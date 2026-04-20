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Brighton vs Chelsea predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder
Brighton face Chelsea in the Premier League. Get match details, betting tips, predictions and TV info for Tuesday's top-flight clash at the Amex Stadium.
Brighton vs Chelsea kick-off, date & TV info
Date Tuesday, April 21
Kick-off 8pm
Venue Amex Stadium, Brighton
Competition Premier League
TV Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event
Brighton host Chelsea in the Premier League on Tuesday and a victory for the Seagulls at the Amex Stadium would take them above the Blues in the race for European qualification.
Fabian Hurzeler's men have won five of their last seven league matches while Liam Rosenior's Chelsea suffered a fourth straight defeat on Saturday, losing 1-0 at home to Manchester United.
Brighton vs Chelsea betting tips & predictions
Best bet
Brighton to win & under 4.5 goals
3pts 2-1 Coral, Ladbrokes
Best player bet
Mats Wieffer to be shown a card
100-30 bet365
Longshot
Yasin Ayari anytime goalscorer
11-2 Paddy Power
Brighton vs Chelsea preview
Robert Sanchez, Marc Cucurella, Moises Caicedo and Joao Pedro all left Brighton for Chelsea to further their careers so Seagulls supporters can take great satisfaction from the Premier League standings.
A home win for Brighton would move them above the Blues and the clubs come into Tuesday's clash at the Amex Stadium in contrasting form.
Fast-finishing Brighton had won five of their previous six league matches before Saturday's dramatic 2-2 draw at Tottenham, where Georginio Rutter equalised in injury-time.
Chelsea, walloped 8-2 on aggregate by Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League round of 16, have lost their last four league matches without scoring a goal.
They showed some improvement in a 1-0 home defeat to Manchester United on Saturday night, when anything that could go wrong did go wrong for Liam Rosenior.
Top scorer Pedro was injured in the warm-up before Estevao and Enzo Fernandez were forced off and Chelsea hit the woodwork three times.
Chelsea were unfortunate, having an xG of 1.55 to United's 0.3, but the Red Devils' only available specialist centre-back was youngster Ayden Heaven.
The Blues have gone more than six hours without scoring a league goal, losing to Newcastle, Everton and both Manchester clubs during that drought.
And they may be kept quiet by a Brighton side who have looked solid in recent weeks, restricting Arsenal to two shots on target in a luckless 1-0 home defeat before beating Liverpool 2-1 at the Amex.
The Seagulls won 3-1 at Stamford Bridge in September, scoring three late goals after Trevoh Chalobah was sent off for Chelsea.
Brighton's other 11 league wins all featured under 3.5 goals and they look a decent bet to win a game featuring under 4.5 goals on Tuesday.
Wieffer is a leading card candidate in feisty contest
Brighton and Chelsea are two of the top four teams in this season's Premier League bookings chart and Seagulls full-back Mats Wieffer is an appealing bet to pick up a yellow card.
He was booked in the reverse fixture at Chelsea, has been cautioned in four of his last seven league outings and committed three fouls at Tottenham on Saturday.
Brighton's Ayari aiming to add to goal tally
Home midfielder Yasin Ayari has scored twice in his last six league starts and looks a big price to find the net against Chelsea.
The Sweden international averages 1.6 attempts per 90 minutes in this season's top flight and should get shooting opportunities against the out-of-form visitors.
Brighton vs Chelsea Bet Builder
Lewis Dunk to be shown a card
The Brighton captain, back from a two-match ban after picking up ten yellow cards in 28 league starts, could find himself in trouble again.
Georginio Rutter to have one or more shots on target
Rutter's composed finish earned the Seagulls a point at Tottenham and he had a shot on target in his last home start against Arsenal.
Marc Cucurella to commit one or more fouls
The Chelsea left-back was booked against his former club in September's defeat and averages 1.5 fouls per 90 minutes this term.
Pays out at 8-1 with bet365
Key stats for Brighton vs Chelsea
♦ Brighton have won five of their last seven Premier League matches
♦ There were under 3.5 goals in 11 of Brighton's 12 league victories this season
♦ Five of the Seagulls' seven home wins were by a 2-1 scoreline
♦ Chelsea have lost five of their last six matches in all competitions to nil
♦ Cole Palmer has scored only once in his last 12 appearances for Chelsea and England
Brighton vs Chelsea betting odds
Sign up with Sky Bet to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:
|Market
|Odds
|Brighton
|7-5
|Chelsea
|13-8
|Draw
|13-5
Odds correct at time of publishing
Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.
Brighton vs Chelsea team news and predicted line-ups
Brighton
Centre-back Lewis Dunk returns from suspension and Kaoru Mitoma has overcome a knock. However, Diego Gomez (knee) will miss out along with James Milner, Solly March, Adam Webster and Stefanos Tzimas.
Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Verbruggen; Wieffer, Dunk, Van Hecke, Kadioglu; Gross, Ayari; Minteh, Rutter, De Cuyper; Welbeck
Subs: Boscagli, Hinshelwood, Baleba, Julio, Veltman, O'Riley, Kostoulas
Chelsea
Estevao (hamstring) has joined Reece James, Levi Colwill and Jamie Gittens on the sidelines. Former Brighton forward Joao Pedro will be assessed but Enzo Fernandez is fit to start.
Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Sanchez; Gusto, Fofana, Chalobah, Cucurella; Caicedo, Lavia; Palmer, Fernandez, Neto; Delap
Subs: Garnacho, Pedro, Hato, Adarabioyo, Acheampong, Santos, Guiu
Read more top football tips from the Racing Post:
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FAQs
When is Brighton vs Chelsea in the Premier League?
Brighton vs Chelsea takes place on Tuesday, April 21 and kicks off at 8pm BST.
Where is Brighton vs Chelsea being played?
The venue for the game is the Amex Stadium in Brighton.
Where can I watch Brighton vs Chelsea?
Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event are showing the game live in the UK.
What is the match betting for Brighton vs Chelsea?
Brighton are 7-5 to win, Chelsea are a 13-8 chance and the draw is 13-5 with Sky Bet.
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Published on inPremier League
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