Premier League

Brentford v Nottingham Forest predictions and odds: Bees midfielder could punish Tricky Trees

Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Brentford v Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Saturday

Mathias Jensen (centre) is on a decent scoring run at home for Brentford
Mathias Jensen (centre) is on a decent scoring run at home for BrentfordCredit: Christian Kaspar-Bartke

When to bet on Brentford v Nottingham Forest

3pm Saturday

Best bet

Mathias Jensen to be first goalscorer
1pt each-way 16-1 bet365

Brentford v Nottingham Forest odds

Brentford 4-6
Nottingham Forest 9-2
Draw 14-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

T&C's apply18+begambleaware.org

Brentford v Nottingham Forest team news

Brentford 
Pontus Jansson, Christian Norgaard, Keane Lewis-Potter and Thomas Strakosha are injured. Kristoffer Ajer will be assessed.

Nottingham Forest
Neco Williams has joined Forest's lengthy injury list. Gustavo Scarpa, Moussa Niakhate and Taiwo Awoniyi are doubts but Steve Cooper says Jonjo Shelvey is available after being left out of the squad against Liverpool and Brighton with a knock.

Brentford v Nottingham Forest predictions

Nottingham Forest claimed a valuable 3-1 home win over Brighton at the City Ground on Wednesday although bookmakers do not expect them to follow up that success at Brentford.

Forest's home form has given them a chance of survival but they have lost their last six away matches and face a Brentford side buoyed by their 2-0 midweek win at Chelsea.

The Bees had gone six matches without a win before beating the Blues but they remain a decent side, particularly at home where only Arsenal and Newcastle have defeated them.

Three of Forest's last five away defeats have been goalless at half-time, including last weekend's 3-2 loss to Liverpool at Anfield, and Brentford have been slowly away in recent games so the draw-Brentford double result is worth considering.

At a bigger price, Bees midfielder Mathias Jensen is a tempting each-way bet to score first, having found the net in four of his last seven home league matches.

Key stat

Nottingham Forest have lost 12 of their 16 Premier League away matches

Probable teams

Brentford (4-3-3): Raya; Hickey, Pinnock, Mee, Henry; Dasilva, Onyeka, Jensen; Mbeumo, Toney, Schade

Nottingham Forest (4-3-2-1): Navas; Aurier, Felipe, Worrall, Lodi; Mangala, Kouyate, Danilo; Johnson, Gibbs-White; Awoniyi

Inside info

Brentford

Penalty taker Ivan Toney
Assist ace Bryan Mbeumo
Set-piece aerial threat Ben Mee
Card magnet Ivan Toney

Nottingham Forest

Penalty taker Brennan Johnson
Assist ace Morgan Gibbs-White
Set-piece aerial threat Joe Worrall
Card magnet Joe Worrall

James MiltonRacing Post Sport
Published on 28 April 2023Last updated 11:24, 28 April 2023
