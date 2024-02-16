Brentford v Liverpool predictions, odds and betting tips + get £40 free bets from BetMGM

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Where to watch Brentford v Liverpool

You can watch Brentford v Liverpool in the Premier League at 12.30pm on Saturday, February 17, live on TNT Sports 1

Match prediction & best bet

Both teams to score & over 2.5 goals

2pts 5-6 Coral, Ladbrokes

Brentford v Liverpool odds

Brentford 9-2

Liverpool 6-10

Draw 7-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

Brentford v Liverpool team news

Brentford

Rico Henry, Bryan Mbeumo, Kevin Schade, Aaron Hickey and Josh Dasilva remain unavailable but Mathias Jensen is expected to feature despite limping off in last weekend's win at Wolves. Frank Onyeka and Yoane Wissa have returned from the Africa Cup of Nations.

Liverpool

Mohamed Salah is back in training and could return to the bench but Trent Alexander-Arnold, Thiago Alcantara, Joel Matip, Stefan Bajcetic and Dominik Szoboszlai are sidelined. Alisson is back from illness, Ibrahima Konate returns from suspension and Conor Bradley could return from compassionate leave.

Brentford v Liverpool predictions

Liverpool have come unstuck on their two previous Premier League trips to Brentford but the title-seeking Reds are odds-on to make it third time lucky in Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off.

Jurgen Klopp’s men were held to a thrilling 3-3 draw at Brentford in the 2021-22 campaign while last season’s visit to the capital saw them leave empty-handed following a 3-1 defeat.

The Merseyside men are having a more successful season than last and, for a short time at least, they can stretch their lead at top of the Premier League table to five points with victory.

However, Liverpool’s recent meetings at Brentford should act as a caution to favourite-backers and going for goals from both sides is likely to prove a more prudent play.

Liverpool’s wealth of attacking options speak for themselves and they have scored at least three goals in four of their last five league games, the only exception coming in their laboured 3-1 defeat at title rivals Arsenal.

The Reds defended poorly at the Emirates a fortnight ago and they have kept clean sheets in only four of their last 15 games in all competitions, which should instil plenty of hope into the Bees.

Having Ivan Toney back fit and firing is a huge boost and he has three goals in four Premier League starts since returning from suspension.

The hosts’ performances have improved drastically since their leading marksman returned and he has formed an excellent partnership with the rejuvenated Neal Maupay, who had scored in five straight games prior to last weekend’s 2-0 win at Wolves.

Brentford have scored in all four fixtures that Toney and Maupay have partnered, hitting a total of eight goals. That tally includes two goals in defeat at Tottenham while they bagged the opener in a 3-1 loss at home to Manchester City.

Defensive frailties persist, however, and they kept a rare clean sheet in last weekend’s win at Wolves, their first in 12 league games.

Even so, Wolves had 17 shots and keeping out a Liverpool side who have scored in all 12 of their away league matches should prove beyond them.

Both teams have scored in ten of Brentford’s 12 home league games this season while the net has bulged at both ends in nine of Liverpool’s 12 on the road.

So this promises to be a game full of goalmouth action and backing both teams to score in a contest featuring at least three goals looks the best approach.

Key stat

Four of the five previous Premier League meetings between these sides have featured at least three goals.

Probable teams

Brentford (3-5-2): Flekken; Collins, Mee, Pinnock; Roerslev, Janelt, Jensen, Norgaard, Reguilon; Toney, Maupay.

Subs: Baptiste, Ajer, Ghoddos, Lewis-Potter, Damsgaard, Yarmolyuk, Onyeka, Wissa.

Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Endo, Mac Allister, Jones; Diaz, Nunez, Jota.

Subs: Salah, Quansah, Gakpo, Tsimikas, Elliott, Gravenberch, Clark, McConnell.

Inside info

Brentford

Star man Ivan Toney

Top scorer Neal Maupay

Penalty taker Ivan Toney

Card magnet Christian Norgaard

Assist ace Mathias Jensen

Set-piece aerial threat Ben Mee

Liverpool

Star man Darwin Nunez

Top scorer Diogo Jota

Penalty taker Darwin Nunez

Card magnet Alexis Mac Allister

Assist ace Conor Bradley

Set-piece aerial threat Virgil van Dijk

Brentford v Liverpool b et builder predictions

Brentford or draw double chance

Liverpool have failed to win on their two previous Premier League visits to Brentford, conceding three on each occasion, and are worth opposing at odds-on.

Both teams to score

Both teams have scored in ten of Brentford's 12 home league games and, given the attacking talent on show, this contest should follow suit.

Ivan Toney to score at any time

The 27-year-old is making up for lost time and since returning has celebrated goals in three of his four Premier League matches.

Price guide: 11-2

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.