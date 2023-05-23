Brighton v Manchester City predictions and odds: Hungry Seagulls could claim another scalp

Where to watch Brighton v Manchester City

Sky Sports Main Event & Premier League, 8pm Wednesday

Best bet

Brighton or draw double chance

1pt 21-20 BoyleSports, Hills

Brighton v Manchester City odds

Brighton 16-5

Manchester City 4-5

Draw 17-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Brighton v Manchester City team news

Brighton

Solly March, Adam Lallana, Jakub Moder, Jeremy Sarmiento and Tariq Lamptey are sidelined while Adam Webster, Joel Veltman and Lewis Dunk are doubts.

Manchester City

Nathan Ake is Manchester City's only injury concern.

Brighton v Manchester City predictions

Premier League champions Manchester City have been relentless in recent months, posting 12 successive league victories, but even they are capable of dips in performance and there is every chance they will drop points against Brighton at the Amex.

City have had just a few days to bask in the glow of their latest league title success and the party mood is likely to continue on the south coast with both sets of fans in a celebratory mood.

A fifth league title success in six years is a fantastic achievement for the Citizens but opponents Brighton are also entitled to feel pleased with themselves after guaranteeing a top-seven finish.

Brighton have qualified for Europe for the first time in their history and it will almost certainly be the Europa League rather than the Europa Conference League because they are three points above seventh-placed Aston Villa, who have a vastly inferior goal difference.

There will not be a huge amount riding on the outcome for either team, but Brighton are more likely to be fully committed.

Apart from being excited to test themselves against one of the outstanding teams in Premier League history, Brighton will also be keen to create a good impression in their final home game of the season.

City almost always keep standards high but their focus will be on preparing properly for the FA Cup and Champions League finals.

Pep Guardiola wants to win at everything he does and was clearly pleased to see his team celebrate their title success with a 1-0 triumph at home to Chelsea.

However, his team's performance against the Blues fell well below normal standards and that theme may continue for a while as plans are made for players to peak at just the right time.

Guardiola must tread a fine line between keeping his squad sharp and reducing the risk of injury.

And some of the players will be wary of putting their bodies on the line when there are two massive occasions looming on the horizon.

City's team will probably look strong on paper but the usual intensity could be missing and Brighton are quite capable of taking advantage.

The Seagulls 61-point haul is already ten more than the club's best effort in the Premier League and manager Roberto de Zerbi will demand even more.

De Zerbi's charges have taken two big scalps this month, winning at home to Manchester United and away to Arsenal, and they look overpriced to avoid defeat against the champions.

Key stat

Brighton have avoided defeat in seven of their last eight home games.

Probable teams

Brighton (4-2-3-1): Steele; Veltman, Dunk, Colwill, Estupinan; Gross, Caicedo; Encisco, Mac Allister, Mitoma; Ferguson.

Subs: McGill, Buonanotte, Van Hecke, Gilmour, Moran, Welbeck, Peupion, Ayari, Undav.

Manchester City (3-2-4-1): Ederson; Akanji, Dias, Laporte; Rodri, Stones; Silva, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Grealish; Haaland.

Subs: Ortega, Phillips, Mahrez, Gomez, Walker, Palmer, Alvarez, Lewis, Foden.

Inside info

Brighton

Penalty taker Alexis Mac Allister

Assist ace Pascal Gross

Set-piece aerial threat Lewis Dunk

Card magnet Moises Caicedo

Manchester City

Penalty taker Erling Haaland

Assist ace Kevin De Bruyne

Set-piece aerial threat Ruben Dias

Card magnet Rodri

Follow us on Twitter