Brentford v West Ham predictions and odds: Hammers may have one eye on European adventure

Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Brentford v West Ham at the Gtech Community Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday

Bryan Mbeumo and the rest of Brentford's frontline could cause issues for West Ham
Bryan Mbeumo and the rest of Brentford's frontline could cause issues for West HamCredit: Visionhaus

When to bet on Brentford v West Ham 

Sunday 2pm

Best bet

Brentford
2pts Evs general

Brentford v West Ham odds

Brentford Evs
West Ham 27-10
Draw 11-4

Brentford v West Ham team news

Brentford
Pontus Jansson, Keane Lewis-Potter, Christian Norgaard and Thomas Strakosha are out.

West Ham
Gianluca Scamacca and Vladimir Coufal are sidelined, while Angelo Ogbonna and Michail Antonio face fitness tests.

Brentford v West Ham predictions

West Ham picked up a hard-fought 2-1 win over AZ Alkmaar in the Europa Conference League semi-final on Thursday and may have more than one eye on the second leg of that clash when they visit Brentford.

The Hammers have also struggled on the road this season, taking 12 points from a possible 51 away from the London Stadium.

By contrast, Brentford have been rock-solid on home soil, losing just twice to Newcastle and Arsenal, and they should be able to get the better of a West Ham side who are all but safe and have an opportunity in midweek to move a step closer to winning their first major European trophy since 1965.

Thomas Frank’s men have won two of their last three and were 2-0 winners when these two met in the reverse fixture. They can get the better of their opponents once more. 

Key stat

West Ham have lost 11 of their 17 away games this season

Probable teams

Brentford (4-3-3): Raya; Hickey, Pinnock, Mee, Henry; Dasilva, Janelt, Jensen; Mbeumo, Toney, Schade

West Ham (4-2-3-1): Fabianski; Johnson, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson; Rice, Soucek; Bowen, Lanzini, Fornals; Ings

Inside info

Brentford

Penalty taker Ivan Toney
Assist ace Bryan Mbeumo
Set-piece aerial threat Ben Mee
Card magnet Ivan Toney

West Ham

Penalty taker Jarrod Bowen
Assist ace Jarrod Bowen
Set-piece aerial threat Kurt Zouma
Card magnet Declan Rice

Joe Casey
Published on 13 May 2023
