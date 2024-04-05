Brighton vs Arsenal prediction, betting tips and odds: Arsenal can silence Seagulls

BetMGM are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on Brighton vs Arsenal. You can grab your free bets here .

Where to watch Brighton vs Arsenal

You can watch Brighton vs Arsenal in the Premier League at 5:30pm on Saturday, April 6, live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

Match prediction & best bet

Arsenal to win to nil

1pt 21-10 Betfair, Coral

Brighton v Arsenal odds

Brighton 9-2

Arsenal 7-11

Draw 10-3

Odds correct at time of publishing

Brighton v Arsenal team news

Brighton

Evan Ferguson missed Brighton’s trip to Brentford and is a doubt for Saturday’s clash, potentially joining Kaoru Mitoma, Solly March, Jack Hinshelwood, James Milner and Billy Gilmour on the sidelines.

Arsenal

Mikel Arteta rested Bukayo Saka, Jorginho and Declan Rice against Luton in midweek but the trio are likely to be recalled to Arsenal's starting line-up at the Amex. Jurrien Timber is the visitors' only definite absentee.

Brighton v Arsenal predictions

Arsenal strolled to a routine win over the relegation-threatened Luton on Wednesday night but their time at the top of the Premier League was short-lived as Liverpool returned to the summit 24 hours later.

The Gunners have another chance to pile the pressure on their title rivals on Saturday, though, as victory at Brighton will see them move back above the Reds, who head to Old Trafford on Sunday.

Arsenal have recovered from a miserable run in December to claim 28 points from a possible 30 in 2024, scoring 35 goals in those ten games and conceding just four.

Only one of those four goals conceded has come on their travels and they will be quietly confident of beating a Brighton side who have not hit the heights of last season.

The Seagulls are ninth in the table despite an electric start to the season and it is difficult to know how much continued rumours about the future of in-demand boss Roberto De Zerbi is affecting them.

Albion played out a goalless draw at Brentford in midweek but they have lost to Liverpool, Roma, Fulham and Wolves among their last seven matches in all competitions.

They have failed to score in three of those four defeats and could again struggle to make an impression against Arsenal, who have not conceded a league goal away from home since January.

Brighton derailed Arsenal's title bid last season with a 3-0 success at the Emirates in May but the focused Gunners should ensure that lightning doesn't strike twice on the south coast on Saturday evening.

Punters contemplating a player-focused bet may be tempted by the 5-1 on offer for Kai Havertz to be shown a card after the Germany international picked up his 11th booking in an Arsenal shirt against Luton.

The 24-year-old has committed a club-high 37 fouls in the top flight this season and his yellow card against Luton was his third in his last seven games.

Opponents of Brighton have been shown a league-leading 85 yellow cards and a joint-high four red cards this season, and Havertz could be the latest to be drawn in to fouling some of Albion's skilful individuals.

Key stat

Arsenal have kept four successive clean sheets away from home in the Premier League.

Probable teams

Brighton (4-2-3-1): Verbruggen; Veltman, van Hecke, Dunk, Estupinan; Gross, Baleba; Adingra, Moder, Fati; Welbeck

Subs: Steele, Enciso, Lamptey, Peupion, Lallana, Julio, Pedro

Arsenal (4-3-3): Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior; Jorginho, Odegaard, Rice; Saka, Havertz, Trossard

Subs: Ramsdale, Partey, Smith Rowe, Nelson, Martinelli, Kiwior, Jesus

Inside info

Brighton

Star man Pascal Gross

Top scorer Joao Pedro

Penalty taker Joao Pedro

Card magnet Facundo Buonanotte

Assist ace Pascal Gross

Set-piece aerial threat Lewis Dunk

Arsenal

Star man Bukayo Saka

Top scorer Bukayo Saka

Penalty taker Bukayo Saka

Card magnet Kai Havertz

Assist ace Bukayo Saka

Set-piece aerial threat William Saliba

Brighton v Arsenal b et builder predictions

Arsenal to win

Arsenal are unbeaten in ten Premier League fixtures and have won nine of those, only dropping points to title rivals Manchester City. The Gunners beat Brighton 2-0 in the reverse fixture and the Seagulls have lost four of their last seven in all competitions.

Kai Havertz to be shown a card

Kai Havertz has been booked 11 times for Arsenal this season and has committed more fouls (37) than any other Arsenal player in the Premier League. His yellow card against Luton was his third in his last seven outings and Brighton have seen their opponents carded a league-high 89 times this season.

Joel Veltman to be fouled 2+ times

Only Joao Pedro (46) has been fouled more times for Brighton this season than Joel Veltman and he has averaged 2.82 fouls drawn per 90 minutes in the top flight. He was fouled twice against Brentford in midweek and has drawn two or more fouls in each of his last four starts, totaling 14 fouls suffered in that time.

Pays 14-1 with Betfair and Paddy Power

