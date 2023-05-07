Brighton v Everton predictions and odds: Slick Seagulls should deepen Toffees' relegation fears

Where to watch Brighton v Everton

Best bets

Brighton -1 on handicap

2pts 11-10 Betfair

Nathan Patterson to be shown a card

1pt 7-2 Hills

Brighton v Everton odds

Brighton 4-11

Everton 15-2

Draw 4-1

Brighton v Everton team news

Brighton

Pascal Gross and Evan Ferguson are doubts. Adam Lallana, Jeremy Sarmiento, Tariq Lamptey, Joel Veltman and Jakub Moder are injured.

Everton

Seamus Coleman joins Andros Townsend, Ruben Vinagre and Dele Alli on the sidelines. Ben Godfrey is unlikely to be risked but Amadou Onana is available.

Brighton v Everton predictions

Everton's woeful away form has left them teetering on the brink of relegation from the Premier League and a trip to Brighton is unlikely to improve their predicament.

The Seagulls have won their last two home matches in contrasting styles, thrashing Wolves 6-0 before Thursday's 1-0 win over Manchester United, which was clinched by a 99th-minute penalty from Alexis Mac Allister.

Brighton's squad has been stretched by injuries – teenagers Julio Enciso and Facundo Buonanotte started against United with midfielder Moises Caicedo, at least nominally, at right-back – but they remain on course to finish in the top six.

They have been too good for the weaker teams in the division at the Amex Stadium, winning seven and drawing one of their home games against bottom-half clubs.

As well as the recent rout of Wolves, Brighton have thumped Chelsea 4-1, West Ham 4-0 and Leicester 5-2 while Liverpool were beaten 3-0 on the Sussex coast in January.

That win completed a quickfire double over the Merseyside clubs as Brighton had thumped Everton 4-1 at Goodison Park in their first fixture of 2023 and backing them on the handicap to win by at least two clear goals looks a solid play in the return game.

Everton's only away win came at bottom club Southampton and they have taken one point from seven trips to top-eight sides, scoring twice and conceding 14 goals.

Right-back Nathan Patterson has played only 140 minutes of Premier League football in 2023 and any rustiness could be exposed by twinkle-toed Brighton winger Kaoru Mitoma. Patterson, booked in three of his last seven starts, is worth backing to pick up a card.

Key stat

Everton have conceded at least twice in ten of their last 12 away matches

Probable teams

Brighton (4-2-3-1): Steele; Caicedo, Dunk, Colwill, Estupinan; Gilmour, Mac Allister; March, Enciso, Mitoma; Welbeck

Subs: Undav, Webster, Buonanotte, Van Hecke, Ayari, Gross, Ferguson

Everton (4-3-3): Pickford; Patterson, Keane, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Doucoure, Gueye, Garner; Iwobi, Calvert-Lewin, McNeil

Subs: Mina, Coady, Onana, Maupay, Davies, Gray, Simms

Inside info

Brighton

Penalty taker Alexis Mac Allister

Assist ace Solly March

Set-piece aerial threat Lewis Dunk

Card magnet Moises Caicedo

Everton

Penalty taker Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Assist ace Alex Iwobi

Set-piece aerial threat Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Card magnet James Tarkowski

