Brighton v Southampton predictions and odds: Saints can contribute to entertaining affair
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Brighton v Southampton in the Premier League on Sunday
When to bet on Brighton v Southampton
Sunday 2pm
Best bet
Brighton to win and both teams to score
1pt 13-8 bet365
Brighton v Southampton odds
Brighton 1-5
Southampton 12-1
Draw 6-1
Odds correct at time of publishing
Brighton v Southampton team news
Brighton
Solly March, Adam Lallana, Adam Webster, Jakub Moder, Jeremy Sarmiento, Tariq Lamptey and Robert Sanchez are expected to miss out. Joel Veltman is a doubt but Levi Colwill should return.
Southampton
Romain Perraud, Amel Bella-Kotchap, Valentino Livramento, Mohamed Salisu and Juan Larios are injured. Che Adams is a doubt.
Brighton v Southampton predictions
Southampton were condemned to relegation after their 2-0 loss to Fulham last week but that doesn't necessarily mean the Saints will simply roll over when they visit Brighton today.
Ruben Selles’ men have scored on their last three awaydays and won’t want to disgrace themselves in the final two games of the campaign.
Brighton suffered a long and ultimately fruitless journey to Newcastle on Thursday as they were beaten 4-1 by the Magpies and injuries are starting to mount for Roberto De Zerbi’s squad.
The busy schedule is not ideal for the Seagulls, who are making up games in hand on their rivals for European football.
While they have been arguably the most progressive team in the division this season, Albion may find this harder work than quotes of 1-5 suggest.
Southampton can get on the scoresheet in what looks likely to be a high-scoring affair, but the home side’s class is fancied to tell as they grind out a result to put them a step closer to continental football.
Key stat
Both teams have scored in the last six meetings between these two teams
Probable teams
Brighton (4-2-3-1): Steele; Caicedo, Dunk, Colwill, Estupinan; Gross, Gilmour; Mitoma, Mac Allister, Enciso; Ferguson
Southampton (4-2-3-1): Bazunu; Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Lyanco, Maitland-Niles; Ward-Prowse, Lavia; Sulemana, Alcaraz, S. Armstrong; Mara
Inside info
Brighton
Penalty taker Alexis Mac Allister
Assist ace Pascal Gross
Set-piece aerial threat Lewis Dunk
Card magnet Moises Caicedo
Southampton
Penalty taker James Ward-Prowse
Assist ace Sekou Mara
Set-piece aerial threat Jan Bednarek
Card magnet Romeo Lavia
