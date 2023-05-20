Brighton v Southampton predictions and odds: Saints can contribute to entertaining affair

When to bet on Brighton v Southampton

Sunday 2pm

Best bet

Brighton to win and both teams to score

1pt 13-8 bet365

Brighton v Southampton odds

Brighton 1-5

Southampton 12-1

Draw 6-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Brighton v Southampton team news

Brighton

Solly March, Adam Lallana, Adam Webster, Jakub Moder, Jeremy Sarmiento, Tariq Lamptey and Robert Sanchez are expected to miss out. Joel Veltman is a doubt but Levi Colwill should return.

Southampton

Romain Perraud, Amel Bella-Kotchap, Valentino Livramento, Mohamed Salisu and Juan Larios are injured. Che Adams is a doubt.

Brighton v Southampton predictions

Southampton were condemned to relegation after their 2-0 loss to Fulham last week but that doesn't necessarily mean the Saints will simply roll over when they visit Brighton today.

Ruben Selles’ men have scored on their last three awaydays and won’t want to disgrace themselves in the final two games of the campaign.

Brighton suffered a long and ultimately fruitless journey to Newcastle on Thursday as they were beaten 4-1 by the Magpies and injuries are starting to mount for Roberto De Zerbi’s squad.

The busy schedule is not ideal for the Seagulls, who are making up games in hand on their rivals for European football.

While they have been arguably the most progressive team in the division this season, Albion may find this harder work than quotes of 1-5 suggest.

Southampton can get on the scoresheet in what looks likely to be a high-scoring affair, but the home side’s class is fancied to tell as they grind out a result to put them a step closer to continental football.

Key stat

Both teams have scored in the last six meetings between these two teams

Probable teams

Brighton (4-2-3-1): Steele; Caicedo, Dunk, Colwill, Estupinan; Gross, Gilmour; Mitoma, Mac Allister, Enciso; Ferguson

Southampton (4-2-3-1): Bazunu; Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Lyanco, Maitland-Niles; Ward-Prowse, Lavia; Sulemana, Alcaraz, S. Armstrong; Mara

Inside info

Brighton

Penalty taker Alexis Mac Allister

Assist ace Pascal Gross

Set-piece aerial threat Lewis Dunk

Card magnet Moises Caicedo

Southampton

Penalty taker James Ward-Prowse

Assist ace Sekou Mara

Set-piece aerial threat Jan Bednarek

Card magnet Romeo Lavia

Follow us on Twitter