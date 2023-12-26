Brentford v Wolves predictions, betting odds and bet builder tips: Wanderers may enjoy successful trip

Where to watch Brentford v Wolves

Brentford v Wolves team news

Brentford

The Bees are missing the suspended Ben Mee and Frank Onyeka while Rico Henry, Aaron Hickey, Kevin Schade, Bryan Mbeumo, Kristoffer Ajer and Josh Dasilva are injured. Striker Ivan Toney is banned until January 16.

Wolves

Centre-back Craig Dawson came off against Chelsea but should be fit. Pedro Neto is likely to return and Jean-Ricner Bellegarde will be assessed. Joe Hodge and Jonny will not feature.

Brentford v Wolves predictions

A ten-day break is a rare luxury for Premier League clubs at this time of year and Brentford should be feeling considerably fresher than Wednesday's visitors Wolves.

The Bees' pre-Christmas fixture was postponed due to Manchester City's involvement in the Club World Cup while Wolves were in action at Molineux on Christmas Eve.

Gary O'Neil's men had to survive 13 minutes of injury-time to seal a 2-1 win over Chelsea but, despite the quick turnaround, they look a big price to take three points at Brentford.

The Bees are likely to be without ten senior players, including suspended centre-back Ben Mee and injured top goalscorer Bryan Mbeumo, while star striker Ivan Toney is unavailable until mid-January.

Wolves welcomed back goalkeeper Jose Sa on Sunday and ace winger Pedro Neto, who claimed seven assists in his first ten appearances this term, could return at the Community Stadium.

In Neto's absence, Hee-chan Hwang, Pablo Sarabia and Matheus Cunha have provided an unexpectedly keen edge to the Wolves attack and depleted hosts Brentford lack that kind of creative inspiration.

They have lost five of their last six league matches including a 1-0 defeat at struggling Sheffield United on December 9. Two of Brentford's three home wins have come against relegation-threatened Luton and Burnley but Wolves look significantly stronger opponents.

Wanderers' away performances have been better than the bare results suggest. Five of their six defeats were by a one-goal margin and, having won at Bournemouth and Everton, they are capable of claiming a third road victory of the season.

Key stat

Brentford have lost five of their last six Premier League matches

Probable teams

Brentford (3-5-2): Flekken; Jorgensen, Pinnock, Collins; Roerslev, Jensen, Norgaard, Janelt, Ghoddos; Maupay, Wissa

Subs: Lewis-Potter, Baptiste, Olakigbe, Yarmoliuk, Goode, Peart-Harris, Damsgaard

Wolves (3-4-3): Sa; Kilman, Dawson, T Gomes; Semedo, J Gomes, Lemina, H Bueno; Sarabia, Cunha, Hwang

Subs: Ait-Nouri, Bellegarde, Neto, S Bueno, Doherty, Doyle, Kalajdzic

Inside info

Brentford

Star man Ethan Pinnock

Top scorer Yoane Wissa

Penalty taker Neal Maupay

Card magnet Christian Norgaard

Assist ace Neal Maupay

Set-piece aerial threat Ethan Pinnock

Wolves

Star man Hee-chan Hwang

Top scorer Hee-chan Hwang

Penalty taker Hee-chan Hwang

Card magnet Craig Dawson

Assist ace Pablo Sarabia

Set-piece aerial threat Craig Dawson

