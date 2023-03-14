Brighton v Crystal Palace predictions: Soaring Seagulls can boost hopes of a lofty finish
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Brighton v Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Wednesday
When to bet on Brighton v Crystal Palace
Kick-off 7.30pm
Best bet
Brighton and under 3.5 goals
1pt 11-10 BoyleSports, Coral, Ladbrokes
Brighton v Crystal Palace odds
Brighton 4-9
Crystal Palace 7-1
Draw 17-5
Odds correct at time of publish
Brighton v Crystal Palace team news
Brighton
Jakub Moder (knee) and Adam Lallana (thigh) are unavailable and Tariq Lamptey (knee) and Adam Webster (thigh) are doubts.
Crystal Palace
Cheick Doucoure returns from suspension but Sam Johnstone (calf) and Nathan Ferguson (Achilles) are ruled out and Will Hughes (illness) is a doubt.
Brighton v Crystal Palace predictions
Several clubs are involved in the top-four race, including seventh-placed Brighton, who can boost their chances with a victory over bitter rivals Crystal Palace on the south coast.
Roberto De Zerbi's side are playing some slick football and could make some headway in the next few weeks because all of their next three league fixtures are on home soil.
Making the most of home advantage has not always been simple for the Seagulls, but there have been positive signs in 2023 with nine points taken from four Amex encounters.
While Brighton hope to set the scene for a European adventure, Palace face a scrap for survival.
Patrick Vieira's side have spent much of the season in mid-table but they have not won since the turn of the year and are just three points above the drop zone.
There is an urgent need to stop the rot but Palace face tough fixtures at Brighton and Arsenal this week and are likely to start off with a defeat.
Key stat
Crystal Palace have not won any of their last 11 matches
Probable teams
Brighton (4-2-3-1): Steele; Veltman, Webster, Dunk, Estupinan; Gross, Caicedo; March, Mac Allister, Mitoma; Ferguson.
Subs: Sanchez, Van Hecke, Welbeck, Colwill, Sarmiento, Encisco, Undav, Ayari, Buonanotte.
Crystal Palace (4-3-3): Guaita; Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Sambi Lokonga, Doucoure, Schlupp; Olise, Zaha, Ayew.
Subs: Whitworth, Ward, Ahamada, Eze, Edouard, Tomkins, Milivojevic, Richards, Mateta.
Inside info
Brighton
Penalty taker Alexis Mac Allister
Assist ace Solly March
Set-piece aerial threat Lewis Dunk
Card magnet Moises Caicedo
Crystal Palace
Penalty taker Wilfried Zaha
Assist ace Michael Olise
Set-piece aerial threat Joachim Andersen
Card magnet Cheick Doucoure
