Bournemouth v Luton predictions and free football tips: Stalemate is on the cards

Bournemouth v Luton predictions

Bournemouth and Luton locked horns in December but the match was abandoned at 1-1 after Hatters captain Tom Lockyer collapsed and the rearranged fixture takes place at the Vitality Stadium on Wednesday.

The Cherries are 11 points ahead of visitors Luton but this match could be closer than the table suggests and backing a draw could be the way to go.

Bournemouth have taken four points from their last two matches against strugglers Burnley and Sheffield United but were on a six-match winless run beforehand and are 16th in the league's home standings.

Three of their last four home fixtures have been level in normal time and they may have to settle for a share of the spoils.

The Hatters have picked up ten of their 21 league points away from home this season, salvaging a 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace on their travels last time out.

Luton are very much still in the race for survival with only three points between them and Nottingham Forest in 17th and every point counts, so expect them to stand firm on the south coast.

Key stat

These sides have drawn 14 Premier League games between them this season.

Team news

Bournemouth

Marcos Senesi is a doubt with a hamstring injury while Lloyd Kelly is also out. Max Aarons and Ryan Fredericks are long-term absentees.

Luton

Teden Mengi is available for the Hatters, despite having limped off against Crystal Palace, while Gabriel Osho is out, joining Albert Sambi Lokonga, Marvelous Nakamba and Jacob Brown on the sidelines.

Team lineups

Bournemouth (4-2-3-1): Neto; Smith, Mepham, Zabarnyi, Kerkez; Christie, Cook; Ouattara, Kluivert, Sinisterra; Solanke.

Luton (3-4-3): Kaminski; Hashioka, Mengi, Burke; Kabore, Clark, Barkley; Ogbene, Morris, Chong.

