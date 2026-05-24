Brighton vs Manchester United predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

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Brighton vs Manchester United kick-off, date & TV info

Date Sunday, May 24

Kick-off 4pm

Venue The Amex, Brighton

Competition Premier League

TV Sky Sports Tennis

Michael Carrick was confirmed as Manchester United's new permanent head coach on a two-year contract on Tuesday, after guiding the side to a third-place finish in the Premier League.

They head to Brighton, who still have a chance of securing European football for 2026-27.

Brighton vs Manchester United betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Bruno Fernandes to register an assist

2pts 15-8 Coral, Ladbrokes

Brighton vs Manchester United preview

It will be a tale of two narratives when Brighton host Manchester United.

The Seagulls will qualify for Europe with a victory, although which competition depends on results elsewhere, while United captain Bruno Fernandes can become the first player to provide 21 assists in a single Premier League season.

Fernandes equalled the record shared by Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne in last Sunday's 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest, a result that secured third place.

The Portuguese passed up shooting chances before laying on Bryan Mbeumo's goal, and clearly has eyes on eclipsing the previous benchmark.

He already has an assist against Brighton, but in January's 2-1 FA Cup defeat, while United won the reverse fixture 4-2 in October.

Brighton had 19 shots and an expected-goals (xG) figure of 3.06 in last weekend's 1-0 stoppage time defeat at Leeds, but are generally excellent at home, where they have won four of their last five, the sole blip being a 1-0 reverse to champions Arsenal.

Michael Carrick has confirmed Casemiro won't play so United will be open in midfield.

Both sides have scored in the last four head-to-heads and that adds to Fernandes' chances of getting his record-breaking assist.

Brighton vs Manchester United Bet Builder

Both Teams to Score

Manuel Ugarte to be Shown a Card

Danny Welbeck to score

Pays out at 9-1 with Paddy Power

Key stat for Brighton vs Manchester United

♦ Bruno Fernandes needs one more assist to set a new Premier League record for a single season.

Brighton vs Manchester United betting odds

Sign up with Sky Bet to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:

Market Odds Brighton 5-6 Manchester United 13-5 Draw 3-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Brighton vs Manchester United team news and predicted line-ups

Brighton

Mats Wieffer is available again but Kaoru Mitoma is sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Verbruggen; Veltman, Van Hecke, Dunk, Kadioglu; Baleba, Gross; Minteh, Hinshelwood, De Cuyper; Welbeck.

Manchester United

Michael Carrick has confirmed Casemiro won't feature. Matthijs de Ligt is out with a long-term back issue and Benjamin Sesko faces a late test on his shin injury.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Lammens; Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw; Ugarte, Mainoo; Diallo, Fernandes, Cunha; Mbeumo.

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FAQs

When is Brighton vs Manchester United in the Premier League?

Brighton vs Manchester United takes place on Sunday, May 24 and kicks off at 4pm BST.

Where is Brighton vs Manchester United being played?

The venue for the game is the Amex, Falmer.

Where can I watch Brighton vs Manchester United ?

Sky Sports Tennis is showing the game live in the UK.

What is the match betting for Brighton vs Manchester United ?

Manchester United are 5-6 to win, Man Utd are 13-5 favourites and the draw is 3-1 with Sky Bet.

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