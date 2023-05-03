Brighton v Manchester United predictions and odds: Seagulls could pounce in second half

Where to watch Brighton v Manchester United

Sky Sports Premier League & Main Event, 8pm Thursday

Best bet

Draw-Brighton double result

1pt 24-5 Hills

Brighton v Manchester United odds

Brighton Evs

Manchester United 11-4

Draw 29-10

Odds correct at time of publishing

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Brighton v Manchester United team news

Brighton

Joel Veltman is a doubt after picking up an injury against Wolves. Evan Ferguson will also be assessed while Adam Lallana, Jeremy Sarmiento, Tariq Lamptey and Jakub Moder are out.

Manchester United

Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Scott McTominay, Alejandro Garnacho, Tom Heaton and Donny van de Beek remain sidelined for United.

Brighton v Manchester United predictions

Manchester United ended Brighton's hopes of winning the FA Cup at the semi-final stage last month but bookmakers expect the Seagulls to complete a Premier League double over the Red Devils on Thursday.

Roberto De Zerbi's side had been favourites to beat United at Wembley before losing 7-6 on penalties after a goalless 120 minutes.

It is no surprise, then, that Brighton are a short price with home advantage, especially as they thumped Wolves 6-0 in their last game at the Amex Stadium on Saturday.

De Zerbi shuffled his pack against Wanderers following a surprise midweek defeat at Nottingham Forest and it paid off in spectacular fashion.

The Brighton boss was able to bring three of his best players - Alexis Mac Allister, Kaoru Mitoma and Moises Caicedo - off the bench in the second half when his side were already five goals to the good and they have had one more day of rest than United, who beat Aston Villa 1-0 on Sunday.

That was an excellent result against in-form opponents but United's away record against the best teams in the Premier League is miserable.

They blew a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 at Tottenham last Thursday and have lost their other six away games against top-nine teams, conceding 25 goals in those defeats.

Erik ten Hag's men have kept clean sheets in seven of their last ten league matches, winning six of those games, but they have been consistently exposed by the top teams and, as the betting suggests, Brighton should be rated in that bracket.

United have suffered three league defeats since the World Cup, losing 3-2 at Arsenal, 2-0 at Newcastle and 7-0 at Liverpool, and their away woes also include heavy losses at Brentford, Manchester City and Villa earlier in the season.

The Red Devils have proved susceptible to opponents late on in recent matches so the draw-Brighton double result looks a decent alternative to backing the home win at short odds.

As they did at Tottenham last week, United let slip a 2-0 advantage in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final against Sevilla at Old Trafford, scoring two own goals in the last ten minutes on their way to a 5-2 aggregate defeat.

Injuries and runs to the EFL and FA Cup finals have stretched Ten Hag's squad, particularly in defence, and nine of the last ten goals conceded by United in all competitions have come in the second half.

Their 7-0 defeat at Anfield in March was goalless until the 43rd minute and ten of Brighton's last 14 league matches have been level at half-time, including last month's 2-1 win at Chelsea.

Key stat

Manchester United have conceded 27 goals in seven away matches against other Premier League top-nine clubs

Probable teams

Brighton (4-2-3-1): Steele; Gross, Dunk, Colwill, Estupinan; Caicedo, Mac Allister; March, Undav, Mitoma; Welbeck

Subs: Webster, Enciso, Gilmour, Buonanotte, Van Hecke, Ayari, Offiah

Manchester United (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Dalot, Lindelof, Shaw, Malacia; Casemiro, Sabitzer; Antony, Fernandes, Sancho; Rashford

Subs: Maguire, Wan-Bissaka, Eriksen, Martial, Weghorst, Fred, Williams

Inside info

Brighton

Penalty taker Alexis Mac Allister

Assist ace Solly March

Set-piece aerial threat Lewis Dunk

Card magnet Moises Caicedo

Manchester United

Penalty taker Bruno Fernandes

Assist ace Bruno Fernandes

Set-piece aerial threat Victor Lindelof

Card magnet Casemiro

