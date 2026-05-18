Bournemouth vs Manchester City predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

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Bournemouth vs Manchester City kick-off, date & TV info

Date Tuesday, May 19

Kick-off 7.30pm

Venue Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth

Competition Premier League

TV Sky Sports Main Event

Manchester City continue their Premier League title challenge with a fixture against sixth-placed Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

Pep Guardiola's side will be desperate to rack up a fourth straight win but they are up against a confident Cherries team unbeaten in 16 league games and in the mix for European qualification.

Bournemouth vs Manchester City betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Manchester City to win & both teams to score

1pt 15-8 bet365, Coral, Ladbrokes

Best player bet

Antoine Semenyo to score at any time

13-8 Coral, Ladbrokes

Longshot

Erling Haaland to assist a goal

13-2 Coral, Ladbrokes

Bournemouth vs Manchester City preview

Manchester City have made their feelings clear about their busy end-of-season schedule but they can put tired legs and minds to one side and deliver a vital victory over Bournemouth on the south coast.

Having to play a lot of games at the end of the season is nothing new for the Citizens, who have won 20 trophies since Pep Guardiola arrived at the club in 2016.

City were not at their free-flowing best in Saturday's FA Cup final against Chelsea but they managed the difficult periods of the game and came up with an outstanding goal which was worthy of the occasion.

Antoine Semenyo's flicked finish came at the end of a flowing move, and, from that moment onwards, they never looked like relinquishing their grip.

It was their ninth win in the last ten matches, although the exception – the 3-3 draw at Everton – could be the one that their fans remember with the most clarity if the club's title charge is unsuccessful.

Other than that mad 14 minutes on Merseyside, when Guardiola's men went from 1-0 up to 3-1 down, there has been a calm assurance to their quest for a domestic treble.

And, having put two pieces of silverware in the cabinet, City can approach their remaining league games with the knowledge that they have delivered a strong campaign.

Guardiola's side can move forward with a sense of optimism rather than a fear of failure and a positive approach could be needed because Bournemouth are unbeaten in their last 16 league games and have plenty to play for.

The Cherries have climbed from 15th to sixth since the turn of the year and their charge up the table has been all the more remarkable given the massive blow of losing Semenyo to City during the January transfer window.

Bournemouth always seem to be one step ahead of the game in terms of recruitment and soon had a successor through the door upon agreeing to sign Brazilian attacker Rayan from Vasco da Gama.

Rayan caught the eye right from the start and has flourished in recent weeks with a goal in each of his last three matches.

Yet he is just one part of a fluid Bournemouth attack which looks quite capable of ending City's sequence of three successive clean sheets.

If Tuesday's visitors had hoped for a quiet, routine night's work they may be left disappointed.

However, Bournemouth's defensive record of 52 goals conceded is the joint-worst among top half teams and their lack of solidity could see them outscored in an entertaining game.

Semenyo can keep on scoring

Every player likes to impress against their former club and Semenyo should be ready to show his best side against Bournemouth.

The Ghana international stole the show with his FA Cup final goal and he can stay on the scoring trail.

Humble Haaland could be a key creator

Erling Haaland is renowned as a goal machine, but he has developed into a more rounded player.

The Norwegian came up with a superb assist in the FA Cup final and has set up eight goals in the Premier League, which is equal to his total over the whole of the last two seasons.

Guardiola always insists on a team-first mentality and he could see his star striker come up with another creative contribution.

Bournemouth vs Manchester City Bet Builder

Rayan over 0.5 shots on target

The 19-year-old has scored in three successive games and can at least force a save out of Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Tyler Adams to be carded

The American has totted up seven yellow cards despite an injury-hit campaign.

Over two goals

Both teams should be pushing for victory and they can generate a high-scoring game.

Pays out at 17-2 with bet365

Key stats for Bournemouth vs Manchester City

♦ Bournemouth have lost 18 of their last 19 matches against Manchester City

♦ Both teams have scored in eight of Bournemouth’s last ten home fixtures

♦ Manchester City have won nine of their last ten matches

♦ City have started the scoring in each of their last 11 Premier League fixtures

♦ City are unbeaten in their last 14 Premier League matches

Bournemouth vs Manchester City betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:

Market Odds Bournemouth 10-3 Manchester City 7-10 Draw 16-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Bournemouth vs Manchester City team news and predicted line-ups

Bournemouth

Ryan Christie starts a three-game ban and Alex Jimenez continues a club suspension. Lewis Cook is a doubt and Julio Soler is sidelined.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Petrovic; Smith, Hill, Senesi, Truffert; Scott, Adams; Rayan, Kroupi, Tavernier; Evanilson.

Subs: Toth, Adli, Unal, Brooks, Diakite, Gannon-Doak, Kluivert.

Manchester City

Gianluigi Donnarumma and Rayan Cherki should return to the side and there are no reported injuries.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Donnarumma; Matheus Nunes, Khusanov, Guehi, O'Reilly; Rodri, B Silva; Semenyo, Cherki, Doku; Haaland.

Subs: Marmoush, Kovacic, Ake, Foden, Savinho, Reijnders, Ruben Dias.

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FAQs

When is Bournemouth vs Manchester City in the Premier League?

Bournemouth vs Manchester City takes place on Tuesday, May 19 and kicks-off at 7.30pm BST.

Where is Bournemouth vs Manchester City being played?

The venue for the game is the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth.

Where can I watch Bournemouth vs Manchester City?

Sky Sports Main Event are showing the game live in the UK.

What is the match betting for Bournemouth vs Manchester City?

Bournemouth are 10-3 to win, Manchester City are a 7-10 chance, with the draw 16/5 with bet365.

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