Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Premier League

Brighton v Crystal Palace predictions: Soaring Seagulls can boost hopes of a lofty finish

Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Brighton v Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Wednesday

Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi
Brighton head coach Roberto De ZerbiCredit: Alessandro Sabattini

When to bet on Brighton v Crystal Palace

Kick-off 7.30pm

Best bet

Brighton and under 3.5 goals
1pt 11-10 BoyleSports, Coral, Ladbrokes

Brighton v Crystal Palace odds

Brighton 4-9
Crystal Palace 7-1
Draw 17-5

Odds correct at time of publish

Betting offers

  • Paddy Power are giving away free bets to new and existing customers and all you need is an account. Sign up here
  • Sky Bet are offering new customers multiple free bets when they sign up. Click here for free bets, money-back specials and BuildABet free bets
  • Betfair have lots of offers and money back offers. Sign up for a new account here
  • To get free bets from Ladbrokes today, simply sign up to a new account here
  • Don't have a Coral account? They have an offer for new customers here
  • New William Hill customers can claim free bets and benefit from their daily offers including Scratch Of The Day by clicking here

Brighton v Crystal Palace team news

Brighton
Jakub Moder (knee) and Adam Lallana (thigh) are unavailable and Tariq Lamptey (knee) and Adam Webster (thigh) are doubts.

Crystal Palace
Cheick Doucoure returns from suspension but Sam Johnstone (calf) and Nathan Ferguson (Achilles) are ruled out and Will Hughes (illness) is a doubt.

Brighton v Crystal Palace predictions

Several clubs are involved in the top-four race, including seventh-placed Brighton, who can boost their chances with a victory over bitter rivals Crystal Palace on the south coast.

Roberto De Zerbi's side are playing some slick football and could make some headway in the next few weeks because all of their next three league fixtures are on home soil.

Making the most of home advantage has not always been simple for the Seagulls, but there have been positive signs in 2023 with nine points taken from four Amex encounters.

While Brighton hope to set the scene for a European adventure, Palace face a scrap for survival.

Patrick Vieira's side have spent much of the season in mid-table but they have not won since the turn of the year and are just three points above the drop zone.

There is an urgent need to stop the rot but Palace face tough fixtures at Brighton and Arsenal this week and are likely to start off with a defeat.

Key stat

Crystal Palace have not won any of their last 11 matches

Probable teams

Brighton (4-2-3-1): Steele; Veltman, Webster, Dunk, Estupinan; Gross, Caicedo; March, Mac Allister, Mitoma; Ferguson.
Subs: Sanchez, Van Hecke, Welbeck, Colwill, Sarmiento, Encisco, Undav, Ayari, Buonanotte.

Crystal Palace (4-3-3): Guaita; Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Sambi Lokonga, Doucoure, Schlupp; Olise, Zaha, Ayew.
Subs: Whitworth, Ward, Ahamada, Eze, Edouard, Tomkins, Milivojevic, Richards, Mateta.

Inside info

Brighton

Penalty taker Alexis Mac Allister
Assist ace Solly March
Set-piece aerial threat Lewis Dunk
Card magnet Moises Caicedo

Crystal Palace

Penalty taker Wilfried Zaha
Assist ace Michael Olise
Set-piece aerial threat Joachim Andersen
Card magnet Cheick Doucoure

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

author image
Dan ChildsRacing Post Sport
Published on 14 March 2023Last updated 13:02, 14 March 2023
icon
more inPremier League
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inPremier League