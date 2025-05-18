Brighton vs Liverpool predictions, betting tips and odds: Goals should flow in south-coast spectacle

Where to watch Brighton vs Liverpool

You can watch Brighton vs Liverpool in the Premier League at 8pm on Monday, May 19, live on Sky Sports Main Event & Premier League

Brighton vs Liverpool prediction & best bet

Over 3.5 goals

1pt 11-10 bet365, Hills

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 Get £30 In Free Bets When You Place Any Bet NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Freeze a winning score and win a leg of your acca early with AccaFreeze CLAIM OFFER 18+ T&Cs apply New customers only. First single & e/w bet only. Odds of 1/1 or greater. 3 x £10 bet tokens. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets exclude virtuals. Free bets are non withdrawable. Free bets expire after 30 days. Eligibility restrictions and further t&cs apply. 18+. Gambleaware.Org

Brighton vs Liverpool odds

Here are the latest odds ahead of Brighton vs Liverpool in the Premier League

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Brighton vs Liverpool predictions

Liverpool were crowned Premier League champions after their 5-1 rout of Tottenham, and their victory lap has taken them to Stamford Bridge, back to Anfield and then on trips to Dubai and Ibiza.

Arne Slot jetted off to party with Wayne Lineker in Ibiza while his players – including Mohamed Salah, whose goalscoring feats this term have been up there with the other Lineker’s – headed for Dubai to give Trent Alexander-Arnold the farewell he deserves.

To say the Reds are in party mood would clearly be an understatement and they were already showing signs of relaxation anyway, being beaten 3-1 by Chelsea and throwing away a two-goal lead against Arsenal to draw 2-2 in their games since being crowned champions.

A trip to another party city, Brighton, is up next for Liverpool and neither side have a lot to play for. A shock FA Cup success for the Seagulls' rivals Crystal Palace means eighth will no longer get a place in Europe, and with the pressure off. goals could flow at the Amex.

Fabian Hurzeler, like Slot, has enjoyed a positive first season in England. The German arrived as an unknown quantity and many were unsure whether he was the right man to replace his enigmatic predecessor Roberto De Zerbi.

However, a top-half finish is on the cards for Brighton, an impressive feat given their seemingly never-ending injury crisis, and they have enjoyed some strong results.

Hurzeler’s men came back from 2-1 down in the final ten minutes to defeat West Ham before drawing 1-1 with Newcastle and beating in-form Wolves 2-0 at Molineux.

They achieved those results without Joao Pedro and with the magnificent Brazilian back from suspension, they should pose a real threat to a Liverpool defence who have managed just two clean sheets in their last 12 matches.

Pedro should join Danny Welbeck, Yankuba Minteh and Brajan Gruda in attack and all four can cause the Reds plenty of trouble, so a south-coast spectacle could be in store.

Liverpool should help bring up a high scoring tally. Salah is losing in the Golden Boot while Dominik Szoboszlai, Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo will be trying to prove that rumoured new signings such as Florian Wirtz aren’t a necessity, and over 3.5 goals is the standout bet.

This pair’s last three meetings in East Sussex produced more than three goals - the most recent came in the League Cup as Liverpool won 3-2 last October - and the same bet has landed in three of Brighton’s last five matches, as well as each of the champions’ last three.

Champagne was on the menu for the partying Reds last week but goals look likely to be the dish of the day in Brighton.

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 Get £30 In Free Bets When You Place Any Bet NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Freeze a winning score and win a leg of your acca early with AccaFreeze CLAIM OFFER 18+ T&Cs apply New customers only. First single & e/w bet only. Odds of 1/1 or greater. 3 x £10 bet tokens. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets exclude virtuals. Free bets are non withdrawable. Free bets expire after 30 days. Eligibility restrictions and further t&cs apply. 18+. Gambleaware.Org

Key stat

Three of Brighton’s last five games, and each of Liverpool’s last three, went over 3.5 goals.

Brighton vs Liverpool team news

Brighton

Joao Pedro is back from suspension but Ferdi Kadioglu, James Milner, Georginio Rutter and Solly March are injured. Lewis Dunk, Joel Veltman, Kaoru Mitoma and Igor Julio will be assessed.

Liverpool

Joe Gomez remains the champions’ only absentee. Conor Bradley could keep his place at right-back ahead of Real Madrid-bound Trent Alexander-Arnold, who only returned to training on Friday.

Brighton vs Liverpool predicted line-ups

Brighton (4-2-3-1): Verbruggen; Lamptey, Van Hecke, Webster, Estupinan; Ayari, Baleba; Minteh, Pedro, Gruda; Welbeck.

Subs: Igor, Wieffer, O’Riley, Hinshelwood, Gomez, Mitoma, Adingra.

Liverpool (4-2-3-1): Alisson; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo; Diaz.

Subs: Alexander-Arnold, Tsimikas, Endo, Jones, Elliott, Jota, Nunez.

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 Get £30 In Free Bets When You Place Any Bet NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Freeze a winning score and win a leg of your acca early with AccaFreeze CLAIM OFFER 18+ T&Cs apply New customers only. First single & e/w bet only. Odds of 1/1 or greater. 3 x £10 bet tokens. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets exclude virtuals. Free bets are non withdrawable. Free bets expire after 30 days. Eligibility restrictions and further t&cs apply. 18+. Gambleaware.Org

Brighton vs Liverpool Bet Builder player stats



Brighton Liverpool Star man Joao Pedro Mohamed Salah Top goalscorer Danny Welbeck/Joao Pedro (10) Mohamed Salah (28) Penalty taker Joao Pedro Mohamed Salah Most assists Joao Pedro (6) Mohamed Salah (18) Most shots Kaoru Mitoma (54) Mohamed Salah (112) Most shots on target Kaoru Mitoma (25) Mohamed Salah (47) Most cards Carlos Baleba/Jan Paul van Hecke (8) Darwin Nunez (8) Aerial threat Danny Welbeck Virgil van Dijk Scroll >>> table to view

Stats refer to league games only; does not include unavailable players

Brighton vs Liverpool b et builder predictions

Both teams to score

Both teams have scored in the pair’s last five meetings and in ten of the sides’ last 12 combined matches.

Danny Welbeck to score or assist

The Seagulls striker notched his tenth league goal of the season last weekend and has scored once and provided an assist in his last two Premier League appearances against Liverpool.

Pervis Estupinan to be carded

The Ecuadorian left-back has picked up seven yellow cards this term, including three in his last eight appearances, and could be kept busy by Mohamed Salah.

Pays out at 12-1 with bet365

Read more . . .

Football accumulator tips for Monday May 19: Back our acca at 8-1 with bet365

FA Cup final: Underdogs Palace stun Manchester City

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.