Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

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Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace kick-off, date & TV info

Date Sunday, May 3

Kick-off 2pm

Venue Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth

Competition Premier League

TV Sky Sports Plus

Bournemouth are right in the hunt for a top-six finish in the Premier League and take a 14-match unbeaten run into their clash with Crystal Palace at the Vitality Stadium on Sunday.

Palace are destined for a mid-table spot, and it would not be a surprise if thoughts increasingly turned to their Conference League semi-final date with Shakhtar Donetsk on Thursday.

Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Bournemouth to win & over 2.5 goals

1pt 13-10 general

Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace preview

Andoni Iraola and Oliver Glasner are leaving their positions as managers of Bournemouth and Crystal Palace at the end of the season, but both have an excellent chance of departing after memorable campaigns.

However, there are different circumstances that could have a bearing on who comes out on top of their meeting at the Vitality Stadium.

Iraola has a great chance of steering Bournemouth to a top-six finish and take the Cherries into Europe, and that aim gives his side extra emphasis for this clash as Palace's joy will be governed by their fortunes in a different competition.

The Eagles, who won the FA Cup for the first time a year ago, are in a great position to reach the Conference League final after beating Shakhtar Donetsk 3-1 in the first leg of their semi-final on Thursday.

And with the return falling later this week, the question is whether they will be firing on all cylinders on the south coast and what sort of team Glasner will field with a mid-table finish guaranteed.

Home wins have not been guaranteed for the Cherries on a 14-match unbeaten run as their last five league home games have all finished level.

But they have lost just twice on their own patch – only Manchester City can better that record in the top flight – while Palace have kept just one clean sheet in their last nine on the road, including a 3-1 defeat at Liverpool the last time they were on their travels.

And it's also worth remembering that it is only three weeks since Iraola's side won 2-1 at leaders Arsenal.

Bournemouth's last four games have all ended with more than two goals and the reverse fixture was a 3-3 draw when Jean-Philippe Mateta grabbed a last-gasp equaliser for the Eagles.

This one could be equally entertaining but, in the circumstances, siding with the home team could prove prudent.

Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace Bet Builder

Eli Junior Kroupi to score at any time

Both teams to score

Alex Jimenez to be booked

Pays out at 10-1 with bet365

Key stats for Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace

♦ Bournemouth are unbeaten in their last 14 matches

♦ Palace have not won any of their last five games against the Cherries

♦ The Cherries have been beaten in just two home league games this season

♦ Both teams have scored in five of the Eagles last six league away matches

Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on this match Here are the latest odds:

Market Odds Bournemouth 13-20 Crystal Palace 4-1 Draw 3-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace team news and predicted line-ups

Bournemouth

Julio Soler is a doubt and the game comes too early for Justin Kluivert, while Lewis Cook remains sidelined.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Petrovic; Jimenez, Hill, Senesi, Truffert; Christie, Scott; Rayan, Kroupi, Tavernier; Evanilson.

Subs: Gannon-Doak, Brooks, Adams, Smith, Adli, Toth, Unal.

Crystal Palace

Evann Guessand, Eddie Nketiah and Cheick Doucoure are all out for Palace and Oliver Glasner may elect to make changes with Thursday's European game in mind.

Predicted line-up (3-4-2-1): Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Canvot; Munoz, Lerma, Hughes, Sosa; Pino, Johnson; Strand Larsen.

Subs: Clyne, Mitchell, Sarr, Mateta, Kamada, Wharton, Riad.

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FAQs

When is Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace in the Premier League?

Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace takes place on Sunday, May 3, and kicks off at 2pm BST.

Where is Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace being played?

The venue for the game is the Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth.

Where can I watch Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace ?

Sky Sports Plus is showing the game live in the UK.

What is the match betting for Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace ?

Bournemouth are 13-20 to win, Palace are a 4-1 chance and the draw is 3-1 with bet365.

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