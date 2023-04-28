Brentford v Nottingham Forest predictions and odds: Bees midfielder could punish Tricky Trees
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Brentford v Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Saturday
When to bet on Brentford v Nottingham Forest
3pm Saturday
Best bet
Mathias Jensen to be first goalscorer
1pt each-way 16-1 bet365
Brentford v Nottingham Forest odds
Brentford 4-6
Nottingham Forest 9-2
Draw 14-5
Odds correct at time of publishing
Brentford v Nottingham Forest team news
Brentford
Pontus Jansson, Christian Norgaard, Keane Lewis-Potter and Thomas Strakosha are injured. Kristoffer Ajer will be assessed.
Nottingham Forest
Neco Williams has joined Forest's lengthy injury list. Gustavo Scarpa, Moussa Niakhate and Taiwo Awoniyi are doubts but Steve Cooper says Jonjo Shelvey is available after being left out of the squad against Liverpool and Brighton with a knock.
Brentford v Nottingham Forest predictions
Nottingham Forest claimed a valuable 3-1 home win over Brighton at the City Ground on Wednesday although bookmakers do not expect them to follow up that success at Brentford.
Forest's home form has given them a chance of survival but they have lost their last six away matches and face a Brentford side buoyed by their 2-0 midweek win at Chelsea.
The Bees had gone six matches without a win before beating the Blues but they remain a decent side, particularly at home where only Arsenal and Newcastle have defeated them.
Three of Forest's last five away defeats have been goalless at half-time, including last weekend's 3-2 loss to Liverpool at Anfield, and Brentford have been slowly away in recent games so the draw-Brentford double result is worth considering.
At a bigger price, Bees midfielder Mathias Jensen is a tempting each-way bet to score first, having found the net in four of his last seven home league matches.
Key stat
Nottingham Forest have lost 12 of their 16 Premier League away matches
Probable teams
Brentford (4-3-3): Raya; Hickey, Pinnock, Mee, Henry; Dasilva, Onyeka, Jensen; Mbeumo, Toney, Schade
Nottingham Forest (4-3-2-1): Navas; Aurier, Felipe, Worrall, Lodi; Mangala, Kouyate, Danilo; Johnson, Gibbs-White; Awoniyi
Inside info
Brentford
Penalty taker Ivan Toney
Assist ace Bryan Mbeumo
Set-piece aerial threat Ben Mee
Card magnet Ivan Toney
Nottingham Forest
Penalty taker Brennan Johnson
Assist ace Morgan Gibbs-White
Set-piece aerial threat Joe Worrall
Card magnet Joe Worrall
