Brighton v Spurs predictions, odds and betting tips: Tottenham should be too slick for home defence
Free Premier League tips, best bets and predictions for Brighton v Spurs. Plus a £40 Paddy Power Premier League free bet offer
Paddy Power are offering £40 in free bets on Brighton v Spurs. You can grab your free bet here. We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.
Where to watch Brighton v Spurs
You can watch Brighton v Spurs in the Premier League on Thursday, December 28, live on Amazon Prime Video at 7.30pm
Match prediction & best bet
Tottenham to win & both teams to score
1pt 3-1 Betfair
You can bet on Brighton v Spurs here and get £40 in free bets with Paddy Power
Brighton v Spurs odds
Brighton 31-20
Spurs 31-20
Draw 29-10
Odds correct at time of publishing
Brighton v Spurs team news
Brighton
Winger Kaoru Mitoma is a major doubt and the Seagulls are missing Ansu Fati, Julio Enciso, Adam Webster, Joel Veltman, Solly March, Pervis Estupinan and Tariq Lamptey.
Spurs
Yves Bissouma is suspended against his former club and Cristian Romero and Richarlison face fitness tests. Rodrigo Bentancur, James Maddison, Micky van de Ven, Ryan Sessegnon, Manor Solomon and Ivan Perisic remain sidelined.
Brighton v Spurs predictions
Roberto De Zerbi's first home game as Brighton manager was a 1-0 defeat to Tottenham in October 2022 but a more expansive contest is likely when Spurs return to the Amex Stadium.
There have been some significant personnel changes since last season's fixture in which Harry Kane scored the only goal of the game for a Tottenham side managed by Antonio Conte.
Brighton's starting 11 included Alexis Mac Allister and Leandro Trossard, who are now at Liverpool and Arsenal respectively, as well as goalkeeper Robert Sanchez and midfielder Moises Caicedo, who both joined Chelsea in the summer.
With De Zerbi and Ange Postecoglou in opposing dugouts, neutrals will be anticipating an entertaining game and Tottenham's in-form attackers may give them the edge over their hosts.
Brighton topped a Europa League group including Marseille, Ajax and AEK Athens to secure a place in the last 16 in their maiden European campaign.
However, De Zerbi will be frustrated by a run of just two wins in 12 Premier League matches including home draws against struggling Sheffield United and Burnley.
The Seagulls had to come from behind in those two victories, away at Nottingham Forest and at home to Brentford, and they needed an 82nd-minute equaliser from Danny Welbeck in last week's 1-1 draw at rivals Crystal Palace.
Another slow start could prove costly against a Spurs side who have taken the lead in their last dozen Premier League fixtures.
Tottenham have not always been able to capitalise on those leads, of course. They scored in the sixth, third, 22nd, sixth and 11th minutes of successive matches against Chelsea, Wolves, Aston Villa, Manchester City and West Ham, yet ended up taking just one point from a possible 15.
Since then, though, Postecoglou's men have beaten Newcastle 4-1 at home, Forest 2-0 away, and in-form Everton 2-1 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where Richarlison and Heung-Min Son put them 2-0 up inside 18 minutes.
Tottenham's midfield spine is weakened by the absence of the suspended Yves Bissouma and the injured Rodrigo Bentancur, so a clean sheet may prove beyond the visitors, who allowed Everton eight shots on target last time out.
However, Brighton are lacking ruthlessness in both penalty areas and their injury-hit defence has struggled against the stronger sides in the division this season.
The Seagulls have conceded 17 goals in seven matches against teams above them and Tottenham, who kick off the game nine points clear of their hosts, can come out on top in an open affair.
Key stat
Both teams have scored in 23 of Brighton's last 24 Premier League matches
Probable teams
Brighton (4-2-3-1): Verbruggen; Hinshelwood, Van Hecke, Dunk, Julio; Baleba, Gilmour; Adingra, Gross, Buonanotte; Pedro
Subs: Ferguson, Mitoma, Welbeck, Lallana, Moder, Dahoud, Milner
Spurs (4-2-3-1): Vicario; Porro, Romero, Davies, Udogie; Skipp, Sarr; Johnson, Kulusevski, Son; Richarlison
Subs: Lo Celso, Dier, Hojbjerg, Royal, Gil, Veliz, Phillips
Inside info
Brighton
Star man Joao Pedro
Top scorer Joao Pedro
Penalty taker Joao Pedro
Card magnet Lewis Dunk
Assist ace Pascal Gross
Set-piece aerial threat Lewis Dunk
Spurs
Star man Heung-Min Son
Top scorer Heung-Min Son
Penalty taker Heung-Min Son
Card magnet Destiny Udogie
Assist ace Pedro Porro
Set-piece aerial threat Cristian Romero
Brighton v Spurs bet builder predictions
Over 2.5 goals
Two attack-minded teams clash at the Amex Stadium and 12 of Tottenham's last 15 league games have featured at least three goals
Tottenham to be leading at half-time
Spurs have flown out of the traps this season, opening the scoring in their last 12 league matches, while Brighton have conceded first in their last six outings
Heung-Min Son to score or assist a goal
The South Korean star has stepped up for Spurs in the post-Harry Kane era and he can add to a tally of 11 league goals and four assists this season
Pays out at 9-2 with Paddy Power
Grab a £40 Paddy Power Premier League free bet on Brighton v Spurs
We’ve already mentioned that Paddy Power are offering a £40 free bet for Brighton v Spurs
Well, you can follow these simple steps outlined below to grab your £40 free bet to place on Brighton v Spurs in the Premier League. It's fast, secure and straightforward.
- Head over to Paddy Power through this link and click the Join button on their homepage
- Create your username and password
- Make a deposit of £10 or more using a card & place a bet on a sportsbook market with odds of 1-2 or greater
- You will be rewarded with £40 of free bet tokens added to your balance
Paddy Power Premier League 2023 betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions
It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this Premier League betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.
- New UK & ROI customers only
- Minimum deposit £10 bet at minimum odds of 1-2 to qualify
- Get £40 in free bets, valid for 30 days
- SMS verification required
- Bets placed on greyhound racing markets are excluded.
- Only deposits via cards will qualify
Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
Published on 27 December 2023inPremier League
Last updated 12:12, 27 December 2023
- Brentford v Wolves predictions, betting odds and bet builder tips
- Premier League Boxing Day betting offer: Get £30 in free bets from Unibet this Christmas + £10 Casino Bonus
- Premier League predictions and football betting tips for Boxing Day's 12.30pm & 3pm kick-offs
- Burnley v Liverpool predictions, odds and betting tips
- Man Utd v Aston Villa predictions, odds and betting tips
- Brentford v Wolves predictions, betting odds and bet builder tips
- Premier League Boxing Day betting offer: Get £30 in free bets from Unibet this Christmas + £10 Casino Bonus
- Premier League predictions and football betting tips for Boxing Day's 12.30pm & 3pm kick-offs
- Burnley v Liverpool predictions, odds and betting tips
- Man Utd v Aston Villa predictions, odds and betting tips