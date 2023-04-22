Bournemouth v West Ham predictions and odds: Improving pair can put on a show

When to bet on Bournemouth v West Ham

2pm Sunday

Best bet

Over 2.5 goals

1pt 23-20 Betfair

Bournemouth v West Ham odds

Bournemouth 15-8

West Ham 13-8

Draw 11-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Bournemouth v West Ham team news

Bournemouth

Hamed Traore and Matias Vina are doubts while Ryan Fredericks and Junior Stanislas are definitely ruled out.

West Ham

Gianluca Scamacca remains sidelined and Angelo Ogbonna is a doubt.

Bournemouth v West Ham predictions

Bournemouth and West Ham have a spring in their step after some important recent successes and the pair could produce an entertaining encounter at the Vitality Stadium.

The Hammers sauntered through to the Europa Conference League semi-finals with a 4-1 win over Gent on Thursday, and they showed all their battling qualities to come back from 2-0 down to draw with Arsenal in their last league match.

The Cherries are also in buoyant mood after winning four of their last six games to give themselves significant breathing room in the relegation battle.

Bournemouth's attacking talents were on full show in their shock 3-2 win over Tottenham last weekend, when star January signing Dango Ouattara scoring the winner.

Both sides have been involved in some high-scoring clashes recently and there have been 18 goals scored in the Hammers’ last five matches in all competitions.

Gary O'Neil's hosts have netted in eight of their last ten - the exceptions being in defeats to in-form pair of Brighton and Aston Villa - so everything points to an entertaining afternoon by the coast.

Key stat

Over 2.5 goals has been a winning bet in seven of the pair's last 11 meetings.

Probable teams

Bournemouth (4-2-3-1): Neto; Smith, Stephens, Mepham, Kelly; Rothwell, Lerma; Christie, Billing, Ouattara; Solanke

West Ham (4-2-3-1): Fabianski; Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson; Soucek, Rice; Bowen, Paqueta, Benrahma; Antonio

Inside info

Bournemouth

Penalty taker Dominic Solanke

Assist ace Dango Ouattara

Set-piece aerial threat Dominic Solanke

Card magnet Adam Smith

West Ham

Penalty taker Said Benrahma

Assist ace Said Benrahma

Set-piece aerial threat Tomas Soucek

Card magnet Declan Rice

