Brighton vs Liverpool predictions, betting tips and odds: Goals should flow in south-coast spectacle
Expert Premier League predictions, betting tips and odds for Brighton vs Liverpool. Plus get £30 in free bets with Sky Bet
Where to watch Brighton vs Liverpool
You can watch Brighton vs Liverpool in the Premier League at 8pm on Monday, May 19, live on Sky Sports Main Event & Premier League
Brighton vs Liverpool prediction & best bet
Over 3.5 goals
1pt 11-10 bet365, Hills
Brighton vs Liverpool odds
Here are the latest odds ahead of Brighton vs Liverpool in the Premier League
|Match result
|Odds
|Brighton
|6-4 with Sky Bet
|Liverpool
|29-20 with Sky Bet
|Draw
|11-4 with Sky Bet
Odds correct at time of publishing
Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.
Brighton vs Liverpool predictions
Liverpool were crowned Premier League champions after their 5-1 rout of Tottenham, and their victory lap has taken them to Stamford Bridge, back to Anfield and then on trips to Dubai and Ibiza.
Arne Slot jetted off to party with Wayne Lineker in Ibiza while his players – including Mohamed Salah, whose goalscoring feats this term have been up there with the other Lineker’s – headed for Dubai to give Trent Alexander-Arnold the farewell he deserves.
To say the Reds are in party mood would clearly be an understatement and they were already showing signs of relaxation anyway, being beaten 3-1 by Chelsea and throwing away a two-goal lead against Arsenal to draw 2-2 in their games since being crowned champions.
A trip to another party city, Brighton, is up next for Liverpool and neither side have a lot to play for. A shock FA Cup success for the Seagulls' rivals Crystal Palace means eighth will no longer get a place in Europe, and with the pressure off. goals could flow at the Amex.
Fabian Hurzeler, like Slot, has enjoyed a positive first season in England. The German arrived as an unknown quantity and many were unsure whether he was the right man to replace his enigmatic predecessor Roberto De Zerbi.
However, a top-half finish is on the cards for Brighton, an impressive feat given their seemingly never-ending injury crisis, and they have enjoyed some strong results.
Hurzeler’s men came back from 2-1 down in the final ten minutes to defeat West Ham before drawing 1-1 with Newcastle and beating in-form Wolves 2-0 at Molineux.
They achieved those results without Joao Pedro and with the magnificent Brazilian back from suspension, they should pose a real threat to a Liverpool defence who have managed just two clean sheets in their last 12 matches.
Pedro should join Danny Welbeck, Yankuba Minteh and Brajan Gruda in attack and all four can cause the Reds plenty of trouble, so a south-coast spectacle could be in store.
Liverpool should help bring up a high scoring tally. Salah is losing in the Golden Boot while Dominik Szoboszlai, Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo will be trying to prove that rumoured new signings such as Florian Wirtz aren’t a necessity, and over 3.5 goals is the standout bet.
This pair’s last three meetings in East Sussex produced more than three goals - the most recent came in the League Cup as Liverpool won 3-2 last October - and the same bet has landed in three of Brighton’s last five matches, as well as each of the champions’ last three.
Champagne was on the menu for the partying Reds last week but goals look likely to be the dish of the day in Brighton.
Key stat
Three of Brighton’s last five games, and each of Liverpool’s last three, went over 3.5 goals.
Brighton vs Liverpool team news
Brighton
Joao Pedro is back from suspension but Ferdi Kadioglu, James Milner, Georginio Rutter and Solly March are injured. Lewis Dunk, Joel Veltman, Kaoru Mitoma and Igor Julio will be assessed.
Liverpool
Joe Gomez remains the champions’ only absentee. Conor Bradley could keep his place at right-back ahead of Real Madrid-bound Trent Alexander-Arnold, who only returned to training on Friday.
Brighton vs Liverpool predicted line-ups
Brighton (4-2-3-1): Verbruggen; Lamptey, Van Hecke, Webster, Estupinan; Ayari, Baleba; Minteh, Pedro, Gruda; Welbeck.
Subs: Igor, Wieffer, O’Riley, Hinshelwood, Gomez, Mitoma, Adingra.
Liverpool (4-2-3-1): Alisson; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo; Diaz.
Subs: Alexander-Arnold, Tsimikas, Endo, Jones, Elliott, Jota, Nunez.
Brighton vs Liverpool Bet Builder player stats
|Brighton
|Liverpool
|Star man
|Joao Pedro
|Mohamed Salah
|Top goalscorer
|Danny Welbeck/Joao Pedro (10)
|Mohamed Salah (28)
|Penalty taker
|Joao Pedro
|Mohamed Salah
|Most assists
|Joao Pedro (6)
|Mohamed Salah (18)
|Most shots
|Kaoru Mitoma (54)
|Mohamed Salah (112)
|Most shots on target
|Kaoru Mitoma (25)
|Mohamed Salah (47)
|Most cards
|Carlos Baleba/Jan Paul van Hecke (8)
|Darwin Nunez (8)
|Aerial threat
|Danny Welbeck
|Virgil van Dijk
Stats refer to league games only; does not include unavailable players
Brighton vs Liverpool bet builder predictions
Both teams to score
Both teams have scored in the pair’s last five meetings and in ten of the sides’ last 12 combined matches.
Danny Welbeck to score or assist
The Seagulls striker notched his tenth league goal of the season last weekend and has scored once and provided an assist in his last two Premier League appearances against Liverpool.
Pervis Estupinan to be carded
The Ecuadorian left-back has picked up seven yellow cards this term, including three in his last eight appearances, and could be kept busy by Mohamed Salah.
Pays out at 12-1 with bet365
Football accumulator tips for Monday May 19: Back our acca at 8-1 with bet365
FA Cup final: Underdogs Palace stun Manchester City
