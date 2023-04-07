Brentford v Newcastle predictions: Solid pair could be tough to separate in west London
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Brentford v Newcastle in the Premier League on Saturday
When to bet on Brentford v Newcastle
Saturday 3pm
Best bet
Draw
1pt 12-5 general
Brentford v Newcastle odds
Brentford 27-10
Newcastle 21-20
Draw 12-5
Odds correct at time of publishing
Brentford v Newcastle team news
Brentford
Keane Lewis-Potter and Kristoffer Ajer are sidelined for the Bees but Vitaly Janelt could be available again.
Newcastle
The Magpies are still without Emil Krafth and Miguel Almiron.
Brentford v Newcastle predictions
Newcastle eased to a 5-1 thrashing of West Ham in London on Wednesday night but they might have a tougher time of it in the capital when they visit Brentford on Saturday.
Although helped by a couple of defensive blunders from the Hammers, Newcastle sent out a statement of intent with their midweek win, which was their fourth on the spin in the Premier League.
They have tightened their grasp on the Champions League places and will be fancied by many to make it five wins in a row against out-of-form Brentford, who have managed one win in their last five games.
But punters should not forget how strong the Bees are at the Gtech Community Stadium - they have not lost there in the league since a 3-0 defeat to Arsenal in September.
Both of these sides are tough nuts to crack and the draw looks a value bet in West London.
Key stat
Brentford are unbeaten in their last ten home games in the Premier League, drawing five of those.
Probable teams
Brentford (4-3-3): Raya; Hickey, Pinnock, Mee, Henry; Jensen, Norgaard, Damsgaard; Mbeumo, Toney, Wissa.
Newcastle (4-3-3): Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Murphy, Isak, Saint-Maxim
Inside info
Brentford
Penalty taker Ivan Toney
Assist ace Mathias Jensen
Set-piece aerial threat Ben Mee
Card magnet Ivan Toney
Newcastle
Penalty taker Alexander Isak
Assist ace Kieran Trippier
Set-piece aerial threat Dan Burn
Card magnet Joelinton
