Bournemouth v Luton predictions and free football tips: Stalemate is on the cards
Free football tips, best bets and predictions for Wednesday's Premier League match between Bournemouth and Luton at the Vitality Stadium
When to bet
By 7.30pm, Wednesday
Best bet
Draw
1pt 19-5 Hills
Bournemouth v Luton predictions
Bournemouth and Luton locked horns in December but the match was abandoned at 1-1 after Hatters captain Tom Lockyer collapsed and the rearranged fixture takes place at the Vitality Stadium on Wednesday.
The Cherries are 11 points ahead of visitors Luton but this match could be closer than the table suggests and backing a draw could be the way to go.
Bournemouth have taken four points from their last two matches against strugglers Burnley and Sheffield United but were on a six-match winless run beforehand and are 16th in the league's home standings.
Three of their last four home fixtures have been level in normal time and they may have to settle for a share of the spoils.
The Hatters have picked up ten of their 21 league points away from home this season, salvaging a 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace on their travels last time out.
Luton are very much still in the race for survival with only three points between them and Nottingham Forest in 17th and every point counts, so expect them to stand firm on the south coast.
Key stat
These sides have drawn 14 Premier League games between them this season.
Team news
Bournemouth
Marcos Senesi is a doubt with a hamstring injury while Lloyd Kelly is also out. Max Aarons and Ryan Fredericks are long-term absentees.
Luton
Teden Mengi is available for the Hatters, despite having limped off against Crystal Palace, while Gabriel Osho is out, joining Albert Sambi Lokonga, Marvelous Nakamba and Jacob Brown on the sidelines.
Team lineups
Bournemouth (4-2-3-1): Neto; Smith, Mepham, Zabarnyi, Kerkez; Christie, Cook; Ouattara, Kluivert, Sinisterra; Solanke.
Luton (3-4-3): Kaminski; Hashioka, Mengi, Burke; Kabore, Clark, Barkley; Ogbene, Morris, Chong.
Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
Published on 12 March 2024inPremier League
Last updated 15:27, 12 March 2024
- Chelsea v Newcastle predictions, odds and betting tips
- Aston Villa v Tottenham predictions, odds and betting tips
- Premier League predictions, football betting tips and free bets for Sunday's 2pm kick-offs
- Liverpool v Man City predictions, odds and betting tips: Get 30-1 on Haaland to have a shot on target
- Premier League Bet Builder predictions: goals, cards and corners betting
- Bet365 free bets: bet £10 & get £30 in bonuses for day two's races at Cheltenham tomorrow
- Get £30 in free bets with Kwiff for day one of the 2024 festival: Cheltenham betting offer
- Paddy Power Cheltenham betting offer: get £40 in free bets for the festival today
- Grab £120 in free bets from Betfair, Paddy Power and Sky Bet for today's races: Cheltenham Festival Tuesday betting offer
- Sky Bet Cheltenham Free Bet: Get 40-1 for Willie Mullins to train 1+ Festival Winners
- Chelsea v Newcastle predictions, odds and betting tips
- Aston Villa v Tottenham predictions, odds and betting tips
- Premier League predictions, football betting tips and free bets for Sunday's 2pm kick-offs
- Liverpool v Man City predictions, odds and betting tips: Get 30-1 on Haaland to have a shot on target
- Premier League Bet Builder predictions: goals, cards and corners betting
- Bet365 free bets: bet £10 & get £30 in bonuses for day two's races at Cheltenham tomorrow
- Get £30 in free bets with Kwiff for day one of the 2024 festival: Cheltenham betting offer
- Paddy Power Cheltenham betting offer: get £40 in free bets for the festival today
- Grab £120 in free bets from Betfair, Paddy Power and Sky Bet for today's races: Cheltenham Festival Tuesday betting offer
- Sky Bet Cheltenham Free Bet: Get 40-1 for Willie Mullins to train 1+ Festival Winners