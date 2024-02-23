Bournemouth v Man City predictions, odds and betting tips + get £40 in free bets from BetMGM

BetMGM are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on Bournemouth v Man City. You can grab your free bets here .

Where to watch Bournemouth v Man City

You can watch Bournemouth v Man City in the Premier League at 5.30pm on Saturday February 24, live on Sky Sports Premier League & Main Event

Match prediction & best bet

Man City to win & under 3.5 goals

2pts 6-4 general

Bournemouth v Man City odds

Bournemouth 13-2

Man City 2-5

Draw 9-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

Bournemouth v Man City team news

Bournemouth

Romain Faivre (illness) should be available but Ryan Fredericks, Tyler Adams, Max Aarons and James Hill are injured and Philip Billing is suspended.

Man City

Kevin De Bruyne will be assessed after missing the midweek win over Brentford. Josko Gvardiol and Jack Grealish are likely to be the Citizens' only injury absentees.

Bournemouth v Man City predictions

Liverpool's involvement in this weekend's EFL Cup final means Manchester City will move to within one point of the Premier League leaders if they win at Bournemouth on Saturday evening.

The Citizens thumped the Cherries 6-1 at the Etihad Stadium in November but that romp was followed by a run of draws against Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham before a 1-0 defeat at Aston Villa.

The champions have won eight and drawn two of their subsequent ten league fixtures but Liverpool and Arsenal's fine form is keeping them up to their work as they chase a sixth title in seven seasons and fourth in a row.

Pep Guardiola's men won 3-1 away to Copenhagen in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie when Phil Foden scored City's third goal in the 92nd minute. And they have not been blowing away Premier League opponents recently, so backing City to win and under 3.5 goals looks a solid bet against an improved Bournemouth side.

The Citizens came from behind to win 3-1 at Brentford in their first league match of the month, thanks to a Foden hat-trick, before a 2-0 win over Everton in which Erling Haaland scored twice in the last 20 minutes.

They had 31 shots against Chelsea at the Etihad last weekend but still needed an 83rd-minute goal from Rodri to earn a 1-1 draw and Tuesday's return fixture against Brentford was another test of patience for City's players and supporters.

Again, they dominated the game, rattling in 25 shots to the Bees' six, but again they had to wait until the last quarter of the match for Haaland to make the decisive breakthrough.

Bournemouth's hammering in Manchester was a turning point for manager Andoni Iraola, whose side have lost only three of their 15 matches in all competitions since then.

One of those losses was last month's 4-0 home defeat to title contenders Liverpool, although three of the Reds' goals came in the final 20 minutes, and their last six home league results include wins against Burnley, Newcastle and Fulham and draws with Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest.

They almost completed a double over the Magpies last weekend but conceded in the 92nd minute to draw 2-2 at St James' Park and influential midfielder Philip Billing remains suspended for the clash with City.

Iraola is renowned as a bold coach but even he may temper his approach a little given that Bournemouth have conceded 24 goals in just seven games against top-five clubs.

Before the draw at Newcastle they restricted their previous four opponents to seven, eight, nine and eight shots and, while City's forwards represent a huge step up in class, the Cherries should be more competitive than they were in November's rout.

Key stat

Manchester City have won their last seven away matches in all competitions.

Probable teams

Bournemouth (4-2-3-1): Neto; Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kelly; Christie, Cook; Semenyo, Kluivert, Sinisterra; Solanke

Subs: Tavernier, Scott, Unal, Ouattara, Kerkez, Mepham, Faivre

Manchester City (4-2-3-1): Ederson; Walker, Dias, Akanji, Ake; Rodri, Kovacic; Foden, Alvarez, Doku; Haaland

Subs: Nunes, Silva, Lewis, Stones, Bobb, Gomez, De Bruyne

Inside info

Bournemouth

Star man Dominic Solanke

Top scorer Dominic Solanke

Penalty taker Dominic Solanke

Card magnet Marcos Senesi

Assist ace Luis Sinisterra

Set-piece aerial threat Marcos Senesi

Manchester City

Star man Erling Haaland

Top scorer Erling Haaland

Penalty taker Erling Haaland

Card magnet Rodri

Assist ace Phil Foden

Set-piece aerial threat Ruben Dias

Bournemouth v Manchester City b et builder predictions

Under 3.5 goals

After a 6-1 defeat at the Etihad Stadium, Bournemouth can keep the scoreline respectable against Manchester City, whose last three league games all had under 2.5 goals

Phil Foden to score or assist

The City ace scored in the reverse fixture against Bournemouth and has ten goal contributions in his last ten appearances in all competitions

Marcos Senesi to be shown a card

The Bournemouth centre-back can expect a busy 90 minutes and he has been booked in six of his last 12 league starts

Pays out at 10-1 with bet365

