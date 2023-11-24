Brentford v Arsenal Premier League predictions, betting odds & tips: Gunners' firepower can expose injury-hit Bees

Paddy Power are offering a £40 free bet on the Brentford v Arsenal match. You can grab your free bet here . We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch Brentford v Arsenal

You can watch Brentford v Arsenal in the Premier League on November 25th, live on TNT Sports 1 at 5.30pm on Saturday.

Match prediction & best bet

Arsenal

1pt 3-4 bet365 , Coral , Ladbrokes

Brentford v Arsenal odds

Brentford 15-4

Arsenal 3-4

Draw 11-4

Odds correct at time of publishing

Brentford v Arsenal team news

Brentford

Josh Dasilva, Keane Lewis-Potter and Mikkel Damsgaard are doubts and Nathan Collins, Rico Henry, Aaron Hickey and Kevin Schade miss out. Ivan Toney continues his suspension.

Arsenal

Aaron Ramsdale will deputise for David Raya, who cannot face his parent club. Fabio Vieira is suspended and Emile Smith Rowe, Jurrien Timber and Thomas Partey miss out. Gabriel Jesus is ready to return but Martin Odegaard, Ben White and Cedric Soares need to be assessed.

Brentford v Arsenal predictions

Arsenal's unbeaten start to the Premier League season disappeared with a controversial 1-0 loss to Newcastle this month, but the Gunners remain in the thick of the title conversation and can add another three points by winning at Brentford.

Mikel Arteta and his players were clearly stung by the manner of their loss on Tyneside but they composed themselves sufficiently to respond with a fairly routine 3-1 success at home Burnley.

A swift return to winning ways enabled Arsenal to approach the international break in a positive frame of mind and there was more good news to come when striker Gabriel Jesus returned from a month-long layoff to start and finish Brazil's World Cup qualifier at home to Argentina.

Jesus was unable to prevent the Samba Stars from sliding to a 1-0 defeat but he got some valuable minutes under his belt and looks set to be available for his club as they prepare to tackle a key stage of the season.

Arsenal's trip to Brentford marks the start of a hectic ten-game period between now and New Year's Eve.

Next Wednesday's home match with Lens offers a chance to qualify for the knockout stage of the Champions League, and there are opportunities to make substantial headway in the Premier League as the Gunners begin a sequence of three games against bottom-half opposition.

Brentford relished the big occasions last season, picking up 22 points from 16 fixtures against top eight clubs, but their reputation as giant-killers has taken a few knocks this term with losses away to Newcastle, Manchester United and Liverpool.

Thomas Frank's side have done better against the teams beneath them and sit in a reasonably comfortable 11th position with a cushion of 11 points to the relegation zone.

Ivan Toney's ban had the potential to cause serious problems and there will still be plenty of Bees fans counting down the days to the 27-year-old talisman's January return.

However, Bryan Mbeumo's contributions – six goals and two assists – have softened the blow and the Cameroon international's pace could pose a problem for Arsenal if they are too cavalier with their high defensive line.

Arsenal will be wary of limiting the service to Mbeumo, but their main focus will be on threatening Brentford's rearguard, which has been weakened substantially by injuries to first choice trio Rico Henry, Aaron Hickey and Nathan Collins.

The Bees pride themselves on being tough to beat but their rejigged backline could be exposed by the Gunners, who look a solid wager to post a ninth league win of the campaign.

Key stat

Arsenal have won three of their last four matches against Brentford

Probable teams

Brentford (5-3-2): Flekken; Ajer, Jorgensen, Pinnock, Mee, Roerslev; Jensen, Norgaard, Janelt; Mbeumo, Wissa.

Subs: Strakosha, Yarmolyuk, Ghoddos, Onyeka, Maupay, Peart-Harris, Baptiste, Olakigbe.

Arsenal (4-3-3): Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Havertz, Jorginho, Rice; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli.

Subs: Hein, Trossard, Nketiah, Kiwior, Elneny, Odegaard, Nelson, Sagoe.

Inside info

Brentford

Star man Bryan Mbeumo

Top scorer Bryan Mbeumo

Penalty taker Bryan Mbeumo

Card magnet Christian Norgaard

Assist ace Bryan Mbeumo

Set-piece aerial threat Ethan Pinnock

Arsenal

Star man Bukayo Saka

Top scorer Eddie Nketiah

Penalty taker Bukayo Saka

Card magnet Kai Havertz

Assist ace Bukayo Saka

Set-piece aerial threat Gabriel

Brentford v Arsenal b et builder predictions

Arsenal to win

Arsenal rested several first-choice players when winning 1-0 away to Brentford in the EFL Cup third round and they look a solid bet to pick up maximum points this weekend.

Over 2.5 goals

Brentford's six Premier League home games have generated 22 goals and there could be at least another three in an entertaining clash with the Gunners.

Christian Norgaard to be carded

The Danish holding midfielder has been cautioned twice in his last three Premier League appearances and looks a strong yellow card candidate.

Price guide: 13-2

