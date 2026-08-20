Brentford vs Tottenham predictions, 11-2 Bet Builder tip, team news and odds

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Brentford vs Tottenham kick-off, date & TV info

Date Saturday, August 22

Kick-off 5.30pm

Venue Brentford Community Stadium

Competition Premier League

TV Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Premier League

Brentford succumbed to the pressure late on last season in their pursuit of a first European qualification campaign while Roberto De Zerbi was the saviour for out-of-sorts Tottenham as he guided them to Premier League survival.

The London rivals start afresh this season and, while better will be expected from Spurs after a summer overhaul, they are still light on numbers and this looks a tricky starting point against a Brentford side who have turned their home ground into a fortress.

Bet Builder Brentford vs Tottenham Saturday, August 22, 5.30pm Under 2.5 Goals Total Goals Igor Thiago: 2+ Fouls Committed Player Fouls Committed Michael Kayode: 1+ Fouls Won Player To Be Fouled £10 returns ≈ £65 Bet Here Claim £30 Free Bets Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required. #ad

Brentford vs Tottenham betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Brentford draw no bet

2pts 4-5 BoyleSports

Best player bet

Igor Thiago to commit two or more fouls

10-11 bet365

Brentford vs Tottenham preview

Brentford and Tottenham had mixed fortunes in the Premier League last season but Spurs' blushes were spared on the final day of the campaign as a 1-0 win over Everton spared them the embarrassment of a shock relegation.

Roberto De Zerbi's arrival in March triggered an upturn in form for Tottenham and they collected 11 points from their final six games to fend off West Ham's mini-revival.

Brentford had been widely regarded as one of those at risk of relegation at the start of the season but those predictions soon proved way wide off the mark and they were ultimately unfortunate not to be celebrating a European campaign.

The Bees finished ninth, outside the European qualification spots on only goal difference, after a 1-1 draw at Liverpool on the last day was not enough to catch Brighton or Sunderland.

It will be a tough blow to take for Brentford as they won just one of their final ten top-flight games to miss out on a spot in Europe for the first time and they have every right to be ambitious again under Keith Andrews.

Tottenham have been aggressive in the transfer window. Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes should provide more control in midfield while Jan Paul van Hecke, Marcos Senesi and Andrew Robertson should in time steady a defence which had become leaky.

However, there is still plenty of reinforcement needed in forward areas, not helped by starting the season with Xavi Simons, Wilson Odobert and Dejan Kulusevski long-term absentees, while Mohammed Kudus has not played since January.

Dominic Solanke has been used sparingly in pre-season having missed the relegation run-in due to a hamstring problem, so there looks to be a lack of attacking quality at De Zerbi’s disposal.

Brentford don’t have the same concern. Last season’s 22-goal striker Igor Thiago is ably supported by widemen Dango Ouattara and Kevin Schade and big things are expected of club-record signing Mamadou Sangare, who helped Lens finish second in Ligue 1 last term.

Jordan Henderson has moved to Chelsea but otherwise things are settled at Brentford and they have potential to be even stronger than last season with Jaidon Anthony and Callum Wilson also bolstering competition in attack.

A tight game is in store but Brentford may have a bigger goal threat right now and last season they lost only three of their 19 home league games, two of which were against Arsenal and Manchester City.

Thiago likes to throw his weight about

Thiago was known for his goalscoring exploits in the Premier League last season but he also committed more fouls than any other player, making 73 in his 38 appearances and is averaging 1.67 fouls per game in the English top flight.

The Brazilian international likes to put his physical frame about and is a tireless worker, but it often results in him conceding free-kicks.

He will be keen to impress in the first home game but he was booked seven times last season.

Brentford vs Tottenham Bet Builder

Under 2.5 goals

The last three Premier League meetings between these London rivals have gone under 2.5 goals and they played out a drab goalless draw at Brentford on New Year's Day. Tottenham look to be lacking quality in forward areas due to injuries and defences may dominate in this capital clash.

Igor Thiago to commit two or more fouls

Brentford's Brazilian forward is a serious goal threat but he is also a regular foul contributor, having committed 73 fouls in his 38 Premier League appearances last season.

Michael Kayode to win one or more fouls

The Bees right-back won 50 fouls in 37 Premier League appearances last season, averaging 1.4 fouls won per 90 minutes, and he suffered five fouls in his two meetings with Spurs.

Pays out at 11-2 with bet365

Key stats for Brentford vs Tottenham

♦ Brentford lost just three of their 19 home league games last season

♦ The last three Premier League meetings have featured two or fewer goals

♦ Spurs have won just two of their last ten away league matches

♦ Both teams have scored in only four of Brentford's last ten home league fixtures

Brentford vs Tottenham betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on this match

Market Odds Brentford 29-20 Tottenham 7-4 Draw 13-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

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Brentford vs Tottenham team news and predicted line-ups

Brentford

Sepp van den Berg, Antoni Milambo and Benjamin Frederick are out, otherwise the Bees have a clear bill of health.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Kelleher; Kayode, Ajer, Collins, Lewis-Potter; Sangare, Janelt; Ouattara, Jensen, Schade; Thiago.

Subs: Hickey, Pinnock, Schuster, Henry, Damsgaard, Yarmolyuk, Anthony, Wilson.

Tottenham

Xavi Simons, Wilson Odobert and Dejan Kulusevski are long-term absentees and Mohammed Kudus and Dominic Solanke may be slowly worked up to speed. Mateus Fernandes and James Maddison have been training and should feature, but Destiny Udogie and Micky van de Ven are doubts.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Kinsky; Gray, Van Hecke, Senesi, Robertson; Fernandes, Tonali; Moore, Gallagher, Tel; Richarlison.

Subs: Danso, Davies, Donley, Bergvall, Maddison, Sarr, Bentancur, Solanke.

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FAQs

When is Brentford vs Tottenham in the Premier League?

Brentford vs Tottenham takes place on Saturday, August 22 and kicks off at 5.30pm.

Where is Brentford vs Tottenham being played?

The venue for the game is Brentford Community Stadium, London.

Where can I watch Brentford vs Tottenham?

Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Football are showing the game live in the UK.

What is the match betting for Brentford vs Tottenham?

Brentford are 29-20 to win, Tottenham are a 7-4 chance and the draw is 13-5 with bet365.

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