Burnley counterpart Vincent Kompany has not had much to celebrate since leading his side to the Championship title in commanding style last season.

The Clarets have picked up just eight points from 16 matches on their return to the Premier League and their only victories came against fellow promoted clubs Luton and Sheffield United.

The ten-man Blades were battered 5-0 in Burnley's most recent home fixture but Kompany's men had lost their previous seven home league matches.

Bookmakers expect Everton, like Manchester City, Aston Villa, Tottenham, Manchester United, Chelsea, Crystal Palace and West Ham before them, to take maximum points at Turf Moor as the Toffees have responded superbly to their ten-point deduction.

They lost their first game after that punishment, going down 3-0 against Manchester United at Goodison Park despite having 24 shots to the Red Devils' nine.

Since then Dyche's men have won 1-0 at Nottingham Forest and beaten Newcastle 3-0 and Chelsea 2-0 at home, so they start the weekend four points above the relegation zone despite that hefty deduction.

Burnley lost five games in a row by an aggregate score of 14-3 leading up to November's international break, although their performances in four subsequent fixtures have been more encouraging.

They were unfortunate to lose 2-1 at home to West Ham, whose goals came in the 86th and 91st minutes, before the cathartic drubbing of Sheffield United, the only team below them in the table after 16 games.

A 1-0 loss at Wolves and a 1-1 draw at Brighton followed that victory and the Clarets are capable of frustrating Everton until half-time at Turf Moor.

The Guinness advertising slogan 'Good things come to those who wait' could be the tagline for Everton's recent run as they have been drawing at half-time in each of their last five victories.

Burnley, in contrast, tend to run out of steam late in games. They have conceded 19 league goals in ten matches since the start of October and 13 of them came after half-time so the draw-Everton double result is worth a bet.

The Toffees are missing suspended centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite and midfielder Idrissa Gueye but they have some decent attacking options on the bench including striker Beto, winger Arnaut Danjuma and youngster Lewis Dobbin, whose goal wrapped up the points against Chelsea last weekend.

Key stat

Everton have been drawing at half-time in six of their seven league wins this season.

Probable teams

Burnley (4-4-2): Trafford; Vitinho, O'Shea, Beyer, Roberts; Gudmundsson, Berge, Brownhill, Odobert; Amdouni, Rodriguez

Subs: Delcroix, Ekdal, Redmond, Tresor, Bruun Larsen, Ramsey, Zaroury

Everton (4-4-1-1): Pickford; Patterson, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko; Harrison, Garner, Onana, McNeil; Doucoure; Calvert-Lewin

Subs: Godfrey, Danjuma, Beto, Dobbin, Chermiti, Hunt, Virginia

Inside info

Burnley

Star man Jay Rodriguez

Top scorer Josh Brownhill

Penalty taker Jay Rodriguez

Card magnet Jordan Beyer

Assist ace Josh Brownhill

Set-piece aerial threat Jay Rodriguez

Everton

Star man Abdoulaye Doucoure

Top scorer Abdoulaye Doucoure

Penalty taker Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Card magnet Abdoulaye Doucoure

Assist ace Jack Harrison

Set-piece aerial threat James Tarkowski

Burnley v Everton b et builder predictions

Everton to win

Burnley ended their seven-game losing run at Turf Moor by thrashing ten-man Sheffield United but in-form Everton can claim a fifth win in six away matches

Dwight McNeil to have a shot on target

The former Burnley winger has scored in two of Everton's last three matches and had at least one shot on target in each of his last five appearances

Over 2.5 Everton cards

The Toffees have picked up at least three cards in four of their last six league matches and Sean Dyche should have his players fired up for their Turf Moor test

Pays out at 11-2 with bet365

Grab a £30 Unibet Premier League free bet on Burnley v Everton

We’ve already mentioned that Unibet are offering a £30 free bet for Burnley v Everton.

Well, you can follow these simple steps outlined below to grab your £30 free bet to place on Burnley v Everton. It's fast, secure and straightforward.

Head over to Unibet through this link and click the Register button on their homepage Create your username and password Make a deposit of £10 or more using a card & place a bet on a football market with odds of 1-1 or greater You will be rewarded with £30 in football free bets once qualifying bet is settled

Unibet Premier League betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this Champions League betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

New customers only.

Minimum deposit £10.

Place a £10+ bet on football of odds 1-1 (2.00) or greater to receive your £30 in football free bets once qualifying bet is settled.

Free bets valid for seven days.

£10 Casino bonus will be credited the day after you have deposited.

Casino bonus must be wagered at least 50x before any withdrawals can take place.

Full T&Cs apply.

18+ begambleaware.org.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.