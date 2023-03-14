Brighton v Crystal Palace predictions: Soaring Seagulls can boost hopes of a lofty finish

When to bet on Brighton v Crystal Palace

Kick-off 7.30pm

Best bet

Brighton and under 3.5 goals

1pt 11-10 BoyleSports, Coral, Ladbrokes

Brighton v Crystal Palace odds

Brighton 4-9

Crystal Palace 7-1

Draw 17-5

Brighton v Crystal Palace team news

Brighton

Jakub Moder (knee) and Adam Lallana (thigh) are unavailable and Tariq Lamptey (knee) and Adam Webster (thigh) are doubts.

Crystal Palace

Cheick Doucoure returns from suspension but Sam Johnstone (calf) and Nathan Ferguson (Achilles) are ruled out and Will Hughes (illness) is a doubt.

Brighton v Crystal Palace predictions

Several clubs are involved in the top-four race, including seventh-placed Brighton, who can boost their chances with a victory over bitter rivals Crystal Palace on the south coast.

Roberto De Zerbi's side are playing some slick football and could make some headway in the next few weeks because all of their next three league fixtures are on home soil.

Making the most of home advantage has not always been simple for the Seagulls, but there have been positive signs in 2023 with nine points taken from four Amex encounters.

While Brighton hope to set the scene for a European adventure, Palace face a scrap for survival.

Patrick Vieira's side have spent much of the season in mid-table but they have not won since the turn of the year and are just three points above the drop zone.

There is an urgent need to stop the rot but Palace face tough fixtures at Brighton and Arsenal this week and are likely to start off with a defeat.

Key stat

Crystal Palace have not won any of their last 11 matches

Probable teams

Brighton (4-2-3-1): Steele; Veltman, Webster, Dunk, Estupinan; Gross, Caicedo; March, Mac Allister, Mitoma; Ferguson.

Subs: Sanchez, Van Hecke, Welbeck, Colwill, Sarmiento, Encisco, Undav, Ayari, Buonanotte.

Crystal Palace (4-3-3): Guaita; Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Sambi Lokonga, Doucoure, Schlupp; Olise, Zaha, Ayew.

Subs: Whitworth, Ward, Ahamada, Eze, Edouard, Tomkins, Milivojevic, Richards, Mateta.

Inside info

Brighton

Penalty taker Alexis Mac Allister

Assist ace Solly March

Set-piece aerial threat Lewis Dunk

Card magnet Moises Caicedo

Crystal Palace

Penalty taker Wilfried Zaha

Assist ace Michael Olise

Set-piece aerial threat Joachim Andersen

Card magnet Cheick Doucoure

