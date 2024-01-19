Brentford v Nottingham Forest predictions, odds and betting tips: Bees could be frustrated despite Toney return

Betfair are offering £50 in free bet builder bets when you bet on Brentford v Nottingham Forest. You can grab your free bets here .

Where to watch Brentford v Nottingham Forest

You can watch Brentford v Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Saturday January 20, live on Sky Sports Premier League & Main Event at 5.30pm

Match prediction & best bet

Draw

1pt 27-10 Hills

Brentford v Nottingham Forest odds

Brentford 10-11

Nottingham Forest 31-10

Draw 27-10

Odds correct at time of publishing

Brentford v Nottingham Forest team news

Brentford

Ivan Toney should start after returning from an eight-month ban and Tottenham loanee Sergio Reguilon could make his debut. Yoane Wissa, Frank Onyeka and Saman Ghoddos are on international duty and Christian Norgaard, Rico Henry, Kevin Schade, Bryan Mbeumo and Aaron Hickey are injured.

Nottingham Forest

The visitors are missing the injured Morgan Gibbs-White, Felipe, Taiwo Awoniyi, Anthony Elanga and Divock Origi. Serge Aurier, Ola Aina, Ibrahim Sangare, Willy Boly, Moussa Niakhite and Cheikhou Kouyate are all away at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Brentford v Nottingham Forest predictions

Brentford striker Ivan Toney is available after completing an eight-month ban for breaches of the FA's betting rules and his return to action does not come a moment too soon for the Bees.

Manager Thomas Frank gave a bullish press conference on Friday, confirming that Toney will captain Brentford against Nottingham Forest at the Community Stadium and claiming the 27-year-old is "the second-best striker" in the Premier League.

Frank certainly needs his star man to hit the ground running as Brentford have lost seven of their last eight league games. Bryan Mbeumo, their top scorer this season in Toney's absence, is injured while Yoane Wissa is at the Africa Cup of Nations and the Bees were knocked out of the FA Cup on Tuesday, losing 3-2 at Wolves after extra-time.

The hype over Toney's return means visitors Nottingham Forest have been flying under the radar in the build-up to this fixture.

Like Brentford, Forest were involved in a thrilling midweek cup replay and they made it through to the fourth round as a 110th-minute goal from Chris Wood gave them a 3-2 win at Blackpool.

This is Forest's first league fixture of the new year but they finished 2023 in style, winning 3-1 at Newcastle thanks to a Wood hat-trick before beating Manchester United 2-1 at the City Ground.

Those successes provided early vindication of the club's decision to replace Steve Cooper with Nuno Espirito Santo just before Christmas although the new boss is hampered by the absences of injured forwards Morgan Gibbs-White, Anthony Elanga and Taiwo Awoniyi this weekend.

Forest's squad is further stretched by the fact that six of their players are involved in the Africa Cup of Nations and their surprise victory at Newcastle was only their third away win since returning to the Premier League for the 2022-23 season.

However, there has been a significant new-manager bounce for Nuno's Tricky Trees and Brentford's dismal recent form means they are hard to trust as short-priced favourites.

Toney's presence up front is undoubtedly a major boost to the Bees' chances of avoiding relegation. Only Erling Haaland and Harry Kane scored more top-flight goals than the Brentford star last season and Frank has been impressed by the commitment and sharpness shown by Toney in training.

The Bees lost 3-1 to out-of-form Crystal Palace in their last league fixture and went down 1-0 at bottom club Sheffield United last month, so the draw looks the most appealing bet in a trappy heat.

Key stat

Nottingham Forest have won only three of their 29 away games since returning to the Premier League

Probable teams

Brentford (3-5-2): Flekken; Collins, Pinnock, Mee; Roerslev, Janelt, Jensen, Baptiste, Reguilon; Toney, Maupay

Subs: Ajer, Yarmoliuk, Lewis-Potter, Damsgaard, Dasilva, Jorgensen, Brierley

Nottingham Forest (4-2-3-1): Turner; Montiel, Omobamidele, Worrall, Toffolo; Danilo, Mangala; Yates, Dominguez, Hudson-Odoi; Wood

Subs: Murillo, Williams, Tavares, McKenna, Aguilera, Osong, McDonnell

Inside info

Brentford

Star man Ivan Toney

Top scorer Mathias Jensen

Penalty taker Ivan Toney

Card magnet Ivan Toney

Assist ace Neal Maupay

Set-piece aerial threat Ben Mee

Nottingham Forest

Star man Chris Wood

Top scorer Chris Wood

Penalty taker Chris Wood

Card magnet Orel Mangala

Assist ace Harry Toffolo

Set-piece aerial threat Chris Wood

Brentford v Nottingham Forest b et builder predictions

Both teams to score

Seven of Brentford's last eight matches featured goals at both ends, as did Nottingham Forest's last five games

Ivan Toney to be shown a card

The Brentford striker will surely be rusty after eight months on the sidelines and he was booked 17 times in 65 league starts in 2021-22 and 2022-23

Nottingham Forest or draw double chance

Forest have beaten Newcastle and Manchester United in their last two league games while Brentford have won only one of their last ten matches

Pays out at 9-1 with bet365

