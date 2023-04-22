Bournemouth v West Ham predictions and odds: Improving pair can put on a show
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Bournemouth v West Ham in the Premier League on Sunday
When to bet on Bournemouth v West Ham
2pm Sunday
Best bet
Over 2.5 goals
1pt 23-20 Betfair
Bournemouth v West Ham odds
Bournemouth 15-8
West Ham 13-8
Draw 11-5
Odds correct at time of publishing
Bournemouth v West Ham team news
Bournemouth
Hamed Traore and Matias Vina are doubts while Ryan Fredericks and Junior Stanislas are definitely ruled out.
West Ham
Gianluca Scamacca remains sidelined and Angelo Ogbonna is a doubt.
Bournemouth v West Ham predictions
Bournemouth and West Ham have a spring in their step after some important recent successes and the pair could produce an entertaining encounter at the Vitality Stadium.
The Hammers sauntered through to the Europa Conference League semi-finals with a 4-1 win over Gent on Thursday, and they showed all their battling qualities to come back from 2-0 down to draw with Arsenal in their last league match.
The Cherries are also in buoyant mood after winning four of their last six games to give themselves significant breathing room in the relegation battle.
Bournemouth's attacking talents were on full show in their shock 3-2 win over Tottenham last weekend, when star January signing Dango Ouattara scoring the winner.
Both sides have been involved in some high-scoring clashes recently and there have been 18 goals scored in the Hammers’ last five matches in all competitions.
Gary O'Neil's hosts have netted in eight of their last ten - the exceptions being in defeats to in-form pair of Brighton and Aston Villa - so everything points to an entertaining afternoon by the coast.
Key stat
Over 2.5 goals has been a winning bet in seven of the pair's last 11 meetings.
Probable teams
Bournemouth (4-2-3-1): Neto; Smith, Stephens, Mepham, Kelly; Rothwell, Lerma; Christie, Billing, Ouattara; Solanke
West Ham (4-2-3-1): Fabianski; Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson; Soucek, Rice; Bowen, Paqueta, Benrahma; Antonio
Inside info
Bournemouth
Penalty taker Dominic Solanke
Assist ace Dango Ouattara
Set-piece aerial threat Dominic Solanke
Card magnet Adam Smith
West Ham
Penalty taker Said Benrahma
Assist ace Said Benrahma
Set-piece aerial threat Tomas Soucek
Card magnet Declan Rice
