Brighton v Spurs predictions, odds and betting tips: Tottenham should be too slick for home defence

Where to watch Brighton v Spurs

You can watch Brighton v Spurs in the Premier League on Thursday, December 28, live on Amazon Prime Video at 7.30pm

Match prediction & best bet

Tottenham to win & both teams to score

1pt 3-1 Betfair

Brighton v Spurs odds

Brighton 31-20

Spurs 31-20

Draw 29-10

Odds correct at time of publishing

Brighton v Spurs team news

Brighton

Winger Kaoru Mitoma is a major doubt and the Seagulls are missing Ansu Fati, Julio Enciso, Adam Webster, Joel Veltman, Solly March, Pervis Estupinan and Tariq Lamptey.

Spurs

Yves Bissouma is suspended against his former club and Cristian Romero and Richarlison face fitness tests. Rodrigo Bentancur, James Maddison, Micky van de Ven, Ryan Sessegnon, Manor Solomon and Ivan Perisic remain sidelined.

Brighton v Spurs predictions

Roberto De Zerbi's first home game as Brighton manager was a 1-0 defeat to Tottenham in October 2022 but a more expansive contest is likely when Spurs return to the Amex Stadium.

There have been some significant personnel changes since last season's fixture in which Harry Kane scored the only goal of the game for a Tottenham side managed by Antonio Conte.

Brighton's starting 11 included Alexis Mac Allister and Leandro Trossard, who are now at Liverpool and Arsenal respectively, as well as goalkeeper Robert Sanchez and midfielder Moises Caicedo, who both joined Chelsea in the summer.

With De Zerbi and Ange Postecoglou in opposing dugouts, neutrals will be anticipating an entertaining game and Tottenham's in-form attackers may give them the edge over their hosts.

Brighton topped a Europa League group including Marseille, Ajax and AEK Athens to secure a place in the last 16 in their maiden European campaign.

However, De Zerbi will be frustrated by a run of just two wins in 12 Premier League matches including home draws against struggling Sheffield United and Burnley.

The Seagulls had to come from behind in those two victories, away at Nottingham Forest and at home to Brentford, and they needed an 82nd-minute equaliser from Danny Welbeck in last week's 1-1 draw at rivals Crystal Palace.

Another slow start could prove costly against a Spurs side who have taken the lead in their last dozen Premier League fixtures.

Tottenham have not always been able to capitalise on those leads, of course. They scored in the sixth, third, 22nd, sixth and 11th minutes of successive matches against Chelsea, Wolves, Aston Villa, Manchester City and West Ham, yet ended up taking just one point from a possible 15.

Since then, though, Postecoglou's men have beaten Newcastle 4-1 at home, Forest 2-0 away, and in-form Everton 2-1 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where Richarlison and Heung-Min Son put them 2-0 up inside 18 minutes.

Tottenham's midfield spine is weakened by the absence of the suspended Yves Bissouma and the injured Rodrigo Bentancur, so a clean sheet may prove beyond the visitors, who allowed Everton eight shots on target last time out.

However, Brighton are lacking ruthlessness in both penalty areas and their injury-hit defence has struggled against the stronger sides in the division this season.

The Seagulls have conceded 17 goals in seven matches against teams above them and Tottenham, who kick off the game nine points clear of their hosts, can come out on top in an open affair.

Key stat

Both teams have scored in 23 of Brighton's last 24 Premier League matches

Probable teams

Brighton (4-2-3-1): Verbruggen; Hinshelwood, Van Hecke, Dunk, Julio; Baleba, Gilmour; Adingra, Gross, Buonanotte; Pedro

Subs: Ferguson, Mitoma, Welbeck, Lallana, Moder, Dahoud, Milner

Spurs (4-2-3-1): Vicario; Porro, Romero, Davies, Udogie; Skipp, Sarr; Johnson, Kulusevski, Son; Richarlison

Subs: Lo Celso, Dier, Hojbjerg, Royal, Gil, Veliz, Phillips

Inside info

Brighton

Star man Joao Pedro

Top scorer Joao Pedro

Penalty taker Joao Pedro

Card magnet Lewis Dunk

Assist ace Pascal Gross

Set-piece aerial threat Lewis Dunk

Spurs

Star man Heung-Min Son

Top scorer Heung-Min Son

Penalty taker Heung-Min Son

Card magnet Destiny Udogie

Assist ace Pedro Porro

Set-piece aerial threat Cristian Romero

Brighton v Spurs b et builder predictions

Over 2.5 goals

Two attack-minded teams clash at the Amex Stadium and 12 of Tottenham's last 15 league games have featured at least three goals

Tottenham to be leading at half-time

Spurs have flown out of the traps this season, opening the scoring in their last 12 league matches, while Brighton have conceded first in their last six outings

Heung-Min Son to score or assist a goal

The South Korean star has stepped up for Spurs in the post-Harry Kane era and he can add to a tally of 11 league goals and four assists this season

Pays out at 9-2 with Paddy Power

