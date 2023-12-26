Brentford v Wolves predictions, betting odds and bet builder tips: Wanderers may enjoy successful trip
Free expert football tips, best bets and predictions for Brentford v Wolves in the Premier League on Wednesday
Where to watch Brentford v Wolves
Amazon Prime Video, 7.30pm Wednesday
Best bet
Wolves
1pt 16-5 bet365
Brentford v Wolves odds
Brentford 19-20
Wolves 16-5
Draw 5-2
Odds correct at time of publishing
Brentford v Wolves team news
Brentford
The Bees are missing the suspended Ben Mee and Frank Onyeka while Rico Henry, Aaron Hickey, Kevin Schade, Bryan Mbeumo, Kristoffer Ajer and Josh Dasilva are injured. Striker Ivan Toney is banned until January 16.
Wolves
Centre-back Craig Dawson came off against Chelsea but should be fit. Pedro Neto is likely to return and Jean-Ricner Bellegarde will be assessed. Joe Hodge and Jonny will not feature.
Brentford v Wolves predictions
A ten-day break is a rare luxury for Premier League clubs at this time of year and Brentford should be feeling considerably fresher than Wednesday's visitors Wolves.
The Bees' pre-Christmas fixture was postponed due to Manchester City's involvement in the Club World Cup while Wolves were in action at Molineux on Christmas Eve.
Gary O'Neil's men had to survive 13 minutes of injury-time to seal a 2-1 win over Chelsea but, despite the quick turnaround, they look a big price to take three points at Brentford.
The Bees are likely to be without ten senior players, including suspended centre-back Ben Mee and injured top goalscorer Bryan Mbeumo, while star striker Ivan Toney is unavailable until mid-January.
Wolves welcomed back goalkeeper Jose Sa on Sunday and ace winger Pedro Neto, who claimed seven assists in his first ten appearances this term, could return at the Community Stadium.
In Neto's absence, Hee-chan Hwang, Pablo Sarabia and Matheus Cunha have provided an unexpectedly keen edge to the Wolves attack and depleted hosts Brentford lack that kind of creative inspiration.
They have lost five of their last six league matches including a 1-0 defeat at struggling Sheffield United on December 9. Two of Brentford's three home wins have come against relegation-threatened Luton and Burnley but Wolves look significantly stronger opponents.
Wanderers' away performances have been better than the bare results suggest. Five of their six defeats were by a one-goal margin and, having won at Bournemouth and Everton, they are capable of claiming a third road victory of the season.
Key stat
Brentford have lost five of their last six Premier League matches
Probable teams
Brentford (3-5-2): Flekken; Jorgensen, Pinnock, Collins; Roerslev, Jensen, Norgaard, Janelt, Ghoddos; Maupay, Wissa
Subs: Lewis-Potter, Baptiste, Olakigbe, Yarmoliuk, Goode, Peart-Harris, Damsgaard
Wolves (3-4-3): Sa; Kilman, Dawson, T Gomes; Semedo, J Gomes, Lemina, H Bueno; Sarabia, Cunha, Hwang
Subs: Ait-Nouri, Bellegarde, Neto, S Bueno, Doherty, Doyle, Kalajdzic
Inside info
Brentford
Star man Ethan Pinnock
Top scorer Yoane Wissa
Penalty taker Neal Maupay
Card magnet Christian Norgaard
Assist ace Neal Maupay
Set-piece aerial threat Ethan Pinnock
Wolves
Star man Hee-chan Hwang
Top scorer Hee-chan Hwang
Penalty taker Hee-chan Hwang
Card magnet Craig Dawson
Assist ace Pablo Sarabia
Set-piece aerial threat Craig Dawson
Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
Published on 26 December 2023inPremier League
Last updated 15:05, 26 December 2023
- Premier League Boxing Day betting offer: Get £30 in free bets from Unibet this Christmas + £10 Casino Bonus
- Premier League predictions and football betting tips for Boxing Day's 12.30pm & 3pm kick-offs
- Burnley v Liverpool predictions, odds and betting tips
- Man Utd v Aston Villa predictions, odds and betting tips
- Premier League Football Amazon Prime Christmas 2024 schedule, where to watch + £40 in free bets from Paddy Power
- Premier League Boxing Day betting offer: Get £30 in free bets from Unibet this Christmas + £10 Casino Bonus
- Premier League predictions and football betting tips for Boxing Day's 12.30pm & 3pm kick-offs
- Burnley v Liverpool predictions, odds and betting tips
- Man Utd v Aston Villa predictions, odds and betting tips
- Premier League Football Amazon Prime Christmas 2024 schedule, where to watch + £40 in free bets from Paddy Power