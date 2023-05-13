Brentford v West Ham predictions and odds: Hammers may have one eye on European adventure

When to bet on Brentford v West Ham

Sunday 2pm

Best bet

Brentford

2pts Evs general

Brentford v West Ham odds

Brentford Evs

West Ham 27-10

Draw 11-4

Odds correct at time of publishing

Brentford v West Ham team news

Brentford

Pontus Jansson, Keane Lewis-Potter, Christian Norgaard and Thomas Strakosha are out.

West Ham

Gianluca Scamacca and Vladimir Coufal are sidelined, while Angelo Ogbonna and Michail Antonio face fitness tests.

Brentford v West Ham predictions

West Ham picked up a hard-fought 2-1 win over AZ Alkmaar in the Europa Conference League semi-final on Thursday and may have more than one eye on the second leg of that clash when they visit Brentford.

The Hammers have also struggled on the road this season, taking 12 points from a possible 51 away from the London Stadium.

By contrast, Brentford have been rock-solid on home soil, losing just twice to Newcastle and Arsenal, and they should be able to get the better of a West Ham side who are all but safe and have an opportunity in midweek to move a step closer to winning their first major European trophy since 1965.

Thomas Frank’s men have won two of their last three and were 2-0 winners when these two met in the reverse fixture. They can get the better of their opponents once more.

Key stat

West Ham have lost 11 of their 17 away games this season

Probable teams

Brentford (4-3-3): Raya; Hickey, Pinnock, Mee, Henry; Dasilva, Janelt, Jensen; Mbeumo, Toney, Schade

West Ham (4-2-3-1): Fabianski; Johnson, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson; Rice, Soucek; Bowen, Lanzini, Fornals; Ings

Inside info

Brentford

Penalty taker Ivan Toney

Assist ace Bryan Mbeumo

Set-piece aerial threat Ben Mee

Card magnet Ivan Toney

West Ham

Penalty taker Jarrod Bowen

Assist ace Jarrod Bowen

Set-piece aerial threat Kurt Zouma

Card magnet Declan Rice

