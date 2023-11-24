Brentford v Arsenal Premier League predictions, betting odds & tips: Gunners' firepower can expose injury-hit Bees
Free Premier League tips, best bets and predictions for Brentford v Arsenal. Analysis of form and stats + £40 Paddy Power Premier League free betting offer
Where to watch Brentford v Arsenal
You can watch Brentford v Arsenal in the Premier League on November 25th, live on TNT Sports 1 at 5.30pm on Saturday.
Match prediction & best bet
Arsenal
1pt 3-4 bet365, Coral, Ladbrokes
Brentford v Arsenal odds
Brentford 15-4
Arsenal 3-4
Draw 11-4
Odds correct at time of publishing
Brentford v Arsenal team news
Brentford
Josh Dasilva, Keane Lewis-Potter and Mikkel Damsgaard are doubts and Nathan Collins, Rico Henry, Aaron Hickey and Kevin Schade miss out. Ivan Toney continues his suspension.
Arsenal
Aaron Ramsdale will deputise for David Raya, who cannot face his parent club. Fabio Vieira is suspended and Emile Smith Rowe, Jurrien Timber and Thomas Partey miss out. Gabriel Jesus is ready to return but Martin Odegaard, Ben White and Cedric Soares need to be assessed.
Brentford v Arsenal predictions
Arsenal's unbeaten start to the Premier League season disappeared with a controversial 1-0 loss to Newcastle this month, but the Gunners remain in the thick of the title conversation and can add another three points by winning at Brentford.
Mikel Arteta and his players were clearly stung by the manner of their loss on Tyneside but they composed themselves sufficiently to respond with a fairly routine 3-1 success at home Burnley.
A swift return to winning ways enabled Arsenal to approach the international break in a positive frame of mind and there was more good news to come when striker Gabriel Jesus returned from a month-long layoff to start and finish Brazil's World Cup qualifier at home to Argentina.
Jesus was unable to prevent the Samba Stars from sliding to a 1-0 defeat but he got some valuable minutes under his belt and looks set to be available for his club as they prepare to tackle a key stage of the season.
Arsenal's trip to Brentford marks the start of a hectic ten-game period between now and New Year's Eve.
Next Wednesday's home match with Lens offers a chance to qualify for the knockout stage of the Champions League, and there are opportunities to make substantial headway in the Premier League as the Gunners begin a sequence of three games against bottom-half opposition.
Brentford relished the big occasions last season, picking up 22 points from 16 fixtures against top eight clubs, but their reputation as giant-killers has taken a few knocks this term with losses away to Newcastle, Manchester United and Liverpool.
Thomas Frank's side have done better against the teams beneath them and sit in a reasonably comfortable 11th position with a cushion of 11 points to the relegation zone.
Ivan Toney's ban had the potential to cause serious problems and there will still be plenty of Bees fans counting down the days to the 27-year-old talisman's January return.
However, Bryan Mbeumo's contributions – six goals and two assists – have softened the blow and the Cameroon international's pace could pose a problem for Arsenal if they are too cavalier with their high defensive line.
Arsenal will be wary of limiting the service to Mbeumo, but their main focus will be on threatening Brentford's rearguard, which has been weakened substantially by injuries to first choice trio Rico Henry, Aaron Hickey and Nathan Collins.
The Bees pride themselves on being tough to beat but their rejigged backline could be exposed by the Gunners, who look a solid wager to post a ninth league win of the campaign.
Key stat
Arsenal have won three of their last four matches against Brentford
Probable teams
Brentford (5-3-2): Flekken; Ajer, Jorgensen, Pinnock, Mee, Roerslev; Jensen, Norgaard, Janelt; Mbeumo, Wissa.
Subs: Strakosha, Yarmolyuk, Ghoddos, Onyeka, Maupay, Peart-Harris, Baptiste, Olakigbe.
Arsenal (4-3-3): Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Havertz, Jorginho, Rice; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli.
Subs: Hein, Trossard, Nketiah, Kiwior, Elneny, Odegaard, Nelson, Sagoe.
Inside info
Brentford
Star man Bryan Mbeumo
Top scorer Bryan Mbeumo
Penalty taker Bryan Mbeumo
Card magnet Christian Norgaard
Assist ace Bryan Mbeumo
Set-piece aerial threat Ethan Pinnock
Arsenal
Star man Bukayo Saka
Top scorer Eddie Nketiah
Penalty taker Bukayo Saka
Card magnet Kai Havertz
Assist ace Bukayo Saka
Set-piece aerial threat Gabriel
Brentford v Arsenal bet builder predictions
Arsenal to win
Arsenal rested several first-choice players when winning 1-0 away to Brentford in the EFL Cup third round and they look a solid bet to pick up maximum points this weekend.
Over 2.5 goals
Brentford's six Premier League home games have generated 22 goals and there could be at least another three in an entertaining clash with the Gunners.
Christian Norgaard to be carded
The Danish holding midfielder has been cautioned twice in his last three Premier League appearances and looks a strong yellow card candidate.
Price guide: 13-2
Published on 24 November 2023inPremier League
Last updated 12:23, 24 November 2023
