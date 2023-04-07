Brentford v Newcastle predictions: Solid pair could be tough to separate in west London

When to bet on Brentford v Newcastle

Saturday 3pm

Best bet

Draw

1pt 12-5 general

Brentford v Newcastle odds

Brentford 27-10

Newcastle 21-20

Draw 12-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Brentford v Newcastle team news

Brentford

Keane Lewis-Potter and Kristoffer Ajer are sidelined for the Bees but Vitaly Janelt could be available again.

Newcastle

The Magpies are still without Emil Krafth and Miguel Almiron.

Brentford v Newcastle predictions

Newcastle eased to a 5-1 thrashing of West Ham in London on Wednesday night but they might have a tougher time of it in the capital when they visit Brentford on Saturday.

Although helped by a couple of defensive blunders from the Hammers, Newcastle sent out a statement of intent with their midweek win, which was their fourth on the spin in the Premier League.

They have tightened their grasp on the Champions League places and will be fancied by many to make it five wins in a row against out-of-form Brentford, who have managed one win in their last five games.

But punters should not forget how strong the Bees are at the Gtech Community Stadium - they have not lost there in the league since a 3-0 defeat to Arsenal in September.

Both of these sides are tough nuts to crack and the draw looks a value bet in West London.

Key stat

Brentford are unbeaten in their last ten home games in the Premier League, drawing five of those.

Probable teams

Brentford (4-3-3): Raya; Hickey, Pinnock, Mee, Henry; Jensen, Norgaard, Damsgaard; Mbeumo, Toney, Wissa.

Newcastle (4-3-3): Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Murphy, Isak, Saint-Maxim

Inside info

Brentford

Penalty taker Ivan Toney

Assist ace Mathias Jensen

Set-piece aerial threat Ben Mee

Card magnet Ivan Toney

Newcastle

Penalty taker Alexander Isak

Assist ace Kieran Trippier

Set-piece aerial threat Dan Burn

Card magnet Joelinton

Follow us on Twitter