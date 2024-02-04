Brentford v Manchester City predictions, odds and betting tips: Champions fighting fit for Brentford trip
Free Premier League tips, best bets and predictions for Brentford v Manchester City.
Where to watch Brentford v Manchester City
You can watch Brentford v Manchester City in the Premier League at 8pm on Monday February 5, live on Sky Sports Premier League & Main Event
Match prediction & best bet
Manchester City to win & over 3.5 goals
2pts 21-10 Betfair, BoyleSports, Paddy Power
Brentford v Manchester City odds
Brentford 7-1
Manchester City 2-5
Draw 4-1
Odds correct at time of publishing
Brentford v Manchester City team news
Brentford
Tottenham loanee Sergio Reguilon should start after missing Wednesday's game against his parent club. Aaron Hickey, Rico Henry, Kevin Schade and Bryan Mbeumo are injured and Frank Onyeka, Yoane Wissa and Saman Ghoddos are on international duty.
Manchester City
Manuel Akanji's recovery from a knee injury means Pep Guardiola should have a fully-fit squad. Kyle Walker and Ruben Dias, rested against Burnley, should return in defence and Erling Haaland is fit to start up front.
Brentford v Manchester City predictions
The 2023-24 Premier League season has been marred by a rash of injuries across the division but champions Manchester City should be at full strength for their trip to Brentford.
Playmaker Kevin De Bruyne has made an impressive return to action after missing the first half of the campaign with a hamstring injury and striker Erling Haaland is in line for a first league start since December 6.
Haaland made a 19-minute substitute appearance in Wednesday's 3-1 home win over Burnley, when City's bench also featured Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Jack Grealish, Bernardo Silva and Mateo Kovacic.
That depth of talent is an ominous sign for the rivals hoping to deny City a sixth league title in seven seasons and it should also be a concern for Brentford's leaky defence.
The Bees beat Nottingham Forest 3-2 in their last home game, helped by a goal from star striker Ivan Toney on his return from an eight-month ban.
Toney and strike partner Neal Maupay were both on the scoresheet again at Tottenham on Wednesday but Spurs scored three times in an eight-minute spell early in the second half to set up a 3-2 win in a wide-open contest.
Brentford inflicted two of Manchester City's five league defeats last season, winning 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium thanks to a Toney brace before a 1-0 home win on the final day of term when the Citizens had already wrapped up the title.
This term's defensive problems suggest the Bees may struggle to complete a hat-trick of victories over the 2022-23 treble winners and backing City to win and over 3.5 goals looks the best bet at the Community Stadium.
Toney's return undoubtedly sharpens up the Brentford attack. Only Haaland and Harry Kane scored more goals than him in last season's Premier League and he could trouble a City defence who have kept only two clean sheets in their last 15 league matches – in October's 3-0 derby win at Manchester United and a 2-0 home victory over bottom club Sheffield United on December 30.
However, Brentford have lost eight of their last ten league matches and Tottenham's front four of Richarlison, James Maddison, Timo Werner and Dejan Kulusevski had 13 shots between them in the 3-2 win last time out.
The Bees face an even more intimidating frontline in their clash with City and, having conceded 12 goals in their last four league games against Spurs, Forest, Crystal Palace and Wolves, the Brentford defence looks set for another bruising encounter with the full-strength champions.
Key stat
Five of Brentford's last six league and cup matches have featured over 3.5 goals
Probable teams
Brentford (3-5-2): Flekken; Collins, Mee, Pinnock; Roerslev, Janelt, Jensen, Norgaard, Reguilon; Toney, Maupay
Subs: Lewis-Potter, Ajer, Damsgaard, Baptiste, Yarmoliuk, Dasilva, Jorgensen
Manchester City (4-2-3-1): Ederson; Walker, Dias, Stones, Ake; Nunes, Rodri; Silva, De Bruyne, Foden; Haaland
Subs: Gvardiol, Lewis, Doku, Akanji, Alvarez, Grealish, Kovacic
Inside info
Brentford
Star man Ivan Toney
Top scorer Neal Maupay
Penalty taker Ivan Toney
Card magnet Christian Norgaard
Assist ace Neal Maupay
Set-piece aerial threat Ben Mee
Manchester City
Star man Kevin De Bruyne
Top scorer Erling Haaland
Penalty taker Erling Haaland
Card magnet Rodri
Assist ace Kevin De Bruyne
Set-piece aerial threat Ruben Dias
Brentford v Manchester City bet builder predictions
Both teams to score
Manchester City have kept just two clean sheets in their last 15 Premier League matches and both teams have scored in nine of Brentford's last ten games
Christian Norgaard to be shown a card
The Brentford midfielder returned from injury against Tottenham, picking up his seventh yellow card in his last 12 games for club and country
Manchester City to be leading at half-time
Brentford have conceded six first-half goals in their last four league matches and City were 2-0 up inside 22 minutes against Burnley on Wednesday
Pays out at 9-1 with Paddy Power
Published on 4 February 2024inPremier League
Last updated 13:12, 4 February 2024
- Premier League predictions, football betting tips and free bets for Sunday's matches
- Manchester United v West Ham predictions, odds and betting tips: Red Devils' resurgence can continue
- Arsenal v Liverpool predictions, odds and betting tips
- Premier League weekend football betting tips, predictions and best bets + £30 in free bets + £10 casino bonus with Unibet
- Everton v Tottenham predictions, odds and betting tips: Spurs can cement-top four status
- Saturday night boxing Joshua Buatsi v Dan Azeez: where to watch, fight cards & betting tips + grab a £30 free bet from Sky Bet
- Wales v Scotland rugby free bet: bet £10 get £30 in free bets for Saturday's Six Nations clash
- Italy v England rugby free bet: bet £10 get £30 in free bets for Saturday's Six Nations clash
